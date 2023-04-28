Mega-Sale mit 2.400 PlayStation-Games – das sind die 6 besten Angebote
Wenn ihr PlayStation-Spiele besonders günstig abgreifen wollt, hat Sony gerade das perfekte Angebot für euch. Aktuell sind mehr als 2.000 Spiele für PS4 und PS5 im Angebot. Einige sind sogar um 90 Prozent reduziert. Wir zeigen euch die Highlights.
PS4 & PS5: Besonders günstige Spiele
Im offiziellen PlayStation-Store könnt ihr euch gerade mit vielen Spielen für PS4 und PS5 eindecken, ohne den Vollpreis zahlen zu müssen. Jeder PlayStation-Spieler kann bis zu 90 % sparen. Die Rabatte sind noch bis zum 11. Mai gültig. Insgesamt sind mehr als 2.400 Spiele und DLCs im Angebt.
Diese sechs Spiele sind gerade besonders günstig:
- Outlast (PS4) für
18,99 Euro1,89 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- LEGO City Undercover (PS4) für
59,99 Euro9,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Dont't Starve Together Console Edition (PS4) für
14,99 Euro1,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4) für
64,99 Euro6,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4 & PS5) für
39,99 Euro5,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Salt and Sanctuary für
17,99 Euro1,79 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
Wir zeigen euch weitere Highlights des PlayStation-Sales:
PS4:
- The Last of Us Remastered für
19,99 Euro9,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- God of War Digital Deluxe Edition für
29,99 Euro14,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition für
17,49 Euro69,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- The Crew 2 Standard Edition für
49,99 Euro9,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges für
39,99 Euro9,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStatiom-Store)
- Until Dawn für
19,99 Euro9,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Unravel Two für
19,99 Euro4,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- The Last Guardian für
34,99 Euro13,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
PS4 + PS5:
- Resident Evil Village für
39,99 Euro19,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Hades für
24,99 Euro14,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Doom Eternal Standard Edition für
39,99 Euro13,19 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence für
39,99 Euro15,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- It Takes Two für
39,99 Euro19,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla für
69,99 Euro17,49 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Sniper Elite 5 für
59,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Subnautica: Below Zero für
29,99 Euro12,59 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
PS5:
- Deathloop Deluxe Pack für
19,99 Euro9,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital + Edition für
79,99 Euro39,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
- Deathloop + Ghostwire: Tokyo Bundle für
119,99 Euro47,99 Euro (zum Angebot im PlayStation-Store)
Im PlayStation Store sind noch viel mehr Spiele im Angebot. Wir empfehlen euch deswegen, am besten selbst noch einmal zu nachschauen (zur Übersichtsseite im PlayStation-Store).
PlayStation: Die besten Angebote bei Amazon
Auch bei Amazon gibt es regelmäßig Spiele im Angebot und darunter befinden sich auch oft zahlreiche Top-Spiele – diese Deals könnt ihr aktuell abstauben:
PS4:
- It Takes Two (kostenloses Upgrade auf PS5) für
33,61 Euro29,90 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- FIFA 23 für
58,82 Euro46,30 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
PS5:
- Gran Turismo 7 für
79,99 Euro34,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- FIFA 23 für
67,22 Euro49,80 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Horizon Forbidden West für
79,99 Euro34,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
79,99 Euro29,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales für
59,99 Euro22,99 Euro (zum Angebot bei Amazon)
PlayStation 5: Die besten Angebote für den Konsolenkauf
Ihr seid noch auf der Suche nach der PlayStation 5? In unserer praktischen Übersicht zeigen wir euch, welche Angebote es derzeit rund um die Konsole selbst gibt.
Braucht ihr Guthaben für den PlayStation Store? Das könnt ihr euch kinderleicht über Amazon besorgen (jetzt bei Amazon ansehen).
