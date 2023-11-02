Xbox | Alle Game Pass Spiele mit Liste (November 2023)

Microsoft bietet als Abo-Service den Game Pass für alle Inhaber einer Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One an. Für eine monatliche Gebühr könnt ihr hiermit Hunderte Games spielen. Im Folgenden verraten wir euch, wie teuer der Service ist und listen euch zusätzlich alle Spiele vom Game Pass auf.
Wie teuer ist der Game Pass & was sind die Inhalte?
Auf den Xbox-Konsolen und auf dem PC kostet der Game Pass 9.99 Euro pro Monat. Für 12.99 Euro pro Monat erhaltet ihr den Game Pass Ultimate.
Durch den Game Pass erhaltet ihr Zugang zu Hunderten Spielen, außerdem kommen immer wieder neue Games hinzu. Xbox Game Studios-Spiele könnt ihr sogar am Tag der Veröffentlichung spielen.
Das Abo vom Game Pass Ultimate beinhaltet zusätzlich zu den oben genannten Features noch Xbox Live Gold, eine EA Play Mitgliedschaft und Zugang zu Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Alle neuen Xbox Game Pass Spiele im November
Folgende Spiele kommen im November zum Game Pass hinzu:
- Thirsty Suitors (bereits verfügbar)
- Football Manager 2024 (ab dem 6. November verfügbar)
- Football Manager 2024 Console (ab dem 6. November verfügbar)
- Dungeons 4 (ab dem 9. November verfügbar)
- Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (ab dem 9. November verfügbar)
- Wild Hearts (ab dem 9. November verfügbar) (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Spirittea (ab dem 13. November verfügbar)
- Coral Island (ab dem 14. November verfügbar)
Folgende Spiele verlassen am 15. November den Game Pass:
- Coffee Talk
- Exapunks
- Ghost Song
- Gungrave G.O.R.E
- Football Manager 2023
- Football Manager 2023 Console
- Lapin
- Townscaper
Alle Xbox Game Pass Spiele mit Liste
Besitzer einer Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One können alle gelisteten Spiele zocken. Manche Games sind jedoch nur mit einer EA Play Mitgliedschaft spielbar, also wenn ihr den Game Pass Ultimate besitzt. Hinter diesen Spielen finden ihr einen entsprechenden Vermerk.
Die folgende Liste zeigt alle Spiele vom Xbox Game Pass, mit der Ausnahme der neuen Spiele im November, diese findet ihr weiter oben:
#
- 7 Days to Die
A
- A Short Hike
- A Way Out (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Alice: Madness Returns (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition
- Airborne Kingdom
- Among Us
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- Anthem (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Anvil
- Arcade Paradise
- Ark Survival Evolved: Explorer's Edition
- Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Army of Two (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- As Dusk Falls
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Astroneer
- Atomic Heart
B
- Back 4 Blood
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1943 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Battlefield 1 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Battlefield 3 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Battlefield 4 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Battlefield 5 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Battlefield Bad Company (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Battlefield Bad Company 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Battlefield Hardline (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Battletoads
- Bejeweled 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Black (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition
- Bleeding Edge
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Broforce Forever
- Broken Age
- Brütal Legend
- Burnout Paradise Remastered (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
C
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Cassette Beasts
- Celeste
- Chained Echoes
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Citizen Sleeper
- Cities: Skylines - Xbox One Edition
- Cities: Skylines – Remastered
- Chivalry 2
- Cities: Skylines II
- Coffee Talk
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
- Contrast
- Costume Quest
- Costume Quest 2
- Cooking Simulator
- Common’hood
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 22
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Crusader Kings III
- Crysis (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Crysis 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Crysis 3 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Call of the Wild: The Angler
- Cocoon
D
- Dante's Inferno (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Darksiders 3
- Darkest Dungeon
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DayZ
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Dead Space 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Dead Space 3 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Dead Space Remake (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Dead Space Ignition (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Death's Door
- Deathloop
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Der dunkle Kristall: Ära des Widerstandes - Tactics
- Descenders
- Die Sims 4 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Dirt 5
- Disc Room
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Disneyland Adventures
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder's Edition
- DJMax Respect V
- Doom (1993)
- Doom 2
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Doom Eternal
- Dordogne
- Dragon Age 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Dragon Age: Origins (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Dune: Spice Wars (Game Preview)
- Dyson Sphere Program
E
- Eastern Exorcist
- Eastward
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Embr
- Escape Academy
- Eternal Return
- Everspace 2
- Exapunks
- Exoprimal
F
- F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch
- F1 2021 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- F1 22 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- F1 Manager 2023
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 5
- Fe (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Feeding Frenzy (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Feeding Frenzy 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- FIFA 14 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- FIFA 15 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- FIFA 16 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- FIFA 17 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- FIFA 18 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- FIFA 22 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- FIFA 23 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Fight Night Champion (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Figment 2: Creed Valley
- Firewatch
- Football Manager 2023
- For Honor
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Forza Motorsport
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
- From Space
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Fuzion Frenzy
G
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears Of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4
- Gears 5 Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Ghostlore
- Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Ghost Song
- Ghostlore
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- GoldenEye 007
- Golf with Your Friends
- Gorogoa
- Gotham Knights
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Grim Fandango
- Grid Legends (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Gris
- Grounded
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Gungrave G.O.R.E
H
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Heavy Weapon (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hi-Fi Rush
- High On Life
- Hitman Trilogy
- House Flipper
- Hollow Knight
- Homestead Arcana
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - Game of the Year Edition
- Human Fall Flat
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Humankind
I
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Infinite Guitars
- Injustice 2
- Inkulinati (Game Preview)
- Inside
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Iron Brigade
- It Takes Two
J
- Jetpac Refuelled
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Jusant
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
K
- Kameo
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
L
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22
- LAPIN
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Let's Build A Zoo
- Limbo
- Little Witch in the Woods
- Lonely Mountains Downhill
- Loop Hero
- Loot River
- Lost in Random (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Lies of P
- Like A Dragon: Ishin!
M
- Madden NFL 22 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Madden NFL 23 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Maquette
- Massive Chalice
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Mass Effect 3 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- McPixel 3
- Medal of Honor: Airborne (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Medieval Dynasty
- Meine Freundin Peppa Wutz
- Merge & Blade
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (nur Series X|S)
- Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Minecraft Legends
- Mineko’s Night Market
- Mirror's Edge (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges
- MLB The Show 23
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Monster Sanctuary
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- MotoGP 22
- Munchkin: Quacked Quest
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time At Portia
N
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- NBA Live 16 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- NBA Live 18 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- NBA Live 19 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Need for Speed (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Need for Speed Heat (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Need for Speed Payback (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Need for Speed Rivals (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Need for Speed Unbound (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Neon Abyss
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- NHL 21 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- NHL 22 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- NHL 23 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - The Prince's Edition
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
- No Man's Sky
- NORCO
O
- Offworld Trading Company
- One Step from Eden
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Opus: Echo of Starsong
- Opus Magnum
- Overcooked! 2
- Oxenfree
P
- Pac-Man Museum+
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Peggle (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Peggle 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Pentiment
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Persona 3 Portable
- Persona 4 Golden
- Phantom Abyss
- Phoenix Point
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Ultimate Edition
- Planet of Lana
- Plants vs. Zombies (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Schlacht um Neighborville (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Potion Craft
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Party Animals
- Payday 3
Q
- Quake
- Quake II
- Quantum Break
R
- Race With Ryan
- Rage 2
- Railway Empire 2
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
- Rare Replay
- Ravenlok
- ReCore
- Redfall
- Research and Destroy
- Return to Monkey Island
- Riftbreaker
- River City Girls
- Rocket Arena (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Roboquest (Game Preview)
- Rubber Bandits
- Rune Factory 4 Special
- Rush: Ein Disney Pixar Abenteuer
- Ryse: Son of Rome
S
- Scarlet Nexus
- Scorn (nur Series X|S)
- ScreamRide
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance
- Sea of Stars
- Sea of Thieves
- Sea of Solitude (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
- Shredders
- Sin of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
- Skate
- Skate 3 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Slay the Spire
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer
- Slime Rancher 2
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- SpiderHeck
- Soccer Story
- Soma
- Somerville
- Soul Hackers 2
- SSX (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Stacking
- Star Wars: Battlefront (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2 - Juggernaut Edition
- State of Decay: Year-One
- Stellaris
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
- Stranded Deep
- Subnautica
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Mega Baseball 3 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Superliminal
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Sword and Fairy: Together Forever
- Starfield
- Solar Ash
T
- Techtonica (Game Preview)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
- Tell Me Why: Chapter 1-3
- Terraria
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard's Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Big Con
- The Bookwalker
- The Cave
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Escapists
- The Evil Within
- The Gunk
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Lamplighter’s League
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian
- The Talos Principle
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season
- The Wandering Village
- The Hunter: Call of the Wild
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Titanfall 2 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Toem
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Townscaper
- Tracks: The Train Set Game
- Trailmakers
- Tropico 6
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing
U
- UFC 3 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- UFC 4 (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Unpacking
- Unravel (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Unravel Two (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
V
- Vambrace Cold Soul
- Vampire Survivors
- Valheim
- Valheim: Mistlands Biome Update
- Venba
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: TIP
W
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Watch Dogs 2
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Worms Rumble
- Wreckfest
Y
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: Song of Life
- You Suck at Parking
Z
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
- Zuma (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)
- Zuma's Revenge! (Game Pass Ultimate erforderlich)