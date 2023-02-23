Dicke Rabatte bei PlayStation: Spart als PS-Plus-Abonnent bis zu 80 Prozent
Der PlayStation Store lockt derzeit wieder mit einigen Rabatten, um eure Spiele-Bibliothek aufzustocken. Seid ihr PS-Plus-Abonnent, könnt ihr sogar doppelt und bis zu 80 Prozent beim Kauf von zahlreichen Top-Spielen sparen.
Sichert euch als PS-Plus-Abonnent doppelte Rabatte
Im offiziellen PlayStation-Store könnt ihr euch gerade mit vielen Spielen eindecken, ohne den Vollpreis zahlen zu müssen. Jeder PlayStation-Spieler kann bis zu 40 % sparen. Spieler mit PS-Plus-Abo bekommen sogar bis zu 80 % Rabatt spendiert. Ein paar Highlights für Abonnenten haben wir hier für euch herausgesucht.
PS4:
- FIFA 23 für
69,99 Euro27,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- The Last of Us Part II für
39,99 Euro9,59 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut für
69,99 Euro29,39 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition für
99,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Gang Beasts für
19,99 Euro7,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
PS4 + PS5:
- Far Cry 6 für
69,99 Euro20,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley für
29,99 Euro20,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Riders Republic für
69,99 Euro20,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition für
99,99 Euro35,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- No Man's Sky für
49,99 Euro24,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition für
79,99 Euro49,59 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition für
69,99 Euro23,79 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- The Quarry - Deluxe-Edition für
84,99 Euro42,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition für
74,99 Euro10,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
PS5:
- Need for Speed Unbound für
79,99 Euro39,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart für
79,99 Euro39,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed für 39,99 Euro 23,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
Im PlayStation Store sind noch viel mehr Spiele im Angebot. Wir empfehlen euch deswegen, am besten selbst noch einmal zu nachschauen (zur Übersichtsseite im PlayStation-Store).
Die PS5-Version von Hogwarts Legacy ist bei Amazon reduziert:
PlayStation-Spiele bei Amazon: Die besten Angebote
Auch bei Amazon gibt es regelmäßig Spiele im Angebot und darunter befinden sich auch oft zahlreiche Top-Spiele – diese Deals könnt ihr aktuell abstauben:
PS4:
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition für
29,99 Euro19,93 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Just Dance 2022 (kostenloses Upgrade auf PS5) für
59,99 Euro26,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Destroy All Humans! für
39,99 Euro9,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
PS5:
- Gran Turismo 7 für
79,99 Euro59,90 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- FIFA 23 für
67,22 Euro49,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
Das bietet der neue Controller für die PlayStation 5:
PlayStation 5 kaufen: Die besten Angebote
Ihr seid noch auf der Suche nach der PlayStation 5? In unserer praktischen Übersicht zeigen wir euch, welche Angebote es derzeit rund um die Konsole selbst gibt.
Braucht ihr Guthaben für den PlayStation Store? Das könnt ihr euch kinderleicht über Amazon besorgen (jetzt bei Amazon ansehen).
