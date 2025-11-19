Amazon Luna Games: Alle Spiele aller Abos in der Übersicht (Liste)

Der Cloud-Gaming-Dienst „Amazon Luna“ gibt euch Zugang zu über 200 Spielen. Dabei gibt es verschiedene Abos, in denen jeweils unterschiedliche Games enthalten sind. Welche Spiele ihr aktuell bei Amazon Luna in welchem Paket findet, seht ihr hier in der Übersicht.

Momentan bietet Amazon vier Pakete mit unterschiedlichen Spielen über ihren Game-Streamingdienst an. Welche Spiele in den monatlich kündbaren Abos enthalten sind, seht ihr hier.

Direkt zum Angebot von Amazon Luna

Luna Standard (in Prime enthalten)

A Game About Digging A Hole Alien Isolation Angry Birds Flock Party Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Party Big Helmet Heroes Bonkles Borderlands 3 Bullship! Bus Simulator 21 Clue Courtroom Chaos - Starring Snoop Dogg Dave the Diver Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition Devil May Cry 5 Dishonored 2 Disney/Pixar Cars Mater-National Championship Draw & Guess Dunk Dunk Exploding Kittens 2 Fakin’ It! All Night Long Fallout 3 GOTY Edition Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition Fibbage XL Flappy Golf Party Fortnite Fortnite Ballistik Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Festival Fortnite: OG Garfield Kart 2 - All You Can Drift Hogwarts Legacy Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Inversus Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 Lawn Mowing Simulator Lego Fortnite Brick Life Lego Fortnite Odyssey Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime Middle-earth: Shadow of War MotoGP25 One Hand Clapping Perish Quiplash 2 InterLASHional Rainbow Six Siege X Resident Evil 2 Rise of the Tomb Raider Rocket Racing Scattergories Weekly Snow Bros. Wonderland Sonic Mania Plus Spacelines from the Far Out SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated Stunt Kite Party Tabu - Das offizielle Partyspiel Tetris Effect: Connected - Party Edition The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Evil Within 2 The Jackbox Party Pack 9 Tomb Raider GOTY Edition TopSpin 2K25 Trackmania Tumblestone Two Point Hospital Ultimate Chicken Horse Wer wird Millionär? Wobbledogs World War Z Zug um Zug

Luna Premium

In Luna Premium sind die Spiele aus dem Standard-Abo enthalten sowie:

A Little Golf Journey Airhead Amid Evil Aragami Arcade Paradise Batman: Arkham Knight Bee Simulator Bug Fables: Der immerwährende Sprössling Chicken Assassin: Reloaded ClayFighter Control - Ultimate Edition Dead Space Death Stranding Director's Cut Die Schlümpfe: Mission Blattpest Die Schlümpfe Kart Disney Planes Disney Universe Disney/Pixar Brave: The Video Game Disney/Pixar WALL-E Doomblade Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine Dredge Driftce Dungeons of Hinterberg Dusk EA Sports FC 25 Earthworm Jim Earthworm Jim 2 Endzone - A World Apart Funko Fusion Garfield Kart - Furious Racing Garfield Lasagna Party Gori: Cuddly Carnage Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Guacamelee! 2 Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition Hot Wheels Unleashed Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged House of Golf 2 Inertial Drift: Twilight Rivals Edition Inside My Radio Kitaria Fables Kunai Lego DC Super Villains Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures Lego Pirates of the Caribbean Lego Star Wars – The Complete Saga Mail Mole Max: The Curse of Brotherhood Mega Man 11 Metro Exodus Mighty Switch Force! Collection Monster Truck Championship - Rebel Hunter Edition Mortal Shell MouseCraft Moving Out Need for Speed Unbound Nikoderiko: The Magical World Overcooked! Paper Beast Folded Edition Potion Permit Rescue Party: Live! Ride 4 Rims Racing Riptide GP: Renegade Sail Forth Shantae Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut Skatebird Sonic Colors - Ultimate Sonic Frontiers Sonic Superstars Spells & Secrets Split/Second Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Star Wars Pinball Strayed Lights Super Meat Boy Super Meat Boy Forever Team Sonic Racing Tetris Effect - Connected The Expanse: A Telltale Series - Deluxe Edition The King of Fighters '98: Ultimate Match - Final Edition The Metronomicon – Deluxe Edition Thymesia Time on Frog Island Tiny Lands Tiny Tinas Wonderlands Tormented Souls Trepang² Ultrakill Valfaris Whisker Waters Worms Crazy Golf WRC Generations Fully Loaded Edition Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Youtubers Life - OMG Edition

Amazon Luna Controller (kabellos)

Ubisoft+

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia Assassin's Creed Liberation HD Assassin'c Creed Mirage Assassin's Creed Odyssey Assassin's Creed Origins Assassin's Creed Shadows Assassin's Creed Syndicate Assassin's Creed Unity Assassin's Creed Valhalla Avatar: Frontier of Padora Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition Child of Light Die Siedler – Neue Allianzen Discovery Tour: Viking Age Far Cry 2 Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Far Cry 4 Far Cry 5 Far Cry: New Dawn Far Cry: Primal Far Cry 6 From Dust Immortals: Fenyx Rising Monopoly Monopoly Plus Monopoly Madness Odd Ballers Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Rabbids: Party of Legends Riders Republic Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game - Complete Edition Skull & Bones Starlink: Battle for Atlas - Digital Edition Star Wars Outlaws Steep The Crew Motorfest The Rogue Prince of Persia Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Trackmania Trials Fusion Tirals Rising Uno Watch_Dogs - Standard Edition Watch_Dogs 2 Watch_Dogs Legion

Jackbox Games

Drawful 2 The Jackbox Naughty Pack The Jackbox Party Pack The Jackbox Party Pack 2 The Jackbox Party Pack 3 The Jackbox Party Pack 4 The Jackbox Party Pack 5 The Jackbox Party Pack 6 The Jackbox Party Pack 7 The Jackbox Party Pack 8 The Jackbox Party Pack 9 The Jackbox Party Pack 10 The Jackbox Party Pack 11 The Jackbox Party Starter The Jackbox Survey Scramble

