50€-Coupons bei MediaMarkt: Geniale Chromebook-Aktion – nur für kurze Zeit

Sparfüchse aufgepasst, denn ab sofort sichert ihr euch bei MediaMarkt Coupons im Wert von bis zu 50 Euro für ausgewählte Chromebooks von Lenovo, Asus, Acer und HP – wir zeigen euch hier die Top-Deals.
Hochleistungsfähige Notebooks müssen heutzutage nicht mehr kostspielig sein: Chromebooks bieten euch die perfekte Kombination aus Leistung, Sicherheit und Bedienung. MediaMarkt senkt gerade für kurze Zeit die Preise auf ausgewählte Chromebooks und spendiert euch obendrauf Coupons im Wert von 25 Euro, 35 Euro oder 50 Euro (Chromebooks mit Coupon-Rabatt jetzt bei MediaMarkt ansehen) – damit spart ihr also doppelt.
Nur bei MediaMarkt: Mit 50€-Coupon beim Kauf von Chromebooks sparen
Den besten Deal bekommt ihr dabei nur noch bis zum 31. August: Das Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook überzeugt mit WiFi 6E, einer 4-Zonen-RGB-Gaming-Tastatur für die präzise Steuerung und einem 16 Zoll-WQXGA-Display mit einer hohen Bildwiederholrate von 120 Hz. Über Cloud-Gaming habt ihr außerdem direktem Zugriff auf über 1.000 Spiele.
Wie bei allen Chromebooks kommt auch hier Chrome OS zum Einsatz – als Akkulaufzeit verspricht das Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook satte 11 Stunden.
Lenovo (16 Zoll) IdeaPad 5i Gaming-Chromebook
Mit Coupon-Rabatt: Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Gaming Chromebook mit 16 Zoll Display, Intel Core i3 Prozessor, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD und Intel UHD Grafik.
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 16.08.2023 10:11 Uhr
35€-Coupon auf Notebooks sichern: Nur bei MediaMarkt
Alternativ findet ihr bei MediaMarkt eine große Auswahl aus verschiedenen Chromebooks zwischen 11 - 17,3 Zoll und ab 369 Euro, für die ihr einen 35-Euro-Coupon einlösen könnt.
Zu den ausgewählten Geräten gehören:
HP x360 (14 Zoll) Chromebook
Mit Coupon-Rabatt: HP x360 (14a-ca0312ng) Chromebook mit 14 Zoll Display Touchscreen, Intel Celeron Prozessor, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC und Intel UHD Grafik 600.
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 16.08.2023 12:04 Uhr
HP (15,6 Zoll) Chromebook
Mit Coupon-Rabatt: HP (15a-na0312ng) Chromebook mit 15,6 Zoll Display, Intel Celeron Prozessor, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB eMMC und UHD Grafik.
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 16.08.2023 12:04 Uhr
Acer (15,6 Zoll) Chromebook 315
Mit Coupon-Rabatt: Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-3HT-P440) mit 15,6 Zoll Display Touchscreen, Intel Pentium Prozessor, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB eMMC und Intel UHD Graphics 605.
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 16.08.2023 12:04 Uhr
Asus (15,6 Zoll) Chromebook CX1
Mit Coupon-Rabatt: Asus Chromebook CX1 (CX1500CKA-EJ0160) Chromebook mit 15,6 Zoll Display, Intel Celeron Prozessor, 4 GB RAM und 128 GB eMMC.
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 16.08.2023 12:04 Uhr
Asus (17,3 Zoll) Chromebook CX1700
Mit Coupon-Rabatt: Chromebook CX1700 (CX1700CKA-BX0035) Chromebook mit 17,3 Zoll Display, Intel Celeron Prozessor, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB eMMC und Intel UHD Graphics.
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 16.08.2023 09:35 Uhr
Lenovo (15,6 Zoll) IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook
Mit Coupon-Rabatt: Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook Chromebook Convertible mit 15,6 Zoll Display, Intel Celeron Prozessor, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB eMMC und Intel UHD Grafik.
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 16.08.2023 09:36 Uhr
Lenovo (11 Zoll) IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook
Mit Coupon-Rabatt: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook, 2-in-1 Chromebook mit 11 Zoll Display, Qualcomm-Prozessor, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB eMMC und Qualcomm Adreno GPU.
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 16.08.2023 12:04 Uhr
25€-Coupons für ausgewählte Chromebooks
Und auch auf zwei weitere Chromebooks könnt ihr zusätzlich sparen und bekommt bei MediaMarkt derzeit Coupons im Wert von 25 Euro. Dazu zählt der Tiefpreis-Kracher Lenovo Ideapad 3 für 329 Euro – abzüglich 25 Euro Coupon zahlt ihr also nur noch 304 Euro für das 14-Zoll-Notebook mit FullHD-Touchscreen, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Speicher und bis zu 16 Stunden Akkulaufzeit. Damit ein absolut genialer Deal, wenn ihr nach einem neuen, schnellen und flexiblen Gerät für privat, Home-Office oder Studium sucht.
Lenovo (14 Zoll) IdeaPad 3 Chromebook
Mit Coupon-Rabatt: Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook mit 14 Zoll Display, MediaTek MediaTek MT Prozessor, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC und ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 16.08.2023 10:18 Uhr
Acer (14 Zoll) Chromebook 314
Mit Coupon-Rabatt: Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3HT-P0U0), Chromebook mit 14 Zoll Display Touchscreen, Intel® Pentium® Prozessor, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB eMMC und Intel UHD Grafik.
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 16.08.2023 09:08 Uhr
Wenn ihr euch einen der Coupons im Wert von 25 Euro, 35 Euro oder 50 Euro sichern möchtet, solltet ihr schnell sein – die Aktion läuft nur noch bis zum 31.08.2023 und nur solange der Vorrat reicht. Weitere Details zu allen Geräten sowie alle Chromebook-Deals im Überblick findet ihr ab sofort auf folgender Angebotsseite direkt bei MediaMarkt.
Du willst keine News rund um Technik, Games und Popkultur mehr verpassen?
Keine aktuellen Tests und Guides? Dann folge uns auf
Facebook
oder Twitter.