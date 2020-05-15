Hey Punks, wisst ihr schon, für welche Fraktionen ihr im kommenden Science-Fiction-RPG Cyberpunk 2077 arbeitet möchtet? Nein? Entwickler CD Projekt Red stellt die Gangs und Gruppierungen Night Cities vor, und ihr solltet weise wählen, welchen ihr helft – und welchen nicht. Außerdem: Ihr könnt der Retter der Prostituierten sein.

Wie wäre es, wenn ihr euch den Maelstrom-Gangstern anschließt, euch mit Cyber-Mods vollpumpt und der Cyberpsychose frönt? Oder wollte ihr vielleicht eher den Moxes helfen und Prostituierte jeden Geschlechts in Night Cities Gassen schützen? Die Wahl liegt bei euch, und ihr könnt sie jetzt schon treffen: Entwickler CD Projekt Red stellt Cyberpunk 2077Fraktionen auf Twitter und Instagram vor, und die sind mindestens so verrückt, wie die Trailer zum Spiel vermuten lassen.

Übrigens, ihr werdet keiner Fraktion in Cyberpunk 2077 direkt beitreten können. Was nicht heißt, dass es keine Auswirkungen hat, wenn ihr verfeindeten Fraktionen helft. Von allem, was ich gehört habe, hat nahezu alles Auswirkungen – inklusive potentieller Partner, die eure Avancen ablehnen werden, wenn ihr Aufträge für die falschen Typen abgeschlossen habt.

Das sind die Fraktionen in Cyberpunk 2077

Wir wissen nicht, ob hier tatsächlich alle Fraktionen in Night City aufgelistet sind; ich könnte mir gut noch ein paar Underground-Gruppen vorstellen, denen ihr ebenso helfen dürft. Wenn ihr wollt. CD Projekt Red sprechen hier allerdings wohl über die mächtigsten und wichtigsten Fraktionen im Spiel: Die Gangs und natürlich die Corporations. Lasst uns mit unserem kybernetischen Auge einen Blick darauf werfen:

Die Gangs

Moxes

Animals

Mealstrom-Gang

Valentinos

Tiger Claws

Voodoo Boys

6th Street

Die Corporations

Militech

Arasaka Corp.

Kang Tao

Nun, das sind viele. Ob es allerdings eine so gute Idee ist, für alle zu arbeiten – was ihr vielleicht auch gar nicht könnt – sei dahingestellt. In Cyberpunk 2077 werdet ihr einen Sölder spielen, der für verschiedene Gruppen in Night City Aufträge erfüllt, um sich über Wasser halten zu können. Das Rollenspiel erscheint am 17. September für PC, PS4 und Xbox One.