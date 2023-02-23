Der PlayStation Store lockt derzeit wieder mit einigen Rabatten, um eure Spiele-Bibliothek aufzustocken. Seid ihr PS-Plus-Abonnent, könnt ihr sogar doppelt und bis zu 80 Prozent beim Kauf von zahlreichen Top-Spielen sparen.

Sichert euch als PS-Plus-Abonnent doppelte Rabatte

Im offiziellen PlayStation-Store könnt ihr euch gerade mit vielen Spielen eindecken, ohne den Vollpreis zahlen zu müssen. Jeder PlayStation-Spieler kann bis zu 40 % sparen. Spieler mit PS-Plus-Abo bekommen sogar bis zu 80 % Rabatt spendiert. Ein paar Highlights für Abonnenten haben wir hier für euch herausgesucht.

PS4:

PS4 + PS5:

PS5:

Im PlayStation Store sind noch viel mehr Spiele im Angebot. Wir empfehlen euch deswegen, am besten selbst noch einmal zu nachschauen (zur Übersichtsseite im PlayStation-Store).

Die PS5-Version von Hogwarts Legacy ist bei Amazon reduziert:

Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5)
Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5)
69,99 € Zu Amazon
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 22.02.2023 21:29 Uhr

PlayStation-Spiele bei Amazon: Die besten Angebote

Auch bei Amazon gibt es regelmäßig Spiele im Angebot und darunter befinden sich auch oft zahlreiche Top-Spiele – diese Deals könnt ihr aktuell abstauben:

PS4:

PS5:

Das bietet der neue Controller für die PlayStation 5:

PS5 DualSense Edge – Features-Trailer

PlayStation 5 kaufen: Die besten Angebote

Ihr seid noch auf der Suche nach der PlayStation 5? In unserer praktischen Übersicht zeigen wir euch, welche Angebote es derzeit rund um die Konsole selbst gibt.

Braucht ihr Guthaben für den PlayStation Store? Das könnt ihr euch kinderleicht über Amazon besorgen (jetzt bei Amazon ansehen).

GIGA empfiehlt
Top-Deals

Du willst keine News rund um Technik, Games und Popkultur mehr verpassen? Keine aktuellen Tests und Guides? Dann folge uns auf Facebook oder Twitter.