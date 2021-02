MASSIVE thanks to @Ghoulyboy @ChappersChapman @SeaOfThieves @RareLtd for this special pirate quest! Each customized riddle was placed in the woods, guiding my son to the real life treasure. We rushed as the sun set to dig it up! #SeaOfThieves #rareltd #piratelegend #treasurehunt pic.twitter.com/UDC3b1dGbI