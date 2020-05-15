Hey Punks, wisst ihr schon, für welche Fraktionen ihr im kommenden Science-Fiction-RPG Cyberpunk 2077 arbeitet möchtet? Nein? Entwickler CD Projekt Red stellt die Gangs und Gruppierungen Night Cities vor, und ihr solltet weise wählen, welchen ihr helft – und welchen nicht. Außerdem: Ihr könnt der Retter der Prostituierten sein.
Wie wäre es, wenn ihr euch den Maelstrom-Gangstern anschließt, euch mit Cyber-Mods vollpumpt und der Cyberpsychose frönt? Oder wollte ihr vielleicht eher den Moxes helfen und Prostituierte jeden Geschlechts in Night Cities Gassen schützen? Die Wahl liegt bei euch, und ihr könnt sie jetzt schon treffen: Entwickler CD Projekt Red stellt Cyberpunk 2077‚ Fraktionen auf Twitter und Instagram vor, und die sind mindestens so verrückt, wie die Trailer zum Spiel vermuten lassen.
Übrigens, ihr werdet keiner Fraktion in Cyberpunk 2077 direkt beitreten können. Was nicht heißt, dass es keine Auswirkungen hat, wenn ihr verfeindeten Fraktionen helft. Von allem, was ich gehört habe, hat nahezu alles Auswirkungen – inklusive potentieller Partner, die eure Avancen ablehnen werden, wenn ihr Aufträge für die falschen Typen abgeschlossen habt.
Euch verlangt es nach mehr zu Cyberpunk 2077? Wir verraten euch alles, was wir zum Spiel wissen:
Das sind die Fraktionen in Cyberpunk 2077
Wir wissen nicht, ob hier tatsächlich alle Fraktionen in Night City aufgelistet sind; ich könnte mir gut noch ein paar Underground-Gruppen vorstellen, denen ihr ebenso helfen dürft. Wenn ihr wollt. CD Projekt Red sprechen hier allerdings wohl über die mächtigsten und wichtigsten Fraktionen im Spiel: Die Gangs und natürlich die Corporations. Lasst uns mit unserem kybernetischen Auge einen Blick darauf werfen:
Die Gangs
Moxes
Formed in 2076 after the death of Elizabeth “Lizzie“ Borden, a strip club owner & ex-prostitute who treated her workers fairly and defended them from violent clients, The Mox refer to themselves as “those who protect working girls and guys“ from violence and abuse. #Cyberpunk2077
Animals
Animals – an aggressive street-fighting gang from west Pacifica that eschews the use of traditional cyberware. Instead, they use ultra testosterone and animal supplements (like growth hormones). They’re animalistic at heart, and dangerously proud of who they are. #Cyberpunk2077
Mealstrom-Gang
Maelstrom’s territory is the industrial part of Watson. Its factories, the Totentanz Club – you’ll meet them there. They are obsessed with cybertechnology, and their urge to improve the weakness of human flesh is far stronger than their fear of cyberpsychosis. #Cyberpunk2077
Valentinos
Tiger Claws
Voodoo Boys
Voodoo Boys, an enigmatic gang from Pacifica, aren’t just netrunners devoted to uncovering the secrets of the Old Net and behind the Blackwall. They're also edgerunners: breaking every rule there is to break, and programming viruses that can freeze neural networks. #Cyberpunk2077
6th Street
Founded by veterans of the 4th Corporate War tired of the helplessness of the NCPD, 6th Street was meant to serve and protect the community of Vista del Rey. Today their interpretation of the law and “bringing justice to the city“ is questionable and self-serving. #Cyberpunk2077
Die Corporations
Militech
Arasaka Corp.
Arasaka Corp. is a family firm from Japan. They're known for providing corporate security, banking, and legal services. One of the most influential megacorporations in 2077, their weapons and vehicles are among the most sought after by police and security forces. #Cyberpunk2077
Kang Tao
Nun, das sind viele. Ob es allerdings eine so gute Idee ist, für alle zu arbeiten – was ihr vielleicht auch gar nicht könnt – sei dahingestellt. In Cyberpunk 2077 werdet ihr einen Sölder spielen, der für verschiedene Gruppen in Night City Aufträge erfüllt, um sich über Wasser halten zu können. Das Rollenspiel erscheint am 17. September für PC, PS4 und Xbox One.