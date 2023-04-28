Wenn ihr PlayStation-Spiele besonders günstig abgreifen wollt, hat Sony gerade das perfekte Angebot für euch. Aktuell sind mehr als 2.000 Spiele für PS4 und PS5 im Angebot. Einige sind sogar um 90 Prozent reduziert. Wir zeigen euch die Highlights.

PS4 & PS5: Besonders günstige Spiele

Im offiziellen PlayStation-Store könnt ihr euch gerade mit vielen Spielen für PS4 und PS5 eindecken, ohne den Vollpreis zahlen zu müssen. Jeder PlayStation-Spieler kann bis zu 90 % sparen. Die Rabatte sind noch bis zum 11. Mai gültig. Insgesamt sind mehr als 2.400 Spiele und DLCs im Angebt.

Diese sechs Spiele sind gerade besonders günstig:

Wir zeigen euch weitere Highlights des PlayStation-Sales:

PS4:

PS4 + PS5:

PS5:

Im PlayStation Store sind noch viel mehr Spiele im Angebot. Wir empfehlen euch deswegen, am besten selbst noch einmal zu nachschauen (zur Übersichtsseite im PlayStation-Store).

Die PS5-Version von Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales ist bei Amazon reduziert:

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PlayStation 5]
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PlayStation 5]
22,99 € Zu Amazon
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 28.04.2023 17:57 Uhr

PlayStation: Die besten Angebote bei Amazon

Auch bei Amazon gibt es regelmäßig Spiele im Angebot und darunter befinden sich auch oft zahlreiche Top-Spiele – diese Deals könnt ihr aktuell abstauben:

PS4:

PS5:

Das bietet der neue Controller für die PlayStation 5:

PS5 DualSense Edge – Features-Trailer

PlayStation 5: Die besten Angebote für den Konsolenkauf

Ihr seid noch auf der Suche nach der PlayStation 5? In unserer praktischen Übersicht zeigen wir euch, welche Angebote es derzeit rund um die Konsole selbst gibt.

Braucht ihr Guthaben für den PlayStation Store? Das könnt ihr euch kinderleicht über Amazon besorgen (jetzt bei Amazon ansehen).

GIGA empfiehlt
Top-Deals

Du willst keine News rund um Technik, Games und Popkultur mehr verpassen? Keine aktuellen Tests und Guides? Dann folge uns auf Facebook oder Twitter.