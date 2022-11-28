PS4- und PS5-Hits reduziert: Mega-Rabatte für Spiele bei Amazon und Sony
Auf der PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 5 gibt es viele tolle Spiele und jetzt ist die perfekte Gelegenheit, um sie euch zu schnappen. Amazon und Sony bieten aktuell tolle Angebote für viele Games an. Wir zeigen euch die Highlights.
PlayStation-Spiele bei Amazon besonders günstig
Offiziell ist der Black Friday vorbei. Allerdings könnt ihr jetzt immer noch von vielen guten Angeboten profitieren. Bei Amazon und im PlayStation-Store könnt ihr beispielsweise bei vielen PS4- und PS5-Spielen sparen:
PS4:
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands für
69,99 Euro14,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy für 69,99 Euro 24,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- The Last of Us Part II Special Edition für
99,99 Euro46,34 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Sonic Frontiers Day One Edition für
59,99 Euro34,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga für
59,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- The Quarry für
69,95 Eurofür 24,90 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Final Fantasy VII HD Remake für
69,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
Auch Planet Coaster ist derzeit ein absolutes Schnäppchen:
PS5:
- Demon’s Souls für
79,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- The Last of Us Part 1 für
79,99 Euro49,37 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem für
59,99 Euro44,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- God of War Ragnarök für
79,99 Euro70,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy für
69,99 Euro31,75 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Gotham Knights für
74,99 Euro44,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla für
34,23 Euro28,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II für
79,99 Euro63,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
Es sind noch viele weitere Spiele im Angebot. Hier könnt ihr euch die komplette Liste auf Amazon ansehen.
Seid ihr Fans vom blauen Igel? Dann könnte euch dieses Schnäppchen gefallen:
Im PlayStation-Store: Black-Friday-Sale bietet tolle Angebote
Sony bietet immer wieder Rabatte im PlayStation-Store an, bei denen Gamer tolle Spiele für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 5 abstauben können, ohne den Vollpreis bezahlen zu müssen. Auch jetzt ist es wieder so weit. Aktuell läuft ein großer Sale mit vielen Spielen und DLCs. Wir zeigen euch ein paar Highlights unter den Angeboten:
PS4:
- The Last of Us Part 2 für
39,99 Euro9,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition für
69,99 Euro34,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut für
69,99 Euro23,39 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Detroid: Become Human für
29,99 Euro14,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Gran Turismo 7 für
69,99 Euro39,89 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
PS4 & PS5:
- Control Ultimate Edition für
39,99 Euro11,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising für
69,99 Euro17,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition für
69,99 Euro17,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales für
59,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Stray für
29,99 Euro23,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Cyberpunk 2077 für
49,99 Euro24,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Horizon Forbidden West für
79,99 Euro49,59 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Sniper Elite 5 für
59,99 Euro35,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
PS5:
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Standard Edition für
79,99 Euro47,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Gotham Knights für
74,99 Euro44,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Returnal für
79,99 Euro39,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- The Last of Us Part 1 für
79,99 Euro59,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem für
59,99 Euro47,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Demon’s Souls für
79,99 Euro39,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- NBA 2K23 für
79,99 Euro39,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart für
79,99 Euro39,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
Im PlayStation-Store könnt ihr euch alle heruntergesetzten Spiele ansehen (zur Übersichtsseite im PlayStation-Store).
Das bietet der neue Controller für die PlayStation 5:
PlayStation 5 kaufen: Die besten Angebote
Ihr seid noch auf der Suche nach der PlayStation 5? In unserer praktischen Übersicht zeigen wir euch, welche Angebote es derzeit rund um die Konsole selbst gibt.
Braucht ihr Guthaben für den PlayStation Store? Das könnt ihr euch kinderleicht über Amazon besorgen (jetzt bei Amazon ansehen).
