EA Sports FC 24: Division Rivals Rewards und wann sie erscheinen

Die Division Rivals gibt es auch in EA Sports FC 24 und sie gehören weiterhin zu den beliebtesten Aktivitäten in Ultimate Team. Im Folgenden erklären wir den Modus, listen euch die Belohnungen auf und verraten euch, wann ihr die Rewards erhaltet.

EA Sports FC 24 Facts

Division Rivals kurz erklärt

Wie auch in den letzten ist der Modus „Division Rivals“ in Ultimate Team weiterhin ein kompetitiver und wettkampforientrierter Modus, in dem ihr online gegen reale Spieler antretet. Über ihn könnt ihr euch wöchentlich Belohnungen verdienen, ähnlich wie in den Squad Battles.

Zudem bekommt ihr für jedes Spiel Punkte für die Weekend-League-Qualifikation. Sie heißen Champions-Qualifikationspunkte und werden in den unten aufgeführten Rewards als „CQP“ abgekürzt.

Je mehr Siege ihr holt, desto höher steigt ihr in Rängen und in den Divisionen auf. Je höher ihr aufsteigt, desto besser die Belohnungen. Ihr steigt durch Siege auf, allerdings könnt ihr durch Niederlagen auch wieder absteigen.

Wann kommen die Rivals Belohnungen?

Der Reset ist immer donnerstags um 9 Uhr. Ihr bekommt die Division Rivals Belohungen jeden Donnerstag ab 9.05 Uhr. Falls ihr eure Rewards nicht sofort erhaltet, können Server-Probleme oder unvorhergesehene Updates der Grund dafür sein. Dann müsst ihr euch einfach nur in Geduld üben, die Belohnungen sind nicht verloren.

PSN Guthaben | 50 EUR | deutsches Konto | PS5/PS4 Download Code Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 25.09.2023 15:34 Uhr

Alle Division Rivals Rewards im Überblick

Im Folgenden listen wir euch alle Belohnungen jeder Division auf.

Alle Division 10 Rewards

Rang 1 Wochen-Bonus

Option 1: 1x Gold-Pack, 1x Gemischte-Profis-Pack (klein), 50 CQP, 100 EP

Option 2: 2x Gold-Pack, 2x Gemischte-Profis-Pack (klein) (untauschbar), 50 CQP, 100 EP

Option 3: 1x Gold-Pack, 1x Gemischte-Profis-Pack (klein) (untauschbar), 50 CQP, 100 EP, 2.000 Münzen

Rang 1 Bonus-Upgrade

Option 1: 1x Premium-Gold-Pack, 1x Goldprofis-Pack (klein), 50 CQP, 200 EP

Option 2: 2x Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Goldprofis-Pack (klein) (untauschbar), 50 CQP, 200 EP

Option 3: 1x Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Gold-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 50 CQP, 200 EP, 3.500 Münzen

Alle Division 9 Rewards

Rang 1 Wochen-Bonus:

Option 1: 1x Jumbo Gold-Pack, 1x Gold-Booster-Pack, 60 CQP, 100 EP

Option 2: 2x Jumbo Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Gold-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 60 CQP, 100 EP

Option 3: 1x Jumbo Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Gold-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 60 CQP, 100 EP, 3.000 Münzen

Rang 1 Bonus-Upgrade

Option 1: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack, 1x Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack, 60 CQP, 200 EP

Option 2: 2x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 60 CQP, 200 EP

Option 3: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 60 CQP, 200 EP, 7.500 Münzen

Alle Division 8 Rewards

Rang 1 Wochen-Bonus:

Option 1: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack, 1x Gold-Premium-Booster-Pack, 80 CQP, 150 EP

Option 2: 2x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Gold-Premium-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 80 CQP, 150 EP

Option 3: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Gold-Premium-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 80 CQP, 150 EP, 4.000 Münzen

Rang 1 Bonus-Upgrade:

Option 1: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack, 1x Premium-Goldprofis-Pack, 1x Gemischtes-Selten-Booster-Pack, 80 CQP, 300 EP

Option 2: 2x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Premium-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Gemischtes-Selten-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 80 CQP, 300 EP

Option 3: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Premium-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Gemischtes-Selten-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 80 CQP, 300 EP, 10.000 Münzen

Alle Division 7 Rewards

Rang 1 Wochen-Bonus:

Option 1: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack, 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (klein), 100 CQP, 200 EP

Option 2: 2x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (klein) (untauschbar), 100 CQP, 200 EP

Option 3: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (klein) (untauschbar), 1x Gold-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 100 CQP, 200 EP, 5.000 Münzen

Rang 1 Bonus-Upgrade:

Option 1: 1x Mega-Pack, 1x Premium-Goldprofis-Pack, 100 CQP, 400 EP

Option 2: 2x Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Premium-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 100 CQP, 400 EP

Option 3: 1x Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Premium-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 100 CQP, 400 EP, 12.500 Münzen

Alle Division Rivals 6 Rewards

Rang 1 Wochen-Bonus:

Option 1: 1x Premium-Goldprofis-Pack, 1x Jumbo-Gold-26-Pack, 150 CQP, 250 EP

Option 2: 2x Premium-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Jumbo-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 150 CQP, 250 EP

Option 3: 1x Premium-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Jumbo-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 150 CQP, 250 EP, 6.000 Münzen

Rang 1 Bonus-Upgrade:

Option 1: 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack, 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack, 1x Seltener Profi (82+), 150 CQP, 500 EP

Option 2: 2x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Seltener Profi (82+) (untauschbar), 150 CQP, 500 EP

Option 3: 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Seltener Profi (82+) (untauschbar), 150 CQP, 500 EP, 15.000 Münzen

Alle Division 5 Rewards

Rang 1 Wochen-Bonus:

Option 1: 1x Premium-Goldprofi-Pack, 1x Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack, 1x Gold-Booster-Pack, 200 CQP, 300 EP

Option 2: 2x Premium-Goldprofi-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Gold-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 200 CQP, 300 EP

Option 2: 1x Premium-Goldprofi-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Gold-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 200 CQP, 300 EP, 7.500 Münzen

Rang 1 Bonus-Upgrade:

Option 1: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis, 1x Seltenes Gold-Pack, 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack, 200 CQP, 600 EP

Option 2: 2x Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis (untauschbar), 2x Seltenes Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 200 CQP, 600 EP

Option 3: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis (untauschbar), 1x Seltenes Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 200 CQP, 600 EP, 17.500 Münzen

Alle Division 4 Rewards

Rang 1 Wochen-Bonus:

Option 1: 1x Mega-Pack, 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack, 400 CQP, 350 EP

Option 2: 2x Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 400 CQP, 350 EP

Option 3: 1x Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 400 CQP, 350 EP, 10.000 Münzen

Rang 1 Bonus-Upgrade:

Option 1: 1x Seltenes Mega-Pack, 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack, 400 CQP, 700 EP

Option 2: 2x Seltenes Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 400 CQP, 700 EP

Option 3: 1x Seltenes Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 400 CQP, 700 EP, 20.000 Münzen

Alle Division 3 Rewards

Rang 1 Wochen-Bonus:

Option 1: 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack, 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack, 500 CQP, 350 EP

Option 2: 2x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 500 CQP, 350 EP

Option 3: 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 500 CQP, 350 EP, 12.500 Münzen

Rang 1 Bonus-Upgrade:

Option 1: 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack, 1x Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis, 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack, 500 CQP, 700 EP

Option 2: 2x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis (untauschbar), 2x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 500 CQP, 700 EP

Option 3: 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis (untauschbar), 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 500 CQP, 700 EP, 25.000 Münzen

Alle Division 2 Rewards

Rang 1 Wochen-Bonus:

Option 1: 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack, 1x Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack, 600 CQP, 350 EP

Option 2: 2x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 600 CQP, 350 EP

Option 3: 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 600 CQP, 350 EP, 16.250 Münzen

Rang 1 Bonus-Upgrade:

Option 1: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis, 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack, 1x Seltene-Electrum-Profis-Pack, 1x Zwei-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack, 600 CQP, 700 EP

Option 2: 2x Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis (untauschbar), 2x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Seltene-Electrum-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Zwei-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 600 CQP, 700 EP

Option 3: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis (untauschbar), 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Seltene-Electrum-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Zwei-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 600 CQP, 700 EP, 32.500 Münzen

Alle Division 1 Rewards

Rang 1 Wochen-Bonus:

Option 1: 1x Mega-Pack, 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack, 750 CQP, 350 EP

Option 2: 2x Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 750 CQP, 350 EP

Option 3: 1x Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 750 CQP, 350 EP, 20.000 Münzen

Rang 1 Bonus-Upgrade:

Option 1: 1x Jumbo-Seltene-Profis-Pack, 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack, 1x Seltenes Gold-Pack, 750 CQP, 700 EP

Option 2: 2x Jumbo-Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Seltenes Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 750 CQP, 700 EP

Option 3: 1x Jumbo-Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Seltenes Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 750 CQP, 700 EP, 40.000 Münzen

Alle Division Elite Rewards

Wochen-Bonus:

Option 1: 1x Profiwahl (84+) (untauschbar), 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack, 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack, 1x Seltenes Gold-Pack, 1.000 CQP, 350 EP

Option 2: 1x Profiwahl (84+) (untauschbar), 2x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Seltenes Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1.000 CQP, 350 EP

Option 3: 1x Profiwahl (84+) (untauschbar), 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Seltenes Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1.000 CQP, 350 EP, 25.000 Münzen

Bonus-Upgrade: