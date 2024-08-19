Super Meat Boy: Alle Verbände, Portale und Glitch-Level finden

In unserem Walkthrough zeigen wir euch, wo und wie ihr alle Portale und Verbände in Super Meat Boy findet.

In Super Meat Boy sind pro Welt 20 Verbände versteckt. Insgesamt sind es also 100 Verbände. Wie und wo ihr alle bekommt, seht ihr in den unteren Videos. Außerdem zeigen die Videos euch, wo ihr alle Portale findet und wie ihr die Glitch-Level in jeder Welt freispielt.

Chapter 1: The Forest

Timecode:

Verbände

// 1-4 // 00:36 // 1-7 // 00:58 // 1-9 // 01:13 // 1-11 //01:30 // 1-13 // 01:50 // 1-18 // 02:06 // 1-20 // 02:23 // 1-3x // 03:00 // 1-5x // 03:13 // 1-10x // 03:36 // 1-14x // 03:55 // 1-15x // 04:23 // 1-17x // 04:54 // 1-19x // 05:12 // 1-5 (warp) // 05:59 // 1-5 (warp) // 06:12 // 1-19 (warp) // 08:46 // 1-19 (warp) // 09:06 // 1-13x (warp) // 10:03 // 1-13x (warp) // 10:17

Portale

// 1-5 // 05:42 // 1-12 // 06:58 - Commander Video // 1-19 // 08:09 // 1-13x // 09:31

Glitchlevel

// 10:53

Super Meat Boy Welt 1 Alle Verbände

Chapter 2: The Hospital

Timecode:

Verbände

// 2-2 // 00:26 // 2-5 // 00:43 // 2-10 // 01:11 // 2-13 // 01:38 // 2-16 // 02:21 // 2-18 // 02:46 // 2-20 // 03:29 // 2-4x // 04:15 // 2-6x // 04:41 // 2-7x // 05:15 // 2-10x // 05:57 // 2-12x // 06:21 // 2-15x // 06:59 // 2-16x // 07:37 // 2-12 (warp) // 10:06 // 2-12 (warp) // 10:20 // 2-15 (warp) // 11:23 // 2-15 (warp) // 12:11 // 2-5x (warp) // 13:08 // 2-5x (warp) //13:50

Portale

// 2-8 // 08:13 - Jill // 2-12 // 09:42 // 2-15 // 11:02 // 2-5x // 12:42

Glitchlevel

// 14:41

Super Meat Boy Welt 2 Alle Verbände

Chapter 3: The Salt Factory

Timecode:

Verbände

// 3-1 // 00:44 // 3-2 // 01:10 // 3-4 // 01.37 // 3-10 // 02:07 // 3-11 // 02:27 // 3-18 // 02:54 // 3-20 // 03:26 // 3-3x // 04:14 // 3-5x // 04:40 // 3-6x // 05:27 // 3-7x // 06:04 // 3-14x // 06:33 // 3-16x // 07:01 // 3-19x // 07:34 // 3-5 (warp) // 09:06 // 3-5 (warp) // 09:27 // 3-7 (warp) // 10:11 // 3-7 (warp) // 10:34 // 3-8x (warp) // 13:09 // 3-8x (warp) // 13:33

Portale

// 3-5 // 08:49 // 3-7 // 09:45 // 3-16 // 11:05 - Ogmo // 3-8x // 12:31

Glitchlevel

// 14:22

Super Meat Boy, Welt 3, Pflaster

Chapter 4: Hell

Timecode:

Verbände

// 4-2 // 00:50 // 4-6 // 01:25 // 4-9 // 01:47 // 4-13 // 02:11 // 4-16 // 02:35 // 4-17 // 03:13 // 4-20 // 03:57 // 4-3x // 04:44 // 4-4x // 05:04 // 4-8x // 05:46 // 4-10x // 06:29 // 4-14x // 07:09 // 4-18x // 07:38 // 4-19x // 08:14 // 4-8 (warp) // 09:07 // 4-8 (warp) // 09:45 // 4-14 (warp) // 11:02 // 4-14 (warp) // 11:21 // 4-7x (warp) // 14:08 // 4-7x (warp) //14:21

Portale

// 4-8 // 08:40 // 4-14 // 10:09 // 4-18 // 11:50 - Flywrench // 4-7x // 13:40

Glitchlevel

// 15:06

Super Meat Boy, Welt4, Pflaster

Chapter 5: The Rapture

Timecode:

Verbände

// 5-3 // 00:50 // 5-5 // 01:16 // 5-9 // 01:52 // 5-12 // 02:28 // 5-16 // 03:02 // 5-18 // 03:51 // 5-20 // 04:18 // 5-4x // 05:07 // 5-5x // 05:43 // 5-8x // 06:13 // 5-10x // 06:47 // 5-11x // 07:20 // 5-17x // 08:01 // 5-18x // 08:40 // 5-1 (warp) // 10:30 // 5-1 (warp) // 11:41 // 5-12 (warp) // 14:43 // 5-12 (warp) // 15:27 // 5-x (warp) // 16:37 // 5-x (warp) // 17:07

Portale

// 5-1 // 09:19 // 5-7 // 12:28 - The Kid // 5-12 // 14:27 // 5-20x // 16:06

Glitchlevel

//18:48

Super Meat Boy, Welt 5, Pflaster

