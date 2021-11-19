PlayStation: Starke Angebote für PS4 und PS5 – Top-Spiele knallhart reduziert
Im PlayStation Store purzeln derzeit die Preise für unzählige PS4- und PS5-Spiele. Neben zahlreichen Top-Spielen sind auch einige spannende Indies dabei. Wir haben euch aus beiden Sparten ein paar besonders gute Angebote herausgesucht.
PlayStation 5
PlayStation: Dank Black Friday richtig sparen
Sollte euch eure PlayStation-Spiele-Bibliothek zu klein vorkommen oder solltet ihr einfach mal wieder ein neues Spiel gebrauchen können, ist jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt gekommen, um eure Sammlung zu erweitern. Im Moment könnt ihr bei manchen Spielen bis zu 95 % sparen.
Wir haben euch tolle Angebote sowohl bei den Top-Spielen als auch bei den Indies herausgesucht. Es lohnt sich aber auf jeden Fall auch noch einmal selbst in das umfangreiche Angebot zu schauen.
Black Friday: Bei Top-Spielen ordentlich sparen
- FIFA 22 für 41,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro
- Far Cry 6 für 48,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro
- Back 4 Blood für 48,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy für 45,49 Euro statt 69,99 Euro
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut für 49,69 Euro statt 69,99 Euro
- Deathloop für 34,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro
- Resident Evil Village für 30,09 Euro statt 69,99 Euro
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales für 40,19 Euro statt 59,99 Euro
- The Last of Us Part 2 für 19,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro
- Demon's Souls für 49,59 Euro statt 79,99 Euro
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout für 9,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
- It Takes Two für 24,79 Euro statt 39,99 Euro
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla für 34,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro
- Tales of Arise für 48,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro
- Just Dance 2022 für 40,19 Euro statt 59,99 Euro
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition für 44,79 Euro statt 69,99 Euro
- Life is Strange: True Colors für 38,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro
- SnowRunner für 19,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro
- Dark Souls 3 für 24,99 Euro statt 49,99 Euro
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Digital Deluxe Edition für 40,49 Euro statt 89,99 Euro
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade für 53,59 Euro statt 79,99 Euro
- Watch Dogs: Legion für 24,49 Euro statt 69,99 Euro
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition für 19,99 Euro statt 79,99 Euro
- Borderlands 3 für 13,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition für 29,69 Euro statt 89,99 Euro
Die Black-Friday-Aktion im PlayStation Store läuft von Freitag, 19. November, bis Dienstag, 30. November 2021 um 00:59 Uhr.
Übrigens: Bei Amazon gibt es The Last of Us Part 2 jetzt sogar für 10 Euro + 5 Euro Versand:
PlayStation Indies: Spart bis zu 90 %
- Gang Beasts für 7,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
- Cuphead für 13,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
- Green Hell für 19,99 Euro statt 24,99 Euro
- Chernobylite für 23,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
- Astroneer für 19,49 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
- The Long Dark für 8,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
- Spiritfarer für 12,49 Euro statt 24,99 Euro
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers für 7,49 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice für 19,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro
- Evil Inside für 6,49 Euro statt 12,99 Euro
- We Happy Few für 10,49 Euro statt 69,99 Euro
- Harvest Moon: Licht der Hoffnung Special Edition für 19,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro
Da war nichts passendes für euch dabei? Wir haben ein paar Empfehlungen für RPG-Fans:
Du willst keine News rund um Technik, Games und Popkultur mehr verpassen? Keine aktuellen Tests und Guides? Dann folge uns auf Facebook (GIGA Tech, GIGA Games) oder Twitter (GIGA Tech, GIGA Games).