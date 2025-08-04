ADN: Kosten und Angebot des Anime-Streamingdienstes

Der französische Anime-Streamingdienst „Animation Digital Network“ (kurz „ADN“) ist seit Januar 2024 auch in Deutschland verfügbar. Was das Abo kostet und welche Serien der Dienst hierzulande bietet, erfahrt ihr hier in der Übersicht.

Kosten des Abos

Das Abo von ADN ist ein typisches Flatrate-Angebot wie bei Netflix, Disney+ und der großen Konkurrenz Crunchyroll. Mit dem Monatsabo für 6,99 Euro oder dem vergünstigen Jahresabo für 59,99 Euro (entspricht 4,99 Euro pro Monat) bekommt ihr somit Zugriff auf alle Serien und Filmen, die der Dienst anbietet.

Unsere liebsten Isekai-Animes, die euch direkt in eine neue Welt transportieren, seht ihr hier:

Das Angebot von ADN

Zwar wächst auch das Angebot von Anime bei den regulären Streaming-Anbietern, der Otaku hat bei den spezialisierten Anime-Streamingdiensten aber meist die bessere und aktuellere Auswahl. Das Angebot mit deutscher Synchronisation (GerDub) bei ADN ist noch recht überschaubar. Der Dienst bietet mit „Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray“, „The All-devouring Whale“ oder „Sword of the Demon Hunter“, einige exklusive Serien und Simulcasts an, die ihr bei anderen Anbietern nicht findet.

Viele Inhalte werden ausschließlich als OmU angeboten. Die Untertitel sind dabei aber alle in Deutsch verfügbar. Dafür bietet der Dienst neben Anime auch einige belgisch-französische Produktionen an. Aktuell findet ihr die folgenden Animes und Zeichentrickserien bei ADN:

Deutsch & OmU

Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero

Akame ga Kill: Schwerter der Assassinen

Assassination Classroom

Attack on Titan

Babar

Beyond the Boundary

Billy & Buddy

Billy & Buddy 3D

Black Bullet

Bob Morane

Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious

Clannad

Clannad: After Story

Clannad: The Movie

DAN DA DAN

Demon King Daimao

Die Piratenfamilie

Die unglaublichen Abenteuer des Kapitän Cousteau

Endô and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte

Fire Force

Free!

Free! Starting Days

Free! Take your Marks

Free! Timeless Medley

Haikyuu!!

Haikyuu!! Movie 1: Ende und Anfang

Haikyuu!! Movie 2: Gewinner Verlierer

Haikyuu!! Movie 3: Talent und Gespür

Haikyuu!! Movie 4: Ein Kampf der Konzepte

Hyakka Ryouran Samurai Girls

Interspecies Reviewers

Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

Kenichi the Mightiest Disciple

Kiznaiver

Kleine Strubbel

Little Hippo

Loner Life in Another World

Love Stage!!

Lucky Luke

Magic Roundabout

Martin Morgen

Monsters

Motto To Love-Ru

My Hero Academia

My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me!

Mama Fuchs und Papa Dachs

Plastic Memories

Rosario + Vampire

SamSam

Sankarea- Undying Love

Spirou

Spirou und Fantasio

Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate 0

Steins;Gate: The Movie

Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online

Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale

Sword Art Online: Extra Edition

The Garfield Show

The Testament of Sister New Devil

Tintin (Adventures)

Tintin and The Calculus Affair

Tintin and The Lake of Sharks

Tintin and the Prisonners of The Sun

Titeuf

To Love-Ru

To Love-Ru - Darkness

UQ Holder!

WITCH WATCH

Wolf's Rain

Nur OV/OmU

2.5 Dimensional Seduction

April Showers Bring May Flowers

Asateer – Future's Folktales

Bad Girl

Beck

Beyond the Boundary - I'll be here

Bibliophile Princess

Blue Miburo

Blue Orchestra

Bullbuster

Butt Detective

Call of the Night

Chiikawa

Chopper und das Wunder der Winterkirschblüte

Dark Gathering

Dead Cells: Immortalis

Demon Slave

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Dragon Ball Super

Dreamland

Edens Zero

Fate/Stay Night

Fermat Kitchen

Flüster mir ein Liebeslied

From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated!

GTO

Gushing over Magical Girls

Haigakura

HIGHSPEED Etoile

I Parry Everything!

I'm Living With an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!?

I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills

Love Flops

Kakushite! Makina-san!!

Maid-Sama!

Management of Novice Alchemist

Mayo Chiki!

Me and the Alien MuMu

My Deer Friend Nokotan

My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World!

My Master Has No Tail

Night Head Genesis

No Home

No Love Zone

Observing Elena Evoy

One Piece East Blue Saga

One Piece Whole Cake Island Saga

One Piece Reverie Saga

One Piece Wano Kuni Saga

One Piece Egghead Saga

One Piece Fan Letter

One Piece: Strong World

One Piece – Abenteuer auf der Spiralinsel!

One Piece – Chopper auf der Insel der seltsamen Tiere

One Piece – Das Dead End Rennen

One Piece – Der Fluch des heiligen Schwerts

One Piece – Baron Omatsuri und die geheimnisvolle Insel

One Piece – Schloss Karakuris Metall-Soldaten

One Piece – Abenteuer in Alabasta – Die Wüstenprinzessin

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga

One Piece – Der Film

Opus.Colors

Paradox Live THE ANIMATION

Peter Grill and Philosopher's Time Super Extra

Plus-Sized Elf

Pon no Michi

Protocol: Rain

Puniru is a Kawaii Slime

Pyramid Game

Ragna Crimson

Ramen Akaneko

Rave

Reincarnated as a Sword

RINKAI!

Rock is a Lady’s Modesty

Run For Money: The Great Mission

Season of Change

Shaman King Flowers

Slam Dunk

Sorairo Utility

SUPER CUBE

Sword of the Demon Hunter KIJIN GENTÔSHÔ

The All-devouring Whale

The Demon Queen has a Death Wish

The Eminence in Shadow

The forgotten Princess just wants Peace

The Girl Downstairs

The Kawai Complex Guide to Manors and Hostel Behavior

The Summer

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess

The Yuzuki Family’s Four Sons

Tokyo Mew Mew New

TONBO!

Too Cute Crisis

TOUGEN ANKI

Tsurune: The Linking Shot

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray

Urusei Yatsura (2022)

When will Ayumu make his move?

World Trigger

YAIBA: Samurai Legend

Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World!

Den aktuellen Katalog an Filmen und Serien könnt ihr auch ohne Abo direkt auf der Webseite des Anbieters einsehen.

