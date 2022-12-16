Nintendo Switch: Spiele-Kracher bereits ab 1,49 Euro erhältlich
Wenn ihr neue Spiele für die Nintendo Switch braucht, dann solltet ihr jetzt unbedingt einmal bei Amazon, Saturn und MediaMarkt vorbeischauen. Doch auch im offiziellen eShop könnt ihr derzeit dank der Festtagsangebote ordentlich sparen.
Nintendo Switch: Festtagsstimmung im eShop
Es weihnachtet sehr und das ist die perfekte Zeit, um sich mit neuen Spielen einzudecken und gleichzeitig zu sparen. Ein paar Highlights aus dem Nintendo eShop haben wir für euch herausgesucht:
- Worms Rumble für
14,99 Euro1,49 Euro (zum Angebot im Nintendo eShop)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope für
59,99 Euro44,99 Euro (zum Angebot im Nintendo eShop)
- Hades für
24,99 Euro12,49 Euro (zum Angebot im Nintendo eShop)
- Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition für
59,99 Euro17,99 Euro (zum Angebot im Nintendo eShop)
- Sonic Frontiers für
59,99 Euro41,99 Euro (zum Angebot im Nintendo eShop)
- LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga für
59,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot im Nintendo eShop)
- Ni no Kuni: Der Fluch der weißen Königin für
59,99 Euro9,59 Euro (zum Angebot im Nintendo eShop)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI für
29,99 Euro5,99 Euro (zum Angebot im Nintendo eShop)
Es sind noch weitere Switch-Spiele im Angebot (zur Übersichtsseite im Nintendo eShop).
Nintendo Switch: Viele Mario-Spiele bei Amazon im Angebot
Die vielen tollen Spiele auf der Nintendo Switch sind leider nur äußerst selten im Angebot. Jetzt ist eine der wenigen Gelegenheiten gekommen, bei denen euch Amazon sparen lässt. Die folgenden Mario-Spiele sind aktuell im Angebot:
- Mario Party Superstars für
69,99 Euro49,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Super Mario Odyssey für
62,99 Euro47,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe für
65,99 Euro49,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury für
62,99 Euro47,94 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate für
71,99 Euro57,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope für
59,99 Euro45,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle für
59,59 Euro29,11 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King für
59,99 Euro31,31 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
Es sind noch einige weitere Spiele für die Nintendo Switch bei Amazon im Angebot:
- Life is Strange: True Colors für
59,99 Euro51,91 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Hollow Knight für
34,99 Euro29,31 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Cities: Skylines für
29,99 Euro23,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Sonic Frontiers Day One Edition für
59,99 Euro48,85 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga für
59,99 Euro44,99 Euro (zum Angebot auf Amazon)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World für
69,99 Euro44,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD für
59,99 Euro47,69 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin für
59,99 Euro39,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
Guthaben für den eShop bekommt ihr übrigens auch bei Amazon:
Saturn und MediaMarkt bieten zahlreiche Mario-Spiele günstiger an
Auch bei Saturn gibt es aktuell reduzierte Switch-Spiele. Wir haben euch die Rabatte für die Mario-Games herausgesucht:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe für
59,99 Euro47,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Saturn)
- Super Mario Odyssey für
59,99 Euro49,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Saturn)
- Super Mario Party für
59,99 Euro49,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Saturn)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury für
59,9949,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Saturn)
- Mario Party Superstars für
59,99 Euro49,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Saturn)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope für
59,99 Euro46,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Saturn)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe für
59,99 Euro49,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Saturn)
Wer lieber bei MediaMarkt einkauft, hat Glück: Die Saturn-Schwester hat ebenfalls die Spiele zum gleichen Preis im Angebot:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe für
59,99 Euro47,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei MediaMarkt)
- Super Mario Odyssey für
59,99 Euro49,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei MediaMarkt)
- Super Mario Party für
59,99 Euro49,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei MediaMarkt)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury für
59,9949,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei MediaMarkt)
- Mario Party Superstars für
59,99 Euro49,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei MediaMarkt)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope für
59,99 Euro46,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei MediaMarkt)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe für
59,99 Euro49,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei MediaMarkt)
Wir zeigen euch, welche Geheimnisse die Nintendo Switch zu bieten hat:
Nintendo Switch OLED kaufen
Die aktuell beste Nintendo-Konsole ist die Switch OLED. Neben dem namensgebenden OLED-Display, das eine bessere Darstellung bietet, ist auch die Bilddiagonale größer und die Verarbeitungsqualität höher. In unserem Themenspezial erfahrt ihr, wo ihr die Nintendo Switch OLED kaufen könnt.