Ihr braucht neue Spiele für eure PlayStation 4 oder PlayStation 5? Dann solltet ihr jetzt bei Amazon oder im PlayStation-Store vorbeischauen. Wir haben euch die größten Highlights unter den aktuellen Angeboten herausgesucht.

Bei Amazon sparen: PlayStation-Spiele besonders günstig

Offiziell beginnt der Black Friday erst in einer Woche. Schon jetzt könnt ihr bei vielen Händlern allerdings von tollen Angeboten profitieren. Amazon und Sony haben beispielsweise gerade die Preise für viele PS4- und PS5-Spiele stark reduziert.

PS4:

Auch Planet Coaster ist derzeit ein absolutes Schnäppchen:

Planet Coaster - [PlayStation 4]
Planet Coaster - [PlayStation 4]
Jetzt ab 19,95 € bei Amazon
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 18.11.2022 00:28 Uhr

PS5:

Es sind noch viele weitere PlayStation-Spiele im Angebot. Hier könnt ihr euch die komplette Liste auf Amazon ansehen.

Seid ihr Fan vom blauen Igel? Dann könnte euch dieses Schnäppchen gefallen:

Sonic Frontiers Day One Edition (PlayStation 5)
Sonic Frontiers Day One Edition (PlayStation 5)
Jetzt ab 34,99 € bei Amazon
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 18.11.2022 11:54 Uhr

Tolle Angebote im PlayStation-Store: Das bietet der Black-Friday-Sale

Sony bietet immer wieder Rabatte im PlayStation-Store an, bei denen Gamer tolle Spiele für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 5 abstauben können, ohne den Vollpreis bezahlen zu müssen. Auch jetzt ist es wieder so weit. Aktuell läuft ein großer Sale mit hunderten Spielen und DLCs. Wir zeigen euch ein paar Highlights unter den Angeboten:

PS4:

PS4 & PS5:

PS5:

Im PlayStation-Store könnt ihr euch alle heruntergesetzten Spiele ansehen (zur Übersichtsseite im PlayStation-Store).

Das bietet der neue Controller für die PlayStation 5:

PS5 DualSense Edge – Features-Trailer

PlayStation 5 kaufen: Hier gibt es die besten Angebote

Ihr seid noch auf der Suche nach der PlayStation 5? In unserer praktischen Übersicht zeigen wir euch, welche Angebote es derzeit rund um die Konsole selbst gibt.

Braucht ihr Guthaben für den PlayStation Store? Das könnt ihr euch kinderleicht über Amazon besorgen (jetzt bei Amazon ansehen).

