PlayStation-Rabatte: Spart bis zu 70 Prozent auf die besten PS4- und PS5-Spiele
Jetzt gerade ist wieder eine tolle Gelegenheit, um eure PlayStation-Bibliothek mit neuen Spielen zu versorgen. Wir haben euch starke Angebote im PS-Store und auf Amazon herausgesucht, mit denen ihr gewaltig sparen könnt.
Kritiker-Lieblinge für die PlayStation sind günstiger
Im offiziellen PlayStation-Store könnt ihr euch gerade mit Spielen eindecken, ohne den Vollpreis zahlen zu müssen. Die Kritiker-Empfehlungen lassen euch bis zu 70 Prozent auf viele Blockbuster sparen. Die Angebote sind noch bis zum 16.02.2023 gültig. Ein paar Highlights haben wir für euch herausgesucht:
PS4:
- NBA 2K23 für
69,99 Euro23,09 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Horizon Forbidden West für
69,99 Euro39,89 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- F1 22 für
69,99 Euro20,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 für
59,99 Euro19,79 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition für
69,99 Euro34,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
PS4 + PS5:
- Gran Turismo 7 für
79,99 Euro49,59 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Horizon Forbidden West Digital Deluxe Edition für
89,99 Euro59,39 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- It Takes Two für
39,99 Euro15,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla für
69,99 Euro23,09 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Stray für
29,99 Euro23,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales für
59,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Resident Evil Village für
39,99 Euro19,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition für
69,99 Euro31,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Sniper Elite 5 für
59,99 Euro35,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
PS5:
- Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition für 8
9,99 Euro44,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- NBA 2K23 für
79,99 Euro26,39 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 für
39,99 Euro19,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- WWE 2K22 für
74,99 Euro17,24 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Crusader Kings 3 für
49,99 Euro37,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- The Quarry für
74,99 Euro37,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
Im PlayStation Store sind noch viel mehr Spiele im Angebot. Wir empfehlen euch, selbst noch einmal zu schauen (zur Übersichtsseite im PlayStation-Store).
The Quarry könnt ihr jetzt schon als Schnäppchen auf Amazon abstauben:
PlayStation-Spiele bei Amazon: Die besten Angebote
Bei Amazon gibt es regelmäßig Spiele im Angebot und darunter befinden sich auch oft zahlreiche Top-Spiele:
PS4:
- Sonic Frontiers Day One Edition für
59,99 Euro38,50 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Sonic Forces Day One Edition für
39,99 Euro24,50 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga für
59,99 Euro29,65 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- The Quarry für
69,95 Eurofür 28,03 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition für
29,99 Euro23,86 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection für
29,99 Euro19,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Marvel's Avengers (inkl. kostenloses Upgrade auf PS5) für
69,99 Euro18,17 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (inkl. kostenloses Upgrade auf PS5) für
59,99 Euro49,68 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
PS5:
- Demon’s Souls für
79,99 Euro58,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- The Last of Us Part 1 für
79,99 Euro61,21 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- God of War Ragnarök für
79,99 Euro64,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy für
69,99 Euro31,91 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 für
79,99 Euro64,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Elden Ring für
69,99 Euro62,70 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- The Last of Us Part 1 für
79,99 Euro64,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut für
79,99 Euro59,79 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
Das bietet der neue Controller für die PlayStation 5:
PlayStation 5 kaufen: Die besten Angebote
Ihr seid noch auf der Suche nach der PlayStation 5? In unserer praktischen Übersicht zeigen wir euch, welche Angebote es derzeit rund um die Konsole selbst gibt.
Braucht ihr Guthaben für den PlayStation Store? Das könnt ihr euch kinderleicht über Amazon besorgen (jetzt bei Amazon ansehen).
