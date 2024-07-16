College Football 25 (NCAA 25): Alle Trophäen & Erfolge

College Football ist auf dem virtuellen Rasen zurück und natürlich könnt ihr in EA Sports College Football 25 auch Trophäen und Erfolge freischalten. Im Folgenden zeigen wir euch alle Achievements und wie ihr sie bekommt.
Leitfaden für alle Trophäen & Erfolge in College Football 25
Wichtiger Hinweis: Der Leitfaden befindet sich noch im Aufbau. Außerdem gibt es zurzeit die Beschreibungen der einzelnen Achievements nur in englischer Sprache. Viele Trophäen sind jedoch selbsterklärend und benötigen keinerlei Hilfestellung.
Insgesamt könnt ihr in EA Sports College Football 25 (NCAA 25) 16 Trophäen (1x Platin, 9x Gold, 6x Silber, 0x Bronze) und 15 Erfolge (1.000 Gamerscore) freischalten. Achievements, die spezifische Aufgaben beziehungsweise Stats in einem Match verlangen, solltet ihr auf der leichtesten Schwierigkeitsstufe absolvieren.
College Football 25 Master
- Freischaltbedingung: Congratulations on earning every College Football 25 trophy!
- Trophäe: Platin
- Gamerscore: -
Let's Go
- Freischaltbedingung: Complete any matchup via Play Now across all 134 teams
- Trophäe: Silber
- Gamerscore: 30 G
Playoff Bound
- Freischaltbedingung: Earn a spot in the College Football Playoff
- Trophäe: Gold
- Gamerscore: 75 G
Last One Standing
- Freischaltbedingung: Win the College Football National Championship
- Trophäe: Gold
- Gamerscore: 75 G
Heisman Moment
- Freischaltbedingung: Win the Heisman Trophy
- Trophäe: Gold
- Gamerscore: 75 G
From the Community
- Freischaltbedingung: Play a game with any custom school from the Download Center
- Trophäe: Gold
- Gamerscore: 40 G
It All Starts Here
- Freischaltbedingung: Start your Ultimate Team Journey
- Trophäe: Silber
- Gamerscore: 45 G
Challenge Accepted
- Freischaltbedingung: Complete 10 Challenges in Ultimate Team
- Trophäe: Gold
- Gamerscore: 100 G
Shall we play a game?
- Freischaltbedingung: Start your Road to the College Football Playoff
- Trophäe: Silber
- Gamerscore: 50 G
What an Upset
- Freischaltbedingung: Defeat an opponent with higher Tier
- Trophäe: Gold
- Gamerscore: 60 G
Moving on Up
- Freischaltbedingung: Advance to Freshman in Road to the College Football Playoff
- Trophäe: Silber
- Gamerscore: 50 G
Big Play!
- Freischaltbedingung: 80+ yard passing TD
- Trophäe: Silber
- Gamerscore: 50 G
Breakaway Speed
- Freischaltbedingung: 50+ yard rushing TD
- Trophäe: Silber
- Gamerscore: 50 G
Unbelievable Finish
- Freischaltbedingung: Score in a TD in rivalry game at home to win on last play of the game
- Trophäe: Gold
- Gamerscore: 100 G
Dual Threat
- Freischaltbedingung: 200+ rush yards and 200+ pass yards with same player in same game
- Trophäe: Gold
- Gamerscore: 100 G
It's a Turnover!
- Freischaltbedingung: Force a turnover with any team with unique turnover tradition
- Trophäe: Gold
- Gamerscore: 100 G