Sony will euch gerade mit einigen tollen Angeboten in den PlayStation-Store locken. Auf zahlreiche tolle Spiele für PS4 und PS5 gibt es Rabatte von bis zu 75 Prozent. Der perfekte Moment, um euer Spiel für den Frühling zu finden.    

Sichert euch als PS-Plus-Abonnent doppelte Rabatte

Im offiziellen PlayStation-Store könnt ihr euch gerade mit vielen Spielen eindecken, ohne den Vollpreis zahlen zu müssen. Jeder PlayStation-Spieler kann bis zu 75 % sparen. Die Rabatte sind noch bis zum 13. April gültig. Dann werden noch einmal neue Spiele vergünstigt. Wir haben euch ein paar tolle Highlights aus dem Frühlings-Sale herausgesucht:

PS4:

PS4 + PS5:

 

PS5:

 

Im PlayStation Store sind noch viel mehr Spiele im Angebot. Wir empfehlen euch deswegen, am besten selbst noch einmal zu nachschauen (zur Übersichtsseite im PlayStation-Store).

Die PS5-Version von Hogwarts Legacy ist bei Amazon reduziert:

Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5)
Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5)
67,99 € Zu Amazon
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 29.03.2023 15:27 Uhr

PlayStation-Spiele bei Amazon: Die besten Angebote

Auch bei Amazon gibt es regelmäßig Spiele im Angebot und darunter befinden sich auch oft zahlreiche Top-Spiele – diese Deals könnt ihr aktuell abstauben:

PS4:

PS5:

Das bietet der neue Controller für die PlayStation 5:

PS5 DualSense Edge – Features-Trailer

PlayStation 5 kaufen: Die besten Angebote

Ihr seid noch auf der Suche nach der PlayStation 5? In unserer praktischen Übersicht zeigen wir euch, welche Angebote es derzeit rund um die Konsole selbst gibt.

Braucht ihr Guthaben für den PlayStation Store? Das könnt ihr euch kinderleicht über Amazon besorgen (jetzt bei Amazon ansehen).

GIGA empfiehlt
Top-Deals

Du willst keine News rund um Technik, Games und Popkultur mehr verpassen? Keine aktuellen Tests und Guides? Dann folge uns auf Facebook oder Twitter.