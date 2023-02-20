Wenn ihr neue Spiele für die Xbox braucht, dann solltet ihr jetzt im Microsoft-Store vorbeischauen. Gerade läuft dort eine Rabatt-Aktion, dank der ihr große Hits wie Assassin’s Creed und Call of Duty deutlich günstiger abgreifen könnt.

Rabatt auf Xbox-Spiele: Microsoft lässt euch sparen

Bei Microsoft warten regelmäßig neue Angebote, bei denen ihr jetzt bis zu 67 Prozent sparen könnt. Die Publisher-Spotlight-Angebote drehen sich dabei vor allem um Spiele von großen Entwicklern wie Ubisoft oder Activision Blizzard. Wir haben euch einige Highlights herausgesucht:

Es gibt noch mehr Spiele im Angebot. Die komplette Liste könnt ihr euch im Microsoft Store ansehen.

In diesem Jahr könnt ihr euch noch auf viele Spiele freuen:

Xbox: Bei Amazon zahlreiche Schnäppchen sichern

Auch bei Amazon gibt es derzeit tolle Angebote. Ein paar von denen, die sich besonders lohnen, haben wir für euch auf einen Blick zusammengestellt:

Xbox Series X und Store-Guthaben kaufen

Ihr habt noch gar keine Xbox Series X für euch gefunden? Mit unserer praktischen Übersicht helfen wir euch dabei. Guthaben für eure Xbox bekommt ihr übrigens kinderleicht bei Amazon:

