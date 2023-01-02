PlayStation: Elden Ring für 39,99 Euro und weitere unschlagbare Angebote
Für die PlayStation-Konsolen gibt es unzählige Spiele, mit denen ihr eure Bibliothek auffüllen könnt. Manchmal auch besonders günstig. Bei welchen Spielen ihr im Moment am meisten sparen könnt, verraten wir euch.
PlayStation-Spiele günstig: Amazon hat den Rotstift angesetzt
Bei Amazon gibt es regelmäßig Spiele im Angebot und darunter befinden sich auch oft zahlreiche Top-Spiele:
PS4:
- The Last of Us Part II Special Edition für
99,99 Euro67,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Sonic Frontiers Day One Edition für
59,99 Euro41,50 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Sonic Forces Day One Edition für
39,99 Euro24,50 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga für
59,99 Euro30,12 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- The Quarry für
69,95 Eurofür 22,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Edition für
29,99 Euro20,85 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection für
29,99 Euro19,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Gran Turismo 7 für
69,99 Euro32,64 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- F1 22 für
58,81 Euro34,79 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Elden Ring für
69,99 Euro39,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
PS5:
- Demon’s Souls für
79,99 Euro51,20 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- The Last of Us Part 1 für
79,99 Euro46,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- God of War Ragnarök für
79,99 Euro61,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy für
69,99 Euro34,65 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II für
79,99 Euro67,84 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- FIFA 22 für
42,01 Euro11,75 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Rainbow Six Siege - Deluxe Edition für
29,99 Euro19,50 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Sonic Frontiers Day One Edition für
59,99 Euro34,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Gran Turismo 7 für
79,99 Euro37,34 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
The Quarry erschien erst im Juli und schon könnt ihr es als Schnäppchen abstauben:
Der PlayStation Store lädt zu den Januar-Angeboten ein
Auch im offiziellen PlayStation-Store gibt es immer wieder Angebote, bei denen ihr euch mit Spielen eindecken könnt, ohne den Vollpreis zahlen zu müssen. Derzeit hat Sony Hunderte Spiele und DLCs unter den Angeboten im Januar, bei denen ihr bis zu 85 Prozent sparen könnt. Ein paar Highlights haben wir für euch herausgesucht:
PS4:
- FIFA 23 für
69,99 Euro34,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition für
34,99 Euro14,69 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition für
89,99 Euro17,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Star Wars Battlefront II für
19,99 Euro4,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Gran Turismo 7 für
69,99 Euro39,89 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- A Way Out für
29,99 Euro5,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 für
59,99 Euro19,79 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- F1 22 für
69,99 Euro27,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Standard Edition für
69,99 Euro23,09 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
PS4 & PS5:
- Elden Ring für
69,99 Euro48,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition für
59,99 Euro8,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Gran Turismo 7 für
79,99 Euro49,59 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- The Elder Scrolls Online für
19,99 Euro5,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- It Takes Two für
39,99 Euro15,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Crossgen-Bundle für
74,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
PS5:
- FIFA 23 für
79,99 Euro39,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Gotham Knights für
74,99 Euro37,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- The Last of Us Part I für
79,99 Euro59,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- F1 22 für
79,99 Euro31,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
Im PlayStation Store sind noch viel mehr Titel im Angebot. Wir empfehlen euch, selbst noch einmal zu schauen (zur Übersichtsseite im PlayStation-Store).
