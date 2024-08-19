Super Meat Boy: Alle Verbände, Portale und Glitch-Level finden

In unserem Walkthrough zeigen wir euch, wo und wie ihr alle Portale und Verbände in Super Meat Boy findet.
Inhaltsverzeichnis
In Super Meat Boy sind pro Welt 20 Verbände versteckt. Insgesamt sind es also 100 Verbände. Wie und wo ihr alle bekommt, seht ihr in den unteren Videos. Außerdem zeigen die Videos euch, wo ihr alle Portale findet und wie ihr die Glitch-Level in jeder Welt freispielt.
Chapter 1: The Forest
Timecode:
- Verbände
- // 1-4 // 00:36
- // 1-7 // 00:58
- // 1-9 // 01:13
- // 1-11 //01:30
- // 1-13 // 01:50
- // 1-18 // 02:06
- // 1-20 // 02:23
- // 1-3x // 03:00
- // 1-5x // 03:13
- // 1-10x // 03:36
- // 1-14x // 03:55
- // 1-15x // 04:23
- // 1-17x // 04:54
- // 1-19x // 05:12
- // 1-5 (warp) // 05:59
- // 1-5 (warp) // 06:12
- // 1-19 (warp) // 08:46
- // 1-19 (warp) // 09:06
- // 1-13x (warp) // 10:03
- // 1-13x (warp) // 10:17
- Portale
- // 1-5 // 05:42
- // 1-12 // 06:58 - Commander Video
- // 1-19 // 08:09
- // 1-13x // 09:31
- Glitchlevel
// 10:53
Chapter 2: The Hospital
Timecode:
- Verbände
- // 2-2 // 00:26
- // 2-5 // 00:43
- // 2-10 // 01:11
- // 2-13 // 01:38
- // 2-16 // 02:21
- // 2-18 // 02:46
- // 2-20 // 03:29
- // 2-4x // 04:15
- // 2-6x // 04:41
- // 2-7x // 05:15
- // 2-10x // 05:57
- // 2-12x // 06:21
- // 2-15x // 06:59
- // 2-16x // 07:37
- // 2-12 (warp) // 10:06
- // 2-12 (warp) // 10:20
- // 2-15 (warp) // 11:23
- // 2-15 (warp) // 12:11
- // 2-5x (warp) // 13:08
- // 2-5x (warp) //13:50
- Portale
- // 2-8 // 08:13 - Jill
- // 2-12 // 09:42
- // 2-15 // 11:02
- // 2-5x // 12:42
- Glitchlevel
// 14:41
Chapter 3: The Salt Factory
Timecode:
- Verbände
- // 3-1 // 00:44
- // 3-2 // 01:10
- // 3-4 // 01.37
- // 3-10 // 02:07
- // 3-11 // 02:27
- // 3-18 // 02:54
- // 3-20 // 03:26
- // 3-3x // 04:14
- // 3-5x // 04:40
- // 3-6x // 05:27
- // 3-7x // 06:04
- // 3-14x // 06:33
- // 3-16x // 07:01
- // 3-19x // 07:34
- // 3-5 (warp) // 09:06
- // 3-5 (warp) // 09:27
- // 3-7 (warp) // 10:11
- // 3-7 (warp) // 10:34
- // 3-8x (warp) // 13:09
- // 3-8x (warp) // 13:33
- Portale
- // 3-5 // 08:49
- // 3-7 // 09:45
- // 3-16 // 11:05 - Ogmo
- // 3-8x // 12:31
- Glitchlevel
// 14:22
Chapter 4: Hell
Timecode:
- Verbände
- // 4-2 // 00:50
- // 4-6 // 01:25
- // 4-9 // 01:47
- // 4-13 // 02:11
- // 4-16 // 02:35
- // 4-17 // 03:13
- // 4-20 // 03:57
- // 4-3x // 04:44
- // 4-4x // 05:04
- // 4-8x // 05:46
- // 4-10x // 06:29
- // 4-14x // 07:09
- // 4-18x // 07:38
- // 4-19x // 08:14
- // 4-8 (warp) // 09:07
- // 4-8 (warp) // 09:45
- // 4-14 (warp) // 11:02
- // 4-14 (warp) // 11:21
- // 4-7x (warp) // 14:08
- // 4-7x (warp) //14:21
- Portale
- // 4-8 // 08:40
- // 4-14 // 10:09
- // 4-18 // 11:50 - Flywrench
- // 4-7x // 13:40
- Glitchlevel
// 15:06
Chapter 5: The Rapture
Timecode:
- Verbände
- // 5-3 // 00:50
- // 5-5 // 01:16
- // 5-9 // 01:52
- // 5-12 // 02:28
- // 5-16 // 03:02
- // 5-18 // 03:51
- // 5-20 // 04:18
- // 5-4x // 05:07
- // 5-5x // 05:43
- // 5-8x // 06:13
- // 5-10x // 06:47
- // 5-11x // 07:20
- // 5-17x // 08:01
- // 5-18x // 08:40
- // 5-1 (warp) // 10:30
- // 5-1 (warp) // 11:41
- // 5-12 (warp) // 14:43
- // 5-12 (warp) // 15:27
- // 5-x (warp) // 16:37
- // 5-x (warp) // 17:07
- Portale
- // 5-1 // 09:19
- // 5-7 // 12:28 - The Kid
- // 5-12 // 14:27
- // 5-20x // 16:06
- Glitchlevel
//18:48
Hat dir der Beitrag gefallen? Folge uns auf WhatsApp und Google News und verpasse keine Neuigkeit rund um Technik, Games und Entertainment.