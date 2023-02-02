Jetzt gerade ist wieder eine tolle Gelegenheit, um eure PlayStation-Bibliothek mit neuen Spielen zu versorgen. Wir haben euch starke Angebote im PS-Store und auf Amazon herausgesucht, mit denen ihr gewaltig sparen könnt.

Kritiker-Lieblinge für die PlayStation sind günstiger

Im offiziellen PlayStation-Store könnt ihr euch gerade mit Spielen eindecken, ohne den Vollpreis zahlen zu müssen. Die Kritiker-Empfehlungen lassen euch bis zu 70 Prozent auf viele Blockbuster sparen. Die Angebote sind noch bis zum 16.02.2023 gültig. Ein paar Highlights haben wir für euch herausgesucht:

PS4:

PS4 + PS5:

PS5:

Im PlayStation Store sind noch viel mehr Spiele im Angebot. Wir empfehlen euch, selbst noch einmal zu schauen (zur Übersichtsseite im PlayStation-Store).

The Quarry könnt ihr jetzt schon als Schnäppchen auf Amazon abstauben:

The Quarry - USK - [Playstation 5]
The Quarry - USK - [Playstation 5]
30,91 € Zu Amazon
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 02.02.2023 15:15 Uhr

PlayStation-Spiele bei Amazon: Die besten Angebote

Bei Amazon gibt es regelmäßig Spiele im Angebot und darunter befinden sich auch oft zahlreiche Top-Spiele:

PS4:

PS5:

Das bietet der neue Controller für die PlayStation 5:

PS5 DualSense Edge – Features-Trailer

PlayStation 5 kaufen: Die besten Angebote

Ihr seid noch auf der Suche nach der PlayStation 5? In unserer praktischen Übersicht zeigen wir euch, welche Angebote es derzeit rund um die Konsole selbst gibt.

Braucht ihr Guthaben für den PlayStation Store? Das könnt ihr euch kinderleicht über Amazon besorgen (jetzt bei Amazon ansehen).

