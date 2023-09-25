EA Sports FC 24: Division Rivals Rewards und wann sie erscheinen

Die Division Rivals gibt es auch in EA Sports FC 24 und sie gehören weiterhin zu den beliebtesten Aktivitäten in Ultimate Team. Im Folgenden erklären wir den Modus, listen euch die Belohnungen auf und verraten euch, wann ihr die Rewards erhaltet.
Division Rivals kurz erklärt
Wie auch in den letzten ist der Modus „Division Rivals“ in Ultimate Team weiterhin ein kompetitiver und wettkampforientrierter Modus, in dem ihr online gegen reale Spieler antretet. Über ihn könnt ihr euch wöchentlich Belohnungen verdienen, ähnlich wie in den Squad Battles.
Zudem bekommt ihr für jedes Spiel Punkte für die Weekend-League-Qualifikation. Sie heißen Champions-Qualifikationspunkte und werden in den unten aufgeführten Rewards als „CQP“ abgekürzt.
Je mehr Siege ihr holt, desto höher steigt ihr in Rängen und in den Divisionen auf. Je höher ihr aufsteigt, desto besser die Belohnungen. Ihr steigt durch Siege auf, allerdings könnt ihr durch Niederlagen auch wieder absteigen.
Wann kommen die Rivals Belohnungen?
Der Reset ist immer donnerstags um 9 Uhr. Ihr bekommt die Division Rivals Belohungen jeden Donnerstag ab 9.05 Uhr. Falls ihr eure Rewards nicht sofort erhaltet, können Server-Probleme oder unvorhergesehene Updates der Grund dafür sein. Dann müsst ihr euch einfach nur in Geduld üben, die Belohnungen sind nicht verloren.
Alle Division Rivals Rewards im Überblick
Im Folgenden listen wir euch alle Belohnungen jeder Division auf.
Alle Division 10 Rewards
Rang 1 Wochen-Bonus
- Option 1: 1x Gold-Pack, 1x Gemischte-Profis-Pack (klein), 50 CQP, 100 EP
- Option 2: 2x Gold-Pack, 2x Gemischte-Profis-Pack (klein) (untauschbar), 50 CQP, 100 EP
- Option 3: 1x Gold-Pack, 1x Gemischte-Profis-Pack (klein) (untauschbar), 50 CQP, 100 EP, 2.000 Münzen
Rang 1 Bonus-Upgrade
- Option 1: 1x Premium-Gold-Pack, 1x Goldprofis-Pack (klein), 50 CQP, 200 EP
- Option 2: 2x Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Goldprofis-Pack (klein) (untauschbar), 50 CQP, 200 EP
- Option 3: 1x Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Gold-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 50 CQP, 200 EP, 3.500 Münzen
Alle Division 9 Rewards
Rang 1 Wochen-Bonus:
- Option 1: 1x Jumbo Gold-Pack, 1x Gold-Booster-Pack, 60 CQP, 100 EP
- Option 2: 2x Jumbo Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Gold-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 60 CQP, 100 EP
- Option 3: 1x Jumbo Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Gold-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 60 CQP, 100 EP, 3.000 Münzen
Rang 1 Bonus-Upgrade
- Option 1: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack, 1x Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack, 60 CQP, 200 EP
- Option 2: 2x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 60 CQP, 200 EP
- Option 3: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 60 CQP, 200 EP, 7.500 Münzen
Alle Division 8 Rewards
Rang 1 Wochen-Bonus:
- Option 1: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack, 1x Gold-Premium-Booster-Pack, 80 CQP, 150 EP
- Option 2: 2x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Gold-Premium-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 80 CQP, 150 EP
- Option 3: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Gold-Premium-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 80 CQP, 150 EP, 4.000 Münzen
Rang 1 Bonus-Upgrade:
- Option 1: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack, 1x Premium-Goldprofis-Pack, 1x Gemischtes-Selten-Booster-Pack, 80 CQP, 300 EP
- Option 2: 2x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Premium-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Gemischtes-Selten-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 80 CQP, 300 EP
- Option 3: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Premium-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Gemischtes-Selten-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 80 CQP, 300 EP, 10.000 Münzen
Alle Division 7 Rewards
Rang 1 Wochen-Bonus:
- Option 1: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack, 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (klein), 100 CQP, 200 EP
- Option 2: 2x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (klein) (untauschbar), 100 CQP, 200 EP
- Option 3: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (klein) (untauschbar), 1x Gold-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 100 CQP, 200 EP, 5.000 Münzen
Rang 1 Bonus-Upgrade:
- Option 1: 1x Mega-Pack, 1x Premium-Goldprofis-Pack, 100 CQP, 400 EP
- Option 2: 2x Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Premium-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 100 CQP, 400 EP
- Option 3: 1x Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Premium-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 100 CQP, 400 EP, 12.500 Münzen
Alle Division Rivals 6 Rewards
Rang 1 Wochen-Bonus:
- Option 1: 1x Premium-Goldprofis-Pack, 1x Jumbo-Gold-26-Pack, 150 CQP, 250 EP
- Option 2: 2x Premium-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Jumbo-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 150 CQP, 250 EP
- Option 3: 1x Premium-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Jumbo-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 150 CQP, 250 EP, 6.000 Münzen
Rang 1 Bonus-Upgrade:
- Option 1: 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack, 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack, 1x Seltener Profi (82+), 150 CQP, 500 EP
- Option 2: 2x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Seltener Profi (82+) (untauschbar), 150 CQP, 500 EP
- Option 3: 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Seltener Profi (82+) (untauschbar), 150 CQP, 500 EP, 15.000 Münzen
Alle Division 5 Rewards
Rang 1 Wochen-Bonus:
- Option 1: 1x Premium-Goldprofi-Pack, 1x Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack, 1x Gold-Booster-Pack, 200 CQP, 300 EP
- Option 2: 2x Premium-Goldprofi-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Gold-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 200 CQP, 300 EP
- Option 2: 1x Premium-Goldprofi-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Gold-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 200 CQP, 300 EP, 7.500 Münzen
Rang 1 Bonus-Upgrade:
- Option 1: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis, 1x Seltenes Gold-Pack, 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack, 200 CQP, 600 EP
- Option 2: 2x Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis (untauschbar), 2x Seltenes Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 200 CQP, 600 EP
- Option 3: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis (untauschbar), 1x Seltenes Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 200 CQP, 600 EP, 17.500 Münzen
Alle Division 4 Rewards
Rang 1 Wochen-Bonus:
- Option 1: 1x Mega-Pack, 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack, 400 CQP, 350 EP
- Option 2: 2x Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 400 CQP, 350 EP
- Option 3: 1x Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 400 CQP, 350 EP, 10.000 Münzen
Rang 1 Bonus-Upgrade:
- Option 1: 1x Seltenes Mega-Pack, 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack, 400 CQP, 700 EP
- Option 2: 2x Seltenes Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 400 CQP, 700 EP
- Option 3: 1x Seltenes Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 400 CQP, 700 EP, 20.000 Münzen
Alle Division 3 Rewards
Rang 1 Wochen-Bonus:
- Option 1: 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack, 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack, 500 CQP, 350 EP
- Option 2: 2x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 500 CQP, 350 EP
- Option 3: 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 500 CQP, 350 EP, 12.500 Münzen
Rang 1 Bonus-Upgrade:
- Option 1: 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack, 1x Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis, 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack, 500 CQP, 700 EP
- Option 2: 2x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis (untauschbar), 2x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 500 CQP, 700 EP
- Option 3: 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis (untauschbar), 1x Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 500 CQP, 700 EP, 25.000 Münzen
Alle Division 2 Rewards
Rang 1 Wochen-Bonus:
- Option 1: 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack, 1x Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack, 600 CQP, 350 EP
- Option 2: 2x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 600 CQP, 350 EP
- Option 3: 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 600 CQP, 350 EP, 16.250 Münzen
Rang 1 Bonus-Upgrade:
- Option 1: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis, 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack, 1x Seltene-Electrum-Profis-Pack, 1x Zwei-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack, 600 CQP, 700 EP
- Option 2: 2x Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis (untauschbar), 2x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Seltene-Electrum-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Zwei-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 600 CQP, 700 EP
- Option 3: 1x Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis (untauschbar), 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Seltene-Electrum-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Zwei-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 600 CQP, 700 EP, 32.500 Münzen
Alle Division 1 Rewards
Rang 1 Wochen-Bonus:
- Option 1: 1x Mega-Pack, 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack, 750 CQP, 350 EP
- Option 2: 2x Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 750 CQP, 350 EP
- Option 3: 1x Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 750 CQP, 350 EP, 20.000 Münzen
Rang 1 Bonus-Upgrade:
- Option 1: 1x Jumbo-Seltene-Profis-Pack, 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack, 1x Seltenes Gold-Pack, 750 CQP, 700 EP
- Option 2: 2x Jumbo-Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Seltenes Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 750 CQP, 700 EP
- Option 3: 1x Jumbo-Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Seltenes Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 750 CQP, 700 EP, 40.000 Münzen
Alle Division Elite Rewards
Wochen-Bonus:
- Option 1: 1x Profiwahl (84+) (untauschbar), 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack, 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack, 1x Seltenes Gold-Pack, 1.000 CQP, 350 EP
- Option 2: 1x Profiwahl (84+) (untauschbar), 2x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Seltenes Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1.000 CQP, 350 EP
- Option 3: 1x Profiwahl (84+) (untauschbar), 1x Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Seltenes Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1.000 CQP, 350 EP, 25.000 Münzen
Bonus-Upgrade:
- Option 1: 2x Profiwahl (84+) (untauschbar), 1x Jumbo-Seltene-Profis-Pack, 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack, 1x Mega-Pack, 1.000 CQP, 700 EP
- Option 2: 2x Profiwahl (84+) (untauschbar), 2x Jumbo-Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 2x Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 1.000 CQP, 700 EP
- Option 3: 2x Profiwahl (84+) (untauschbar), 1x Jumbo-Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1x Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 1.000 CQP, 700 EP, 45.000 Münzen