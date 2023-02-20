Mega-Angebote im Xbox Store: Große Konsolen-Hits bis zu 67 Prozent günstiger
Wenn ihr neue Spiele für die Xbox braucht, dann solltet ihr jetzt im Microsoft-Store vorbeischauen. Gerade läuft dort eine Rabatt-Aktion, dank der ihr große Hits wie Assassin’s Creed und Call of Duty deutlich günstiger abgreifen könnt.
Rabatt auf Xbox-Spiele: Microsoft lässt euch sparen
Bei Microsoft warten regelmäßig neue Angebote, bei denen ihr jetzt bis zu 67 Prozent sparen könnt. Die Publisher-Spotlight-Angebote drehen sich dabei vor allem um Spiele von großen Entwicklern wie Ubisoft oder Activision Blizzard. Wir haben euch einige Highlights herausgesucht:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Cross-Gen-Bundle für
79,99 Euro59,99 Euro (zum Angebot im Store)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen-Bundle für
74,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot im Store)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition für
89,99 Euro29,69 Euro (zum Angebot im Store)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition für
114,9934,49 Euro (zum Angebot im Store)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition für
49,99 Euro14,99 Euro (zum Angebot im Store)
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered für
29,99 Euro9,89 Euro (zum Angebot im Store)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle für
129,99 Euro32,49 Euro (zum Angebot im Store)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs Legion Bundle für
129,99 Euro32,49 Euro (zum Angebot im Store)
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition für
79,99 Euro11,99 Euro (zum Angebot im Store)
- Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition für
119,99 Euro41,99 Euro (zum Angebot im Store)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection für
59,99 Euro19,79 Euro (zum Angebot im Store)
- Death’s Door für
19,99 Euro9,99 Euro (zum Angebot im Store)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed für Xbox Series X|S für
49,99 Euro9,99 Euro (zum Angebot im Store)
Es gibt noch mehr Spiele im Angebot. Die komplette Liste könnt ihr euch im Microsoft Store ansehen.
In diesem Jahr könnt ihr euch noch auf viele Spiele freuen:
Xbox: Bei Amazon zahlreiche Schnäppchen sichern
Auch bei Amazon gibt es derzeit tolle Angebote. Ein paar von denen, die sich besonders lohnen, haben wir für euch auf einen Blick zusammengestellt:
- The Callisto Protocol für
69,99 Euro60,49 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Need for Speed Unbound für
79,99 Euro59,82 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II für
79,99 Euro58,39 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Grand Theft Auto V für
39,9933,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Battlefield 2042 - Standard Edition für
42,0115,90 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- FIFA 22 für
42,0112,90 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Forza Horizon 4 für
69,9932,90 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human für
69,9942,52 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- NHL 23 für
58,82 Euro27,57 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
Xbox Series X und Store-Guthaben kaufen
Ihr habt noch gar keine Xbox Series X für euch gefunden? Mit unserer praktischen Übersicht helfen wir euch dabei. Guthaben für eure Xbox bekommt ihr übrigens kinderleicht bei Amazon:
