Wenn ihr neue Spiele für die Nintendo Switch braucht, dann solltet ihr jetzt unbedingt einmal bei Amazon, Saturn und MediaMarkt vorbeischauen. Doch auch im offiziellen eShop könnt ihr derzeit dank der Festtagsangebote ordentlich sparen.

Nintendo Switch: Festtagsstimmung im eShop

Es weihnachtet sehr und das ist die perfekte Zeit, um sich mit neuen Spielen einzudecken und gleichzeitig zu sparen. Ein paar Highlights aus dem Nintendo eShop haben wir für euch herausgesucht:

Es sind noch weitere Switch-Spiele im Angebot (zur Übersichtsseite im Nintendo eShop).

Nintendo Switch: Viele Mario-Spiele bei Amazon im Angebot

Die vielen tollen Spiele auf der Nintendo Switch sind leider nur äußerst selten im Angebot. Jetzt ist eine der wenigen Gelegenheiten gekommen, bei denen euch Amazon sparen lässt. Die folgenden Mario-Spiele sind aktuell im Angebot:

Es sind noch einige weitere Spiele für die Nintendo Switch bei Amazon im Angebot:

Guthaben für den eShop bekommt ihr übrigens auch bei Amazon:

Nintendo eShop Card | 25 EUR Guthaben | Download Code (EU) | Switch
25,00 € Zu Amazon
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 16.12.2022 11:18 Uhr

Saturn und MediaMarkt bieten zahlreiche Mario-Spiele günstiger an

Auch bei Saturn gibt es aktuell reduzierte Switch-Spiele. Wir haben euch die Rabatte für die Mario-Games herausgesucht:

Wer lieber bei MediaMarkt einkauft, hat Glück: Die Saturn-Schwester hat ebenfalls die Spiele zum gleichen Preis im Angebot:

Wir zeigen euch, welche Geheimnisse die Nintendo Switch zu bieten hat:

Nintendo Switch OLED kaufen

Die aktuell beste Nintendo-Konsole ist die Switch OLED. Neben dem namensgebenden OLED-Display, das eine bessere Darstellung bietet, ist auch die Bilddiagonale größer und die Verarbeitungsqualität höher. In unserem Themenspezial erfahrt ihr, wo ihr die Nintendo Switch OLED kaufen könnt.

 