Auf der PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 5 gibt es viele tolle Spiele und jetzt ist die perfekte Gelegenheit, um sie euch zu schnappen. Amazon und Sony bieten aktuell tolle Angebote für viele Games an. Wir zeigen euch die Highlights.

PlayStation-Spiele bei Amazon besonders günstig

Offiziell ist der Black Friday vorbei. Allerdings könnt ihr jetzt immer noch von vielen guten Angeboten profitieren. Bei Amazon und im PlayStation-Store könnt ihr beispielsweise bei vielen PS4- und PS5-Spielen sparen:

PS4:

Auch Planet Coaster ist derzeit ein absolutes Schnäppchen:

Planet Coaster - [PlayStation 4]
Planet Coaster - [PlayStation 4]
Jetzt ab 27,99 € bei Amazon
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 28.11.2022 11:33 Uhr

PS5:

Es sind noch viele weitere Spiele im Angebot. Hier könnt ihr euch die komplette Liste auf Amazon ansehen.

Seid ihr Fans vom blauen Igel? Dann könnte euch dieses Schnäppchen gefallen:

Sonic Frontiers Day One Edition (PlayStation 5)
Sonic Frontiers Day One Edition (PlayStation 5)
Jetzt ab 34,99 € bei Amazon
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 28.11.2022 14:52 Uhr

Im PlayStation-Store: Black-Friday-Sale bietet tolle Angebote

Sony bietet immer wieder Rabatte im PlayStation-Store an, bei denen Gamer tolle Spiele für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 5 abstauben können, ohne den Vollpreis bezahlen zu müssen. Auch jetzt ist es wieder so weit. Aktuell läuft ein großer Sale mit vielen Spielen und DLCs. Wir zeigen euch ein paar Highlights unter den Angeboten:

PS4:

PS4 & PS5:

PS5:

Im PlayStation-Store könnt ihr euch alle heruntergesetzten Spiele ansehen (zur Übersichtsseite im PlayStation-Store).

Das bietet der neue Controller für die PlayStation 5:

PS5 DualSense Edge – Features-Trailer

PlayStation 5 kaufen: Die besten Angebote

Ihr seid noch auf der Suche nach der PlayStation 5? In unserer praktischen Übersicht zeigen wir euch, welche Angebote es derzeit rund um die Konsole selbst gibt.

Braucht ihr Guthaben für den PlayStation Store? Das könnt ihr euch kinderleicht über Amazon besorgen (jetzt bei Amazon ansehen).

GIGA empfiehlt
Top-Deals

Du willst keine News rund um Technik, Games und Popkultur mehr verpassen? Keine aktuellen Tests und Guides? Dann folge uns auf Facebook oder Twitter.