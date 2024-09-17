Xbox: Alle Game Pass Spiele mit Liste (September 2024)

Microsoft bietet als Abo-Service den Game Pass für alle Inhaber einer Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One an. Für eine monatliche Gebühr könnt ihr hiermit Hunderte Games spielen. Im Folgenden verraten wir euch, wie teuer der Service ist und listen euch zusätzlich alle Spiele vom Game Pass auf.
Wie teuer ist der Game Pass & was sind die Inhalte?
Auf den Xbox-Konsolen und auf dem PC kostet der Game Pass 9.99 Euro pro Monat. Für 12.99 Euro pro Monat erhaltet ihr den Game Pass Ultimate.
Durch den Game Pass erhaltet ihr Zugang zu Hunderten Spielen, außerdem kommen immer wieder neue Games hinzu. Xbox Game Studios-Spiele könnt ihr sogar am Tag der Veröffentlichung spielen.
Das Abo vom Game Pass Ultimate beinhaltet zusätzlich zu den oben genannten Features noch Xbox Live Gold, eine EA Play Mitgliedschaft und Zugang zu Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Alle neuen Xbox Game Pass Spiele im September
Folgende Spiele kommen im September zum Game Pass hinzu:
- Age of Mythology: Retold (bereits verfügbar)
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (bereits verfügbar)
- Riders Republic (bereits verfügbar)
- Train Sim World 5 (bereits verfügbar)
- Wargroove 2 (am 19. September)
- Frostpunk 2 (am 19. September)
- Ara: History Untold (am 19. September)
Die folgenden Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 30. September:
- Gotham Knights
- Let’s Build a Zoo
- Loop Hero
- My Time At Portia
- PAW Patrol Grand Prix
- Pheonix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- Valheim
Alle Xbox Game Pass Spiele mit Liste
Besitzer einer Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One können alle gelisteten Spiele zocken. Manche Games sind jedoch nur mit einer EA Play Mitgliedschaft spielbar, also wenn ihr den Game Pass Ultimate besitzt. Hinter diesen Spielen finden ihr einen entsprechenden Vermerk.
Die folgende Liste zeigt alle Spiele vom Xbox Game Pass, mit der Ausnahme der neuen Spiele im Dezember, diese findet ihr weiter oben:
#
- 1A Little To The Left
A
- A Way Out (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Alice: Madness Returns (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Against the Storm
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition
- Among Us
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- Anthem (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Another Crab’s Treasure
- Anuchard
- Arcade Paradise
- Ark Survival Evolved: Explorer's Edition
- Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Ark: Survival Ascended
- Army of Two (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Astroneer
- Atlas Fallen
B
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Battlefield 3 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Battlefield 4 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Battlefield 5 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Battlefield Hardline (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Battletoads
- Bejeweled 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Black (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition
- Bleeding Edge
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Bluey: The Videogame
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Botany Manor
- Broforce Forever
- Brotato
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Broken Age
- Brütal Legend
- Burnout Paradise Remastered (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
C
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Cassette Beasts
- Celeste
- Citizen Sleeper
- Cities: Skylines - Xbox One Edition
- Cities: Skylines – Remastered
- Chants of Sennaar
- Chivalry 2
- Cities: Skylines II
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
- Close to the Sun
- Contrast
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Coral Island
- Core Keeper
- Costume Quest
- Costume Quest 2
- Cooking Simulator
- Common’hood
- Crackdown 3
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Creatures of Ava
- Cricket 22
- Cricket 24
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Crusader Kings III
- Crysis (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Crysis 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Crysis 3 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Call of the Wild: The Angler
- Cocoon
D
- Dante's Inferno (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Darksiders 3
- Darkest Dungeon
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DayZ
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Dead Space 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Dead Space 3 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Dead Space Remake (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Dead Space Ignition (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Death's Door
- Deathloop
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Depersonalization
- Der dunkle Kristall: Ära des Widerstandes - Tactics
- Descenders
- Die Sims 4 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Diablo IV
- Dirt 5
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Disneyland Adventures
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder's Edition
- DJMax Respect V
- Doom (1993)
- Doom 2
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Doom Eternal
- Dordogne
- Dragon Age 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Dragon Age: Origins (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Dungeons 4
- Dungeons of Hinterberg
- Dyson Sphere Program
E
- EA Sports FC 24 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Embr
- Escape Academy
- Eternal Return
- Everspace 2
- Evil West
- Exoprimal
F
- F1 2021 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- F1 22 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- F1 23 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- F1 Manager 2023
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry 6
- Fe (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Feeding Frenzy (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Feeding Frenzy 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- FIFA 14 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- FIFA 15 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- FIFA 16 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- FIFA 17 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- FIFA 18 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Fight Night Champion (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Firewatch
- Firework
- Flock
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- For Honor
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Forza Motorsport
- Football Manager 2024
- Football Manager 2024 Console
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
- From Space
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Fuzion Frenzy
G
- Galacticare
- Gang Beasts
- Gears Of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4
- Gears 5 Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Go Mecha Ball
- Goat Simulator 3
- GoldenEye 007
- Golf with Your Friends
- Gorogoa
- Gotham Knights
- Grim Fandango
- Gris
- Grounded
H
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Harold Halibut
- Hauntii
- Have A Nice Death
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Heavy Weapon (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Hitman Trilogy
- House Flipper
- Hollow Knight
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged
- Homestead Arcana
- Human Fall Flat
- Humanity
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Humankind
I
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Immortals of Aveum (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Indivisible
- Injustice 2
- Inkulinati (Game Preview)
- Inside
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Iron Brigade
- Isonzo
- It Takes Two
J
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Jusant
K
- Kameo
- Keplerth
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
- Kona
- Kona II: Brume
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
L
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22
- LEGO 2K Drive
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Let's Build A Zoo
- Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview)
- Limbo
- Lil Gator Game
- Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Lonely Mountains Downhill
- Loop Hero
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lost in Random (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Lies of P
- Like A Dragon: Ishin!
M
- Madden NFL 23 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Madden NFL 24 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Magical Delicacy
- Maneater
- Manor Lords (Game Preview)
- Maquette
- Massive Chalice
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Mass Effect 3 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- McPixel 3
- Medal of Honor: Airborne (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Medieval Dynasty
- Meine Freundin Peppa Wutz
- Merge & Blade
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (nur Series X|S)
- Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Minecraft Legends
- Mineko’s Night Market
- Mirror's Edge (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges
- MLB The Show 24
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Monster Sanctuary
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Moving Out 2
- Munchkin: Quacked Quest
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time At Portia
- My Time at Sandrock
N
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- NBA Live 16 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- NBA Live 18 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- NBA Live 19 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Need for Speed (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Need for Speed Heat (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Need for Speed Payback (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Need for Speed Rivals (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Need for Speed Unbound (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Neon Abyss
- Neon White
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- NHL 23 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- NHL 24 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - The Prince's Edition
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
- No Man's Sky
- No More Heroes 3
O
- Octopath Traveler II
- One Step from Eden
- Open Roads
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Oxenfree
P
- Palworld
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix
- PAW Patrol World
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Peggle (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Peggle 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Pentiment
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Persona 3 Reload
- Persona 5 Tactica
- PGA Tour (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Phoenix Point
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Ultimate Edition
- Planet of Lana
- Plants vs. Zombies (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Schlacht um Neighborville (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- PlateUp!
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Party Animals
- Payday 3
Q
- Quake
- Quake II
- Quantum Break
R
- Race With Ryan
- Rage 2
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
- Rare Replay
- ReCore
- Redfall
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Remnant II
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 3
- Return to Grace
- Return to Monkey Island
- Riftbreaker
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- River City Girls
- Rocket Arena (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Roboquest (Game Preview)
- Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders
- Rollerdrome
- Rolling Hills
- Rush: Ein Disney Pixar Abenteuer
- Ryse: Son of Rome
S
- Scarlet Nexus
- Scorn (nur Series X|S)
- ScreamRide
- Sea of Stars
- Sea of Thieves
- Sea of Solitude (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Sin of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
- Skate
- Skate 3 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Slay the Spire
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
- Somerville
- Space Engineers
- Spirittea
- Spirit of the North
- SSX (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Stacking
- Star Wars: Battlefront (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Stardew Valley
- Star Trucker
- State of Decay 2 - Juggernaut Edition
- State of Decay: Year-One
- SteamWorld Build
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Stellaris
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Subnautica
- Sunset Overdrive
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete
- Super Mega Baseball 3 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Superliminal
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Starfield
- Solar Ash
T
- Tales of Arise
- Tchia
- Techtonica (Game Preview)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
- Tell Me Why: Chapter 1-3
- Terraria
- Terra Invicta (Game Preview)
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard's Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Big Con
- The Case of the Golden Idol
- The Cave
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Escapists
- The Evil Within
- The Gunk
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Lamplighter’s League
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian
- The Quarry
- The Talos Principle
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season
- The Hunter: Call of the Wild
- Thirsty Suitors
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Those Who Remain
- Tin Hearts
- Titanfall 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Tracks: The Train Set Game
- Trailmakers
- Tropico 6
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing
U
- UFC 3 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- UFC 4 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Unpacking
- Unravel (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Unravel Two (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
V
- Vambrace Cold Soul
- Vampire Survivors
- Valheim
- Valheim: Mistlands Biome Update
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: TIP
W
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Watch Dogs 2
- We Happy Few
- While the Iron’s Hot
- Wild Hearts (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- World War Z: Aftermath
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Worms Rumble
- Wreckfest
Y
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: Song of Life
Z
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
- Zuma (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Zuma's Revenge! (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)