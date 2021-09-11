Dell: Diese PCs und Laptops erhalten das kostenlose Windows-11-Update
Windows 11 erscheint am 5. Oktober als kostenloses Update für Windows-10-Nutzerinnen und -Nutzer. Welcher PC und Laptop das Update erhält, scheint gefühlt einer Lotterie gleichzukommen. Microsoft hat nämlich vorab mit den neuen Systemanforderungen für viel Verwirrung gesorgt. Dell schafft jetzt Klarheit bei vielen Modellen.
Diese Dell-PCs- und Laptops erhalten das Windows-11-Update
Die Systemanforderungen beim Upgrade auf das nächste Windows-Betriebssystem waren nie sehr hoch. Microsoft wollte ja, dass möglichst viele von Windows 7 oder 8 auf Windows 10 umsteigen. Mit Windows 11 sind die Systemanforderungen gestiegen und haben sofort für Verwirrung gesorgt, da das Test-Tool, das die Kompatibilität überprüft, selbst bei brandneuer Hardware gesagt hat, dass Windows 11 darauf nicht läuft. Dell verrät jetzt, welche PCs mit Windows 11 versorgt werden.
Im Detail bedeutet das: Dell hat die PCs und Laptop konkret mit Windows 11 getestet und wird dafür entsprechende Treiber anbieten. Wenn bestimmte Modelle fehlen, wurden diese nicht getestet und es werden keine Treiber dafür verteilt. Das heißt aber nicht automatisch, dass Windows 11 nicht auch darauf läuft.
Alienware-Desktop
- Alienware Area-51 R4
- Alienware Area-51 R5
- Alienware Area-51 R7
- Alienware Aurora R8
- Alienware Aurora R9
- Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10
- Alienware Aurora R11
- Alienware Aurora R12
Alienware-Notebook
- Alienware Area-51m
- Alienware Area-51m R2
- Alienware m15
- Alienware m15 R2
- Alienware m15 R3
- Alienware M15 R4
- Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5
- Alienware m15 R6
- Alienware m17
- Alienware m17 R2
- Alienware m17 R3
- Alienware m17 R4
- Alienware x15 R1
- Alienware x17 R1
Desktops der G-Serie
- Dell G5 5000
- Dell G5 5090
Laptops der G-Serie
- Dell G3 15 3500
- Dell G3 3579
- Dell G3 15 3590
- Dell G3 3779
- Dell G5 15 5500
- Dell G5 15 5505
- Dell G15 5510
- Dell G15 5511
- Dell G15 5515 Ryzen Edition
- Dell G5 15 5590
- Dell G7 15 7500
- Dell G7 15 7588
- Dell G7 15 7590
- Dell G7 17 7700
- Dell G7 17 7790
Inspiron-Desktop
- Inspiron 3280
- Inspiron 3470
- Inspiron 3471
- Inspiron 3480
- Inspiron 3670
- Inspiron 3671
- Inspiron 3880
- Inspiron 3881
- Inspiron 3891
- Inspiron 5400 All-in-One
- Inspiron 5401 All-in-One
- Inspiron 5477
- Inspiron 5490 All-in-One
- Inspiron 5491 All-in-One
- Inspiron 5676
- Inspiron 5680
- Inspiron 7700 All-in-One
- Inspiron 7777
- Inspiron 7790 All-in-One
Inspiron-Laptop
- Inspiron 3480
- Inspiron 3481
- Inspiron 3482
- Inspiron 3490
- Inspiron 3493
- Inspiron 3501
- Inspiron 3502
- Inspiron 3505
- Inspiron 3580
- Inspiron 3581
- Inspiron 3582
- Inspiron 3583
- Inspiron 3584
- Inspiron 3590
- Inspiron 3593
- Inspiron 3780
- Inspiron 3781
- Inspiron 3782
- Inspiron 3785
- Inspiron 3790
- Inspiron 3793
- Inspiron 13 5300
- Inspiron 13 5301
- Inspiron 13 5310
- Inspiron 13 5370
- Inspiron 5390
- Inspiron 5391
- Inspiron 5400 2-in-1-System
- Inspiron 5401/5408
- Inspiron 5402/5409
- Inspiron 5405
- Inspiron 5406 2-in-1-System
- Inspiron 14 5410 2-in-1
- Inspiron 14 5410/5418
- Inspiron 5415
- Inspiron 5480
- Inspiron 5481 2-in-1
- Inspiron 5482 2-in-1
- Inspiron 14 5485
- Inspiron 14 5485 2-in-1
- Inspiron 5488
- Inspiron 5490
- Inspiron 5491 2-in-1
- Inspiron 5493
- Inspiron 5494
- Inspiron 5501/5508
- Inspiron 5502/5509
- Inspiron 5505
- Inspiron 15 5510/5518
- Inspiron 5515
- Inspiron 5570
- Inspiron 5580
- Inspiron 15 5582 2-in-1
- Inspiron 15 5583
- Inspiron 15 5584
- Inspiron 15 5585
- Inspiron 5590
- Inspiron 5591 2-in-1
- Inspiron 5593
- Inspiron 5594
- Inspiron 7300
- Inspiron 7300 2-in-1-System
- Inspiron 7306 2-in-1-System
- Inspiron 7380
- Inspiron 7386 2-in-1
- Inspiron 7390 2-in-1
- Inspiron 7391
- Inspiron 7391 2-in-1
- Inspiron 7400
- Inspiron 7405 2-in-1-System
- Inspiron 7415 2-in-1-System
- Inspiron 7490
- Inspiron 7500
- Inspiron 7500 2-in-1 System Black
- Inspiron 7500 2-in-1 System Silver
- Inspiron 7501
- Inspiron 7506 2-in-1-System
- Inspiron 15 7510
- Inspiron 7580
- Inspiron 7586 2-in-1
- Inspiron 7590
- Inspiron 7590 2-in-1
- Inspiron 7591
- Inspiron 7591 2-in-1
- Inspiron 16 7610
- Inspiron 7706 2-in-1
- Inspiron 7786 2-in-1
- Inspiron 7791 2-in-1
XPS-Desktop
- XPS 8930
- XPS 8940
XPS-Notebook
- XPS 13 7390
- XPS 13 7390 2-in-1
- XPS 15 7590
- XPS13 9300
- XPS 13 9305
- XPS 13 9310
- XPS 13 9310 2-in-1-System
- XPS 13 9360
- XPS13 9370
- XPS 13 9380
- XPS 15 9500
- XPS 15 9510
- XPS 15 9570
- XPS 15 9575 2-in-1
- XPS 17 9700
- XPS 15 9710
Vostro-Desktop
- Vostro 3070
- Vostro 3470
- Vostro 3471
- Vostro 3670
- Vostro 3671
- Vostro 3681
- Vostro 3690
- Vostro 3881
- Vostro 3888
- Vostro 3890
- ChengMing 3980
- ChengMing 3988
- ChengMing 3990
- Vostro 5090
- Vostro 5880
- Vostro 5890
Vostro-Notebook
- Vostro 3400
- Vostro 3401
- Vostro 3405
- Vostro 3480
- Vostro 3481
- Vostro 3490
- Vostro 3491
- Vostro 3500
- Vostro 3501
- Vostro 3580
- Vostro 3581
- Vostro 3582
- Vostro 3583
- Vostro 3584
- Vostro 3590
- Vostro 3591
- Vostro 5300
- Vostro 5301
- Vostro 13 5310
- Vostro 5370
- Vostro 5515
- Vostro 13 5391
- Vostro 5401
- Vostro 5402
- Vostro 14 5410
- Vostro 5415
- Vostro 5481
- Vostro 5490
- Vostro 5501
- Vostro 5502
- Vostro 15 5510
- Vostro 5515
- Vostro 5581
- Vostro 5590
- Vostro 7500
- Vostro 15 7510
- Vostro 7580
- Vostro 7590
Latitude
- Latitude 3120
- Latitude 3190
- Latitude 3190 2-in-1
- Latitude 3300
- Latitude 3301
- Latitude 3310
- Latitude 3310 2-in-1
- Latitude 3320
- Latitude 3390 2-in-1
- Latitude 3400
- Latitude 3410
- Latitude 3420
- Latitude 3490
- Latitude 3500
- Latitude 3510
- Latitude 3520
- Latitude 3590
- Latitude 12 5290
- Latitude 12 5290 2-in-1
- Latitude 5300
- Latitude 5300 2-in-1
- Latitude 5310
- Latitude 5310 2-in-1
- Latitude 5320
- Latitude 5400
- Latitude 5401
- Latitude 5410
- Latitude 5411
- Latitude 5420
- Latitude 5421
- Latitude 5420 Rugged
- Latitude 5424 Rugged
- Latitude 5490
- Latitude 5491
- Latitude 5500
- Latitude 5501
- Latitude 5510
- Latitude 5511
- Latitude 5520
- Latitude 5521
- Latitude 5590
- Latitude 5591
- Latitude 7200 2-in-1
- Latitude 7210 2-in-1-System
- Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme Tablet
- Latitude 7220EX Rugged Extreme Tablet
- Latitude 7290
- Latitude 7300
- Latitude 7310
- Latitude 7320
- Latitude 7320 Abnehmbar
- Latitude 7390
- Latitude 7390 2-in-1
- Latitude 7400
- Latitude 7400 2-in-1
- Latitude 7410
- Latitude 7420
- Latitude 7424 Rugged
- Latitude 7490
- Latitude 7520
- Latitude 9410
- Latitude 9420
- Latitude 9510
- Latitude 9520
OptiPlex
- OptiPlex 3060
- OptiPlex 3070
- OptiPlex 3080
- OptiPlex 3090 Ultra
- OptiPlex 3280 All-in-One
- OptiPlex 5060
- OptiPlex 5070
- OptiPlex 5080
- OptiPlex 5090
- OptiPlex 5260 All-in-one
- OptiPlex 5270 All-in-One
- OptiPlex 5480 All-in-One
- OptiPlex 5490 All-in-One
- OptiPlex 7060
- OptiPlex 7070
- OptiPlex 7070 Ultra
- OptiPlex 7071
- OptiPlex 7080
- OptiPlex 7090
- OptiPlex 7090 Ultra
- OptiPlex 7460 All-in-one
- OptiPlex 7470 All-in-One
- OptiPlex 7480 All-in-One
- OptiPlex 7490 All-in-One
- OptiPlex 7760 All-in-One
- OptiPlex 7770 All-in-One
- OptiPlex 7780 All-in-One
- OptiPlex XE3
Dell-Precision-Desktop
- Precision 3240 Compact
- Precision 3430 Small Form Factor
- Precision 3431
- Precision 3440 Small Form Factor
- Precision 3450 Small Form Factor
- Precision 3630 Tower
- Precision 3640 Tower
- Precision 3650 Tower
- Precision 3930 Rack
- Precision 5820 Tower
- Precision 7820 Tower
- Precision 7920 Tower
- Precision 7920 Rack
Mobile-Precision
- Precision 3530
- Precision 3540
- Precision 3541
- Precision 3550
- Precision 3551
- Precision 3560
- Precision 3561
- Precision 5530
- Precision 5530 2-in-1
- Precision 5540
- Precision 5550
- Precision 5560
- Precision 5750
- Precision 5760
- Precision 7530
- Precision 7540
- Precision 7550
- Precision 7560
- Precision 7730
- Precision 7740
- Precision 7750
Wann erhalten die Dell-Geräte Windows 11?
Auch wenn Microsoft angekündigt hat, dass das Windows-11-Upgrade am 5. Oktober startet, wird der gesamte Prozess bis Mitte 2022 andauern. Die Verteilung vom kostenlosen Windows-11-Update für unterstützte Geräte wird nämlich in Wellen durchgeführt. Alle neuen Dell-PCs und -Laptops erhalten automatisch auch Windows 11.