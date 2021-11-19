Im PlayStation Store purzeln derzeit die Preise für unzählige PS4- und PS5-Spiele. Neben zahlreichen Top-Spielen sind auch einige spannende Indies dabei. Wir haben euch aus beiden Sparten ein paar besonders gute Angebote herausgesucht.

PlayStation 5 Facts

PlayStation: Dank Black Friday richtig sparen

Sollte euch eure PlayStation-Spiele-Bibliothek zu klein vorkommen oder solltet ihr einfach mal wieder ein neues Spiel gebrauchen können, ist jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt gekommen, um eure Sammlung zu erweitern. Im Moment könnt ihr bei manchen Spielen bis zu 95 % sparen.

Wir haben euch tolle Angebote sowohl bei den Top-Spielen als auch bei den Indies herausgesucht. Es lohnt sich aber auf jeden Fall auch noch einmal selbst in das umfangreiche Angebot zu schauen.

Black Friday: Bei Top-Spielen ordentlich sparen

Die Black-Friday-Aktion im PlayStation Store läuft von Freitag, 19. November, bis Dienstag, 30. November 2021 um 00:59 Uhr.

Übrigens: Bei Amazon gibt es The Last of Us Part 2 jetzt sogar für 10 Euro + 5 Euro Versand:

The Last of Us Part II - Standard Edition [PlayStation 4] (Uncut)

PlayStation Indies: Spart bis zu 90 %

Da war nichts passendes für euch dabei? Wir haben ein paar Empfehlungen für RPG-Fans:

Du willst keine News rund um Technik, Games und Popkultur mehr verpassen? Keine aktuellen Tests und Guides? Dann folge uns auf Facebook (GIGA Tech, GIGA Games) oder Twitter (GIGA Tech, GIGA Games).