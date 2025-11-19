Weiter zur NavigationWeiter zum Inhalt
Amazon Luna Games: Alle Spiele aller Abos in der Übersicht (Liste)

Thomas Kolkmann
5 min Lesezeit
Der Cloud-Gaming-Dienst „Amazon Luna“ gibt euch Zugang zu über 200 Spielen. Dabei gibt es verschiedene Abos, in denen jeweils unterschiedliche Games enthalten sind. Welche Spiele ihr aktuell bei Amazon Luna in welchem Paket findet, seht ihr hier in der Übersicht.

Momentan bietet Amazon vier Pakete mit unterschiedlichen Spielen über ihren Game-Streamingdienst an. Welche Spiele in den monatlich kündbaren Abos enthalten sind, seht ihr hier.

Inhaltsverzeichnis
  1. 1.Luna Standard (in Prime enthalten)
  2. 2.Luna Premium
  3. 3.Ubisoft+
  4. 4.Jackbox Games

Direkt zum Angebot von Amazon Luna

Luna Standard (in Prime enthalten)

  1. A Game About Digging A Hole
  2. Alien Isolation
  3. Angry Birds Flock Party
  4. Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Party
  5. Big Helmet Heroes
  6. Bonkles
  7. Borderlands 3
  8. Bullship!
  9. Bus Simulator 21
  10. Clue
  11. Courtroom Chaos - Starring Snoop Dogg
  12. Dave the Diver
  13. Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition
  14. Devil May Cry 5
  15. Dishonored 2
  16. Disney/Pixar Cars Mater-National Championship
  17. Draw & Guess
  18. Dunk Dunk
  19. Exploding Kittens 2
  20. Fakin’ It! All Night Long
  21. Fallout 3 GOTY Edition
  22. Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition
  23. Fibbage XL
  24. Flappy Golf Party
  25. Fortnite
  26. Fortnite Ballistik
  27. Fortnite Battle Royale
  28. Fortnite Festival
  29. Fortnite: OG
  30. Garfield Kart 2 - All You Can Drift
  31. Hogwarts Legacy
  32. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  33. Inversus
  34. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  35. Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22
  36. Lawn Mowing Simulator
  37. Lego Fortnite Brick Life
  38. Lego Fortnite Odyssey
  39. Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
  40. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
  41. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  42. MotoGP25
  43. One Hand Clapping
  44. Perish
  45. Quiplash 2 InterLASHional
  46. Rainbow Six Siege X
  47. Resident Evil 2
  48. Rise of the Tomb Raider
  49. Rocket Racing
  50. Scattergories Weekly
  51. Snow Bros. Wonderland
  52. Sonic Mania Plus
  53. Spacelines from the Far Out
  54. SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
  55. Stunt Kite Party
  56. Tabu - Das offizielle Partyspiel
  57. Tetris Effect: Connected - Party Edition
  58. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  59. The Evil Within 2
  60. The Jackbox Party Pack 9
  61. Tomb Raider GOTY Edition
  62. TopSpin 2K25
  63. Trackmania
  64. Tumblestone
  65. Two Point Hospital
  66. Ultimate Chicken Horse
  67. Wer wird Millionär?
  68. Wobbledogs
  69. World War Z
  70. Zug um Zug
Luna Premium

In Luna Premium sind die Spiele aus dem Standard-Abo enthalten sowie:

  1. A Little Golf Journey
  2. Airhead
  3. Amid Evil
  4. Aragami
  5. Arcade Paradise
  6. Batman: Arkham Knight
  7. Bee Simulator
  8. Bug Fables: Der immerwährende Sprössling
  9. Chicken Assassin: Reloaded
  10. ClayFighter
  11. Control - Ultimate Edition
  12. Dead Space
  13. Death Stranding Director's Cut
  14. Die Schlümpfe: Mission Blattpest
  15. Die Schlümpfe Kart
  16. Disney Planes
  17. Disney Universe
  18. Disney/Pixar Brave: The Video Game
  19. Disney/Pixar WALL-E
  20. Doomblade
  21. Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine
  22. Dredge
  23. Driftce
  24. Dungeons of Hinterberg
  25. Dusk
  26. EA Sports FC 25
  27. Earthworm Jim
  28. Earthworm Jim 2
  29. Endzone - A World Apart
  30. Funko Fusion
  31. Garfield Kart - Furious Racing
  32. Garfield Lasagna Party
  33. Gori: Cuddly Carnage
  34. Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
  35. Guacamelee! 2
  36. Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition
  37. Hot Wheels Unleashed
  38. Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged
  39. House of Golf 2
  40. Inertial Drift: Twilight Rivals Edition
  41. Inside My Radio
  42. Kitaria Fables
  43. Kunai
  44. Lego DC Super Villains
  45. Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
  46. Lego Pirates of the Caribbean
  47. Lego Star Wars – The Complete Saga
  48. Mail Mole
  49. Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
  50. Mega Man 11
  51. Metro Exodus
  52. Mighty Switch Force! Collection
  53. Monster Truck Championship - Rebel Hunter Edition
  54. Mortal Shell
  55. MouseCraft
  56. Moving Out
  57. Need for Speed Unbound
  58. Nikoderiko: The Magical World
  59. Overcooked!
  60. Paper Beast Folded Edition
  61. Potion Permit
  62. Rescue Party: Live!
  63. Ride 4
  64. Rims Racing
  65. Riptide GP: Renegade
  66. Sail Forth
  67. Shantae Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
  68. Skatebird
  69. Sonic Colors - Ultimate
  70. Sonic Frontiers
  71. Sonic Superstars
  72. Spells & Secrets
  73. Split/Second
  74. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  75. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  76. Star Wars Pinball
  77. Strayed Lights
  78. Super Meat Boy
  79. Super Meat Boy Forever
  80. Team Sonic Racing
  81. Tetris Effect - Connected
  82. The Expanse: A Telltale Series - Deluxe Edition
  83. The King of Fighters '98: Ultimate Match - Final Edition
  84. The Metronomicon – Deluxe Edition
  85. Thymesia
  86. Time on Frog Island
  87. Tiny Lands
  88. Tiny Tinas Wonderlands
  89. Tormented Souls
  90. Trepang²
  91. Ultrakill
  92. Valfaris
  93. Whisker Waters
  94. Worms Crazy Golf
  95. WRC Generations Fully Loaded Edition
  96. Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
  97. Youtubers Life - OMG Edition
Ubisoft+

  1. Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China
  2. Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India
  3. Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia
  4. Assassin's Creed Liberation HD
  5. Assassin'c Creed Mirage
  6. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  7. Assassin's Creed Origins
  8. Assassin's Creed Shadows
  9. Assassin's Creed Syndicate
  10. Assassin's Creed Unity
  11. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  12. Avatar: Frontier of Padora
  13. Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition
  14. Child of Light
  15. Die Siedler – Neue Allianzen
  16. Discovery Tour: Viking Age
  17. Far Cry 2
  18. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
  19. Far Cry 4
  20. Far Cry 5
  21. Far Cry: New Dawn
  22. Far Cry: Primal
  23. Far Cry 6
  24. From Dust
  25. Immortals: Fenyx Rising
  26. Monopoly
  27. Monopoly Plus
  28. Monopoly Madness
  29. Odd Ballers
  30. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  31. Rabbids: Party of Legends
  32. Riders Republic
  33. Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game - Complete Edition
  34. Skull & Bones
  35. Starlink: Battle for Atlas - Digital Edition
  36. Star Wars Outlaws
  37. Steep
  38. The Crew Motorfest
  39. The Rogue Prince of Persia
  40. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
  41. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  42. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
  43. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X
  44. Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition
  45. Tom Clancy's The Division 2
  46. Trackmania
  47. Trials Fusion
  48. Tirals Rising
  49. Uno
  50. Watch_Dogs - Standard Edition
  51. Watch_Dogs 2
  52. Watch_Dogs Legion
Jackbox Games

  1. Drawful 2
  2. The Jackbox Naughty Pack
  3. The Jackbox Party Pack
  4. The Jackbox Party Pack 2
  5. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  6. The Jackbox Party Pack 4
  7. The Jackbox Party Pack 5
  8. The Jackbox Party Pack 6
  9. The Jackbox Party Pack 7
  10. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
  11. The Jackbox Party Pack 9
  12. The Jackbox Party Pack 10
  13. The Jackbox Party Pack 11
  14. The Jackbox Party Starter
  15. The Jackbox Survey Scramble

