PlayStation zückt den Rotstift: Bis zu 75 Prozent auf PS4- und PS5-Hits sparen
Sony will euch gerade mit einigen tollen Angeboten in den PlayStation-Store locken. Auf zahlreiche tolle Spiele für PS4 und PS5 gibt es Rabatte von bis zu 75 Prozent. Der perfekte Moment, um euer Spiel für den Frühling zu finden.
Sichert euch als PS-Plus-Abonnent doppelte Rabatte
Im offiziellen PlayStation-Store könnt ihr euch gerade mit vielen Spielen eindecken, ohne den Vollpreis zahlen zu müssen. Jeder PlayStation-Spieler kann bis zu 75 % sparen. Die Rabatte sind noch bis zum 13. April gültig. Dann werden noch einmal neue Spiele vergünstigt. Wir haben euch ein paar tolle Highlights aus dem Frühlings-Sale herausgesucht:
PS4:
- FIFA 23 für
69,99 Euro20,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 für
59,99 Euro19,79 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- A Way Out für
29,99 Euro5,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Gang Beasts für
19,99 Euro9,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
PS4 + PS5:
- Destiny 2: Lightfall für
49,99 Euro33,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Horizon Forbidden West für
79,99 Euro49,59 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Stray für
29,99 Euro23,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – Ultimate Edition für
69,99 Euro48,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Outer Wilds für
24,99 Euro14,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales für 5
9,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut für
39,99 Euro15,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Sifu für
39,99 Euro23,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits für
39,99 Euro17,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Mortal Kombat 11 für
49,99 Euro12,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Watch Dogs Legion für
69,99 Euro10,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
PS5:
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition für
89,99 Euro71,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- The Last of Us Part 1 für
79,99 Euro59,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem für
59,99 Euro38,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- NBA 2K23 für
39,99 Euro26,39 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed für
49,99 Euro9,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- The Quarry für
74,99 Euro37,39 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
Im PlayStation Store sind noch viel mehr Spiele im Angebot. Wir empfehlen euch deswegen, am besten selbst noch einmal zu nachschauen (zur Übersichtsseite im PlayStation-Store).
Die PS5-Version von Hogwarts Legacy ist bei Amazon reduziert:
PlayStation-Spiele bei Amazon: Die besten Angebote
Auch bei Amazon gibt es regelmäßig Spiele im Angebot und darunter befinden sich auch oft zahlreiche Top-Spiele – diese Deals könnt ihr aktuell abstauben:
PS4:
- Just Dance 2022 (kostenloses Upgrade auf PS5) für
59,99 Euro17,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- It Takes Two (kostenloses Upgrade auf PS5) für
33,61 Euro19,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- FIFA 23 für
58,82 Euro34,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
PS5:
- Gran Turismo 7 für
79,99 Euro59,49 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- FIFA 23 für
67,22 Euro42,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition für
29,99 Euro18,66 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
Das bietet der neue Controller für die PlayStation 5:
PlayStation 5 kaufen: Die besten Angebote
Ihr seid noch auf der Suche nach der PlayStation 5? In unserer praktischen Übersicht zeigen wir euch, welche Angebote es derzeit rund um die Konsole selbst gibt.
Braucht ihr Guthaben für den PlayStation Store? Das könnt ihr euch kinderleicht über Amazon besorgen (jetzt bei Amazon ansehen).
