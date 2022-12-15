PlayStation: Battlefield 5 für 6 Euro und weitere unschlagbare Jahresendangebote
Die PlayStation-Konsolen bieten zahlreiche tolle Spiele und immer mal wieder sind einige davon im Angebot. Bei welchen könnt ihr im Moment am meisten sparen? Wir haben ein paar Highlights für euch herausgesucht.
PlayStation-Spiele günstig: Amazon hat den Rotstift angesetzt
Bei Amazon gibt es regelmäßig Spiele im Angebot und darunter befinden sich auch oft zahlreiche Top-Spiele:
PS4:
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy für
69,99 Euro36,04 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- The Last of Us Part II Special Edition für
99,99 Euro68,00 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Sonic Frontiers Day One Edition für
59,99 Euro34,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga für
59,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- The Quarry für
69,95 Eurofür 19,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Edition für
29,99 Euro19,65 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man für
24,58 Euro14,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection für
29,99 Euro16,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Alan Wake Remastered für
29,99 Euro14,98 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Gran Turismo 7 für
69,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
Auch Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales inkl. kostenlosem PS5-Upgrade bekommt ihr gerade günstig:
PS5:
- Demon’s Souls für
79,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- The Last of Us Part 1 für
79,99 Euro49,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem für
59,99 Euro44,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- God of War Ragnarök für
79,99 Euro62,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy für
69,99 Euro34,34 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla für
34,23 Euro28,79 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II für
79,99 Euro65,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- FIFA 22 für
42,01 Euro11,75 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart für
79,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Rainbow Six Siege - Deluxe Edition für
29,99 Euro18,98 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
The Quarry erschien erst im Juli und schon könnt ihr es als Schnäppchen abstauben:
Der PlayStation-Store lädt zu den Jahresendangeboten ein
Auch im offiziellen PlayStation-Store gibt es immer wieder Angebote, bei denen ihr euch mit Spielen eindecken könnt, ohne den Vollpreis zahlen zu müssen. Derzeit hat Sony Hunderte Spiele und DLCs unter den Jahresendangeboten, bei denen ihr bis zu 90 Prozent sparen könnt. Ein paar Highlights haben wir für euch herausgesucht:
PS4:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare für
69,99 Euro23,09 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint für
69,99 Euro10,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- TEKKEN 7 - Definitive Edition für
119,99 Euro19,19 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition für
49,99 Euro19,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Ultimate Edition für
99,99 Euro24,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition für
69,99 Euro23,09 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- The Crew 2 - Special Edition für
59,99 Euro11,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Dragon Ball Fighterz für
69,99 Euro10,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlaySation-Store)
- Battlefield V für
39,99 Euro5,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection für
59,99 Euro19,79 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition für
79,99 Euro7,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Dead Island Definitive Edition für
19,99 Euro2,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- The Evil Within 2 für
39,99 Euro7,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
PS4 & PS5:
- Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition für
119,99 Euro47,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Complete Edition für
139,99 Euro48,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- The Quarry - Deluxe-Edition für
84,99 Euro42,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition für
69,99 Euro17,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe für
89,99 Euro29,69 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Resident Evil 2 für
39,99 Euro9,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
PS5:
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition für
94,99 Euro52,24 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong für
59,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- MotoGP 21 für
49,99 Euro7,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Iron Harvest - Complete Edition für
49,99 Euro14,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
Im PlayStation-Store sind noch viel mehr Titel im Angebot. Wir empfehlen euch, selbst noch einmal zu schauen (zur Übersichtsseite im PlayStation-Store).
