PS4- und PS5-Spiele stark reduziert: Große Rabatte bei Amazon und Sony
Ihr braucht neue Spiele für eure PlayStation 4 oder PlayStation 5? Dann solltet ihr jetzt bei Amazon oder im PlayStation-Store vorbeischauen. Wir haben euch die größten Highlights unter den aktuellen Angeboten herausgesucht.
Bei Amazon sparen: PlayStation-Spiele besonders günstig
Offiziell beginnt der Black Friday erst in einer Woche. Schon jetzt könnt ihr bei vielen Händlern allerdings von tollen Angeboten profitieren. Amazon und Sony haben beispielsweise gerade die Preise für viele PS4- und PS5-Spiele stark reduziert.
PS4:
- The Last of Us Part II Special Edition für
99,99 Euro46,33 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Sonic Frontiers Day One Edition für
59,99 Euro34,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga für
59,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- The Quarry für
69,95 Eurofür 24,90 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Final Fantasy VII HD Remake für
69,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
Auch Planet Coaster ist derzeit ein absolutes Schnäppchen:
PS5:
- God of War Ragnarök für
79,99 Euro70,54 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy für
69,99 Euro34,35 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem für
59,99 Euro44,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Gotham Knights für
74,99 Euro44,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits für
49,99 Euro31,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition für
79,99 Euro44,99 Euro (zum Angebot auf Amazon)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla für
34,23 Euro28,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II für
79,99 Euro54,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
Es sind noch viele weitere PlayStation-Spiele im Angebot. Hier könnt ihr euch die komplette Liste auf Amazon ansehen.
Seid ihr Fan vom blauen Igel? Dann könnte euch dieses Schnäppchen gefallen:
Tolle Angebote im PlayStation-Store: Das bietet der Black-Friday-Sale
Sony bietet immer wieder Rabatte im PlayStation-Store an, bei denen Gamer tolle Spiele für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 5 abstauben können, ohne den Vollpreis bezahlen zu müssen. Auch jetzt ist es wieder so weit. Aktuell läuft ein großer Sale mit hunderten Spielen und DLCs. Wir zeigen euch ein paar Highlights unter den Angeboten:
PS4:
- Gran Turismo 7 für
69,99 Euro39,89 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Tiny Tinas Wonderlands für
69,99 Euro41,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Green Hell für
24,99 Euro17,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition für
99,99 Euro34,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition für
114,99 Euro34,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Far Cry 5: Gold Edition für
89,99 Euro22,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - FighterZ Edition für
99,99 Euro14,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
PS4 & PS5:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales für
59,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Stray für
29,99 Euro23,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Cyberpunk 2077 für
49,99 Euro24,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Horizon Forbidden West für
79,99 Euro49,59 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Sniper Elite 5 für
59,99 Euro35,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order für
49,99 Euro7,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition für
74,99 Euro18,74 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- MotoGP 22 für
69,99 Euro20,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition für
119,99 Euro83,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Scarlet Nexus für
69,99 Euro17,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
PS5:
- The Last of Us Part 1 für
79,99 Euro59,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem für
59,99 Euro47,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Demon’s Souls für
79,99 Euro39,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- NBA 2K23 für
79,99 Euro39,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart für
79,99 Euro39,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
Im PlayStation-Store könnt ihr euch alle heruntergesetzten Spiele ansehen (zur Übersichtsseite im PlayStation-Store).
Das bietet der neue Controller für die PlayStation 5:
PlayStation 5 kaufen: Hier gibt es die besten Angebote
Ihr seid noch auf der Suche nach der PlayStation 5? In unserer praktischen Übersicht zeigen wir euch, welche Angebote es derzeit rund um die Konsole selbst gibt.
Braucht ihr Guthaben für den PlayStation Store? Das könnt ihr euch kinderleicht über Amazon besorgen (jetzt bei Amazon ansehen).
