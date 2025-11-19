Amazon Luna Games: Alle Spiele aller Abos in der Übersicht (Liste)

Der Cloud-Gaming-Dienst „Amazon Luna“ gibt euch Zugang zu über 200 Spielen. Dabei gibt es verschiedene Abos, in denen jeweils unterschiedliche Games enthalten sind. Welche Spiele ihr aktuell bei Amazon Luna in welchem Paket findet, seht ihr hier in der Übersicht.
Momentan bietet Amazon vier Pakete mit unterschiedlichen Spielen über ihren Game-Streamingdienst an. Welche Spiele in den monatlich kündbaren Abos enthalten sind, seht ihr hier.
Luna Standard (in Prime enthalten)
- A Game About Digging A Hole
- Alien Isolation
- Angry Birds Flock Party
- Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Party
- Big Helmet Heroes
- Bonkles
- Borderlands 3
- Bullship!
- Bus Simulator 21
- Clue
- Courtroom Chaos - Starring Snoop Dogg
- Dave the Diver
- Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition
- Devil May Cry 5
- Dishonored 2
- Disney/Pixar Cars Mater-National Championship
- Draw & Guess
- Dunk Dunk
- Exploding Kittens 2
- Fakin’ It! All Night Long
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Fibbage XL
- Flappy Golf Party
- Fortnite
- Fortnite Ballistik
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- Fortnite Festival
- Fortnite: OG
- Garfield Kart 2 - All You Can Drift
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Inversus
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Lego Fortnite Brick Life
- Lego Fortnite Odyssey
- Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- MotoGP25
- One Hand Clapping
- Perish
- Quiplash 2 InterLASHional
- Rainbow Six Siege X
- Resident Evil 2
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Rocket Racing
- Scattergories Weekly
- Snow Bros. Wonderland
- Sonic Mania Plus
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
- Stunt Kite Party
- Tabu - Das offizielle Partyspiel
- Tetris Effect: Connected - Party Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- The Evil Within 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition
- TopSpin 2K25
- Trackmania
- Tumblestone
- Two Point Hospital
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Wer wird Millionär?
- Wobbledogs
- World War Z
- Zug um Zug
Luna Premium
In Luna Premium sind die Spiele aus dem Standard-Abo enthalten sowie:
- A Little Golf Journey
- Airhead
- Amid Evil
- Aragami
- Arcade Paradise
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Bee Simulator
- Bug Fables: Der immerwährende Sprössling
- Chicken Assassin: Reloaded
- ClayFighter
- Control - Ultimate Edition
- Dead Space
- Death Stranding Director's Cut
- Die Schlümpfe: Mission Blattpest
- Die Schlümpfe Kart
- Disney Planes
- Disney Universe
- Disney/Pixar Brave: The Video Game
- Disney/Pixar WALL-E
- Doomblade
- Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine
- Dredge
- Driftce
- Dungeons of Hinterberg
- Dusk
- EA Sports FC 25
- Earthworm Jim
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Funko Fusion
- Garfield Kart - Furious Racing
- Garfield Lasagna Party
- Gori: Cuddly Carnage
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- Guacamelee! 2
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged
- House of Golf 2
- Inertial Drift: Twilight Rivals Edition
- Inside My Radio
- Kitaria Fables
- Kunai
- Lego DC Super Villains
- Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- Lego Pirates of the Caribbean
- Lego Star Wars – The Complete Saga
- Mail Mole
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Mega Man 11
- Metro Exodus
- Mighty Switch Force! Collection
- Monster Truck Championship - Rebel Hunter Edition
- Mortal Shell
- MouseCraft
- Moving Out
- Need for Speed Unbound
- Nikoderiko: The Magical World
- Overcooked!
- Paper Beast Folded Edition
- Potion Permit
- Rescue Party: Live!
- Ride 4
- Rims Racing
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- Sail Forth
- Shantae Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
- Skatebird
- Sonic Colors - Ultimate
- Sonic Frontiers
- Sonic Superstars
- Spells & Secrets
- Split/Second
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Star Wars Pinball
- Strayed Lights
- Super Meat Boy
- Super Meat Boy Forever
- Team Sonic Racing
- Tetris Effect - Connected
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - Deluxe Edition
- The King of Fighters '98: Ultimate Match - Final Edition
- The Metronomicon – Deluxe Edition
- Thymesia
- Time on Frog Island
- Tiny Lands
- Tiny Tinas Wonderlands
- Tormented Souls
- Trepang²
- Ultrakill
- Valfaris
- Whisker Waters
- Worms Crazy Golf
- WRC Generations Fully Loaded Edition
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Youtubers Life - OMG Edition
Ubisoft+
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin's Creed Liberation HD
- Assassin'c Creed Mirage
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed Unity
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Avatar: Frontier of Padora
- Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition
- Child of Light
- Die Siedler – Neue Allianzen
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age
- Far Cry 2
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry: New Dawn
- Far Cry: Primal
- Far Cry 6
- From Dust
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- Monopoly
- Monopoly Plus
- Monopoly Madness
- Odd Ballers
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Rabbids: Party of Legends
- Riders Republic
- Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game - Complete Edition
- Skull & Bones
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - Digital Edition
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Steep
- The Crew Motorfest
- The Rogue Prince of Persia
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X
- Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Trackmania
- Trials Fusion
- Tirals Rising
- Uno
- Watch_Dogs - Standard Edition
- Watch_Dogs 2
- Watch_Dogs Legion
Jackbox Games
- Drawful 2
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10
- The Jackbox Party Pack 11
- The Jackbox Party Starter
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble