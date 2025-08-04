ADN: Kosten und Angebot des Anime-Streamingdienstes

Der französische Anime-Streamingdienst „Animation Digital Network“ (kurz „ADN“) ist seit Januar 2024 auch in Deutschland verfügbar. Was das Abo kostet und welche Serien der Dienst hierzulande bietet, erfahrt ihr hier in der Übersicht.
Kosten des Abos
Das Abo von ADN ist ein typisches Flatrate-Angebot wie bei Netflix, Disney+ und der großen Konkurrenz Crunchyroll. Mit dem Monatsabo für 6,99 Euro oder dem vergünstigen Jahresabo für 59,99 Euro (entspricht 4,99 Euro pro Monat) bekommt ihr somit Zugriff auf alle Serien und Filmen, die der Dienst anbietet.
Das Angebot von ADN
Zwar wächst auch das Angebot von Anime bei den regulären Streaming-Anbietern, der Otaku hat bei den spezialisierten Anime-Streamingdiensten aber meist die bessere und aktuellere Auswahl. Das Angebot mit deutscher Synchronisation (GerDub) bei ADN ist noch recht überschaubar. Der Dienst bietet mit „Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray“, „The All-devouring Whale“ oder „Sword of the Demon Hunter“, einige exklusive Serien und Simulcasts an, die ihr bei anderen Anbietern nicht findet.
Viele Inhalte werden ausschließlich als OmU angeboten. Die Untertitel sind dabei aber alle in Deutsch verfügbar. Dafür bietet der Dienst neben Anime auch einige belgisch-französische Produktionen an. Aktuell findet ihr die folgenden Animes und Zeichentrickserien bei ADN:
Deutsch & OmU
- Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero
- Akame ga Kill: Schwerter der Assassinen
- Assassination Classroom
- Attack on Titan
- Babar
- Beyond the Boundary
- Billy & Buddy
- Billy & Buddy 3D
- Black Bullet
- Bob Morane
- Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious
- Clannad
- Clannad: After Story
- Clannad: The Movie
- DAN DA DAN
- Demon King Daimao
- Die Piratenfamilie
- Die unglaublichen Abenteuer des Kapitän Cousteau
- Endô and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte
- Fire Force
- Free!
- Free! Starting Days
- Free! Take your Marks
- Free! Timeless Medley
- Haikyuu!!
- Haikyuu!! Movie 1: Ende und Anfang
- Haikyuu!! Movie 2: Gewinner Verlierer
- Haikyuu!! Movie 3: Talent und Gespür
- Haikyuu!! Movie 4: Ein Kampf der Konzepte
- Hyakka Ryouran Samurai Girls
- Interspecies Reviewers
- Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night
- Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure
- Kenichi the Mightiest Disciple
- Kiznaiver
- Kleine Strubbel
- Little Hippo
- Loner Life in Another World
- Love Stage!!
- Lucky Luke
- Magic Roundabout
- Martin Morgen
- Monsters
- Motto To Love-Ru
- My Hero Academia
- My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me!
- Mama Fuchs und Papa Dachs
- Plastic Memories
- Rosario + Vampire
- SamSam
- Sankarea- Undying Love
- Spirou
- Spirou und Fantasio
- Steins;Gate
- Steins;Gate 0
- Steins;Gate: The Movie
- Sword Art Online
- Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online
- Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale
- Sword Art Online: Extra Edition
- The Garfield Show
- The Testament of Sister New Devil
- Tintin (Adventures)
- Tintin and The Calculus Affair
- Tintin and The Lake of Sharks
- Tintin and the Prisonners of The Sun
- Titeuf
- To Love-Ru
- To Love-Ru - Darkness
- UQ Holder!
- WITCH WATCH
- Wolf's Rain
Nur OV/OmU
- 2.5 Dimensional Seduction
- April Showers Bring May Flowers
- Asateer – Future's Folktales
- Bad Girl
- Beck
- Beyond the Boundary - I'll be here
- Bibliophile Princess
- Blue Miburo
- Blue Orchestra
- Bullbuster
- Butt Detective
- Call of the Night
- Chiikawa
- Chopper und das Wunder der Winterkirschblüte
- Dark Gathering
- Dead Cells: Immortalis
- Demon Slave
- Dragon Ball DAIMA
- Dragon Ball Super
- Dreamland
- Edens Zero
- Fate/Stay Night
- Fermat Kitchen
- Flüster mir ein Liebeslied
- From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated!
- GTO
- Gushing over Magical Girls
- Haigakura
- HIGHSPEED Etoile
- I Parry Everything!
- I'm Living With an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!?
- I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills
- Love Flops
- Kakushite! Makina-san!!
- Maid-Sama!
- Management of Novice Alchemist
- Mayo Chiki!
- Me and the Alien MuMu
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World!
- My Master Has No Tail
- Night Head Genesis
- No Home
- No Love Zone
- Observing Elena Evoy
- One Piece East Blue Saga
- One Piece Whole Cake Island Saga
- One Piece Reverie Saga
- One Piece Wano Kuni Saga
- One Piece Egghead Saga
- One Piece Fan Letter
- One Piece: Strong World
- One Piece – Abenteuer auf der Spiralinsel!
- One Piece – Chopper auf der Insel der seltsamen Tiere
- One Piece – Das Dead End Rennen
- One Piece – Der Fluch des heiligen Schwerts
- One Piece – Baron Omatsuri und die geheimnisvolle Insel
- One Piece – Schloss Karakuris Metall-Soldaten
- One Piece – Abenteuer in Alabasta – Die Wüstenprinzessin
- One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga
- One Piece – Der Film
- Opus.Colors
- Paradox Live THE ANIMATION
- Peter Grill and Philosopher's Time Super Extra
- Plus-Sized Elf
- Pon no Michi
- Protocol: Rain
- Puniru is a Kawaii Slime
- Pyramid Game
- Ragna Crimson
- Ramen Akaneko
- Rave
- Reincarnated as a Sword
- RINKAI!
- Rock is a Lady’s Modesty
- Run For Money: The Great Mission
- Season of Change
- Shaman King Flowers
- Slam Dunk
- Sorairo Utility
- SUPER CUBE
- Sword of the Demon Hunter KIJIN GENTÔSHÔ
- The All-devouring Whale
- The Demon Queen has a Death Wish
- The Eminence in Shadow
- The forgotten Princess just wants Peace
- The Girl Downstairs
- The Kawai Complex Guide to Manors and Hostel Behavior
- The Summer
- The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess
- The Yuzuki Family’s Four Sons
- Tokyo Mew Mew New
- TONBO!
- Too Cute Crisis
- TOUGEN ANKI
- Tsurune: The Linking Shot
- Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray
- Urusei Yatsura (2022)
- When will Ayumu make his move?
- World Trigger
- YAIBA: Samurai Legend
- Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World!
Den aktuellen Katalog an Filmen und Serien könnt ihr auch ohne Abo direkt auf der Webseite des Anbieters einsehen.