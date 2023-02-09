Konkurrenz für den Xbox Game Pass: Ubisoft geht aufs Ganze
Der Xbox Game Pass ist das Herzstück von Microsofts Gaming-Strategie. Jetzt schickt sich Ubisoft an, seinen eigenen Abo-Service auf die Konsolen zu bringen – das Angebot könnte schon bald auf der Xbox landen.
Diese Spiele kommen in den Game Pass von Ubisoft
Microsoft und Ubisoft haben bereits vor einiger Zeit angekündigt, dass der Abo-Service Ubisoft+ auch für die Xbox-Konsolen erscheinen soll. Bisher ist er nur auf dem PC verfügbar. Die Seite TrueAchievements hat jetzt entdeckt, dass im Xbox Betriebssystem bereits einige Spiele mit einem neuen Symbol für Ubisoft+ versehen sind. Diese würden im Microsoft-Store dann anzeigen, dass ein Spiel Teil des neuen Abo-Services ist (Quelle: TrueAchievements).
Insgesamt wurden 63 Xbox-Spiele und mehr als 100 DLCs gefunden, die mit dem Symbol versehen wurden. Hier findet ihr die vollständige Liste der Spiele:
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered
- Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection
- Assassin's Creed Unity
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Battleship
- Boggle
- Child of Light
- Family Feud
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry 6
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- Fighter Within
- For Honor
- Grow Up
- Hungry Shark World
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Jeopardy!
- Monopoly Madness
- Monopoly Plus
- OddBallers
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
- Rabbids: Party of Legends
- Rayman Legends
- Riders Republic
- RISK
- Risk: Urban Assault
- Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game - Complete Edition
- Scrabble
- Shape Up
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Steep
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Trivial Pursuit Live!
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- Uno
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Watch_Dogs
- Watch_Dogs 2
- Wheel of Fortune
- Zombi
Ubisofts Goldesel Assassin’s Creed ist jetzt schon 15 Jahre alt:
Viele Fragen zu Ubisoft+ sind noch offen
Es ist natürlich möglich, dass bis zum Release von Ubisoft+ auf der Xbox noch weitere Spiele in die Liste aufgenommen werden. Einen Termin für den Launch gibt es allerdings noch nicht. Darüber hinaus soll Ubisoft+ auch nicht Teil des Xbox Game Passes werden.
Unklar ist aktuell noch, wie teuer der Abo-Service werden soll. Auf dem PC schlägt er aktuell mit 14,99 Euro im Monat zu Buche. Im Vergleich dazu kostet der normale Game Pass nur 9,99 Euro im Monat.