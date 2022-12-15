Die PlayStation-Konsolen bieten zahlreiche tolle Spiele und immer mal wieder sind einige davon im Angebot. Bei welchen könnt ihr im Moment am meisten sparen? Wir haben ein paar Highlights für euch herausgesucht.

PlayStation-Spiele günstig: Amazon hat den Rotstift angesetzt

Bei Amazon gibt es regelmäßig Spiele im Angebot und darunter befinden sich auch oft zahlreiche Top-Spiele:

PS4:

Auch Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales inkl. kostenlosem PS5-Upgrade bekommt ihr gerade günstig:

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - [PlayStation 4 inkl. kostenlosem Upgrade auf PS5]
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - [PlayStation 4 inkl. kostenlosem Upgrade auf PS5]
22,99 € Zu Amazon
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 15.12.2022 14:55 Uhr

PS5:

The Quarry erschien erst im Juli und schon könnt ihr es als Schnäppchen abstauben:

The Quarry - USK - [Playstation 5]
The Quarry - USK - [Playstation 5]
22,90 € Zu Amazon
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 15.12.2022 15:01 Uhr

Der PlayStation-Store lädt zu den Jahresendangeboten ein

Auch im offiziellen PlayStation-Store gibt es immer wieder Angebote, bei denen ihr euch mit Spielen eindecken könnt, ohne den Vollpreis zahlen zu müssen. Derzeit hat Sony Hunderte Spiele und DLCs unter den Jahresendangeboten, bei denen ihr bis zu 90 Prozent sparen könnt. Ein paar Highlights haben wir für euch herausgesucht:

PS4:

PS4 & PS5:

PS5:

Im PlayStation-Store sind noch viel mehr Titel im Angebot. Wir empfehlen euch, selbst noch einmal zu schauen (zur Übersichtsseite im PlayStation-Store).

Das bietet der neue Controller für die PlayStation 5:

PS5 DualSense Edge – Features-Trailer

PlayStation 5 kaufen: Die besten Angebote

Ihr seid noch auf der Suche nach der PlayStation 5? In unserer praktischen Übersicht zeigen wir euch, welche Angebote es derzeit rund um die Konsole selbst gibt.

Braucht ihr Guthaben für den PlayStation Store? Das könnt ihr euch kinderleicht über Amazon besorgen (jetzt bei Amazon ansehen).

GIGA empfiehlt
Top-Deals

Du willst keine News rund um Technik, Games und Popkultur mehr verpassen? Keine aktuellen Tests und Guides? Dann folge uns auf Facebook oder Twitter.