PlayStation: Sichert euch bei den Januar-Angeboten unschlagbare Rabatte
Es ist ein neues Jahr. Zeit, die PlayStation-Bibliothek etwas aufzufüllen oder aufzufrischen. Wir haben für euch ein paar Angebote rausgesucht, in denen ihr ordentlich sparen könnt.
PlayStation-Spiele günstig: Tolle Angebote bei Amazon
Bei Amazon gibt es regelmäßig Spiele im Angebot und darunter befinden sich auch oft zahlreiche Top-Spiele:
PS4:
- Sonic Frontiers Day One Edition für
59,99 Euro39,18 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Sonic Forces Day One Edition für
39,99 Euro24,50 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga für
59,99 Euro33,68 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- The Quarry für
69,95 Eurofür 25,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition für
29,99 Euro20,85 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection für
29,99 Euro19,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Gran Turismo 7 für
69,99 Euro39,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Marvel's Avengers (inkl. kostenloses Upgrade auf PS5) für
69,99 Euro17,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (inkl. kostenloses Upgrade auf PS5) für
59,99 Euro47,19 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
PS5:
- Demon’s Souls für
79,99 Euro57,20 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- The Last of Us Part 1 für
79,99 Euro61,21 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- God of War Ragnarök für
79,99 Euro69,95 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy für
69,99 Euro33,72 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II für
79,99 Euro68,43 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Rainbow Six Siege - Deluxe Edition für
29,99 Euro19,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Elden Ring für
69,99 Euro58,96 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
The Quarry erschien erst im Juli und schon könnt ihr es als Schnäppchen abstauben:
Der PlayStation Store lädt zu den Januar-Angeboten ein
Auch im offiziellen PlayStation-Store gibt es immer wieder Angebote, bei denen ihr euch mit Spielen eindecken könnt, ohne den Vollpreis zahlen zu müssen. Derzeit hat Sony Hunderte Spiele und DLCs unter den Angeboten im Januar, bei denen ihr bis zu 85 Prozent sparen könnt. Ein paar Highlights haben wir für euch herausgesucht:
PS4:
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut für
69,99 Euro29,39 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition für
99,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- The Forest für
16,99 Euro5,94 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- theHunter: Call of the Wild für
29,99 Euro8,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition für
49,99 Euro14,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
PS4 + PS5:
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition für
74,99 Euro18,74 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Hazelight-Bundle (It Takes Two + A Way Out) für
59,99 Euro19,79 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition für
79,99 Euro49,59 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker für
44,99 Euro22,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
PS5:
- Need for Speed Unbound für
79,99 Euro47,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition für
79,99 Euro53,59 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem für
59,99 Euro44,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
- Returnal für
79,99 Euro39,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation Store)
Im PlayStation Store sind noch viel mehr Titel im Angebot. Wir empfehlen euch, selbst noch einmal zu schauen (zur Übersichtsseite im PlayStation-Store).
Das bietet der neue Controller für die PlayStation 5:
PlayStation 5 kaufen: Die besten Angebote
Ihr seid noch auf der Suche nach der PlayStation 5? In unserer praktischen Übersicht zeigen wir euch, welche Angebote es derzeit rund um die Konsole selbst gibt.
Braucht ihr Guthaben für den PlayStation Store? Das könnt ihr euch kinderleicht über Amazon besorgen (jetzt bei Amazon ansehen).
