Der Xbox Game Pass ist das Herzstück von Microsofts Gaming-Strategie. Jetzt schickt sich Ubisoft an, seinen eigenen Abo-Service auf die Konsolen zu bringen – das Angebot könnte schon bald auf der Xbox landen.

 
Diese Spiele kommen in den Game Pass von Ubisoft

Microsoft und Ubisoft haben bereits vor einiger Zeit angekündigt, dass der Abo-Service Ubisoft+ auch für die Xbox-Konsolen erscheinen soll. Bisher ist er nur auf dem PC verfügbar. Die Seite TrueAchievements hat jetzt entdeckt, dass im Xbox Betriebssystem bereits einige Spiele mit einem neuen Symbol für Ubisoft+ versehen sind. Diese würden im Microsoft-Store dann anzeigen, dass ein Spiel Teil des neuen Abo-Services ist (Quelle: TrueAchievements).

Insgesamt wurden 63 Xbox-Spiele und mehr als 100 DLCs gefunden, die mit dem Symbol versehen wurden. Hier findet ihr die vollständige Liste der Spiele:

  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China
  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India
  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia
  • Assassin's Creed III Remastered
  • Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Assassin's Creed Origins
  • Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered
  • Assassin's Creed Syndicate
  • Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection
  • Assassin's Creed Unity
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Battleship
  • Boggle
  • Child of Light
  • Family Feud
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition
  • Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
  • Far Cry 4
  • Far Cry 5
  • Far Cry 6
  • Far Cry New Dawn
  • Far Cry Primal
  • Fighter Within
  • For Honor
  • Grow Up
  • Hungry Shark World
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • Jeopardy!
  • Monopoly Madness
  • Monopoly Plus
  • OddBallers
  • Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
  • Rabbids: Party of Legends
  • Rayman Legends
  • Riders Republic
  • RISK
  • Risk: Urban Assault
  • Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game - Complete Edition
  • Scrabble
  • Shape Up
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Steep
  • The Crew
  • The Crew 2
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
  • Tom Clancy's The Division
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transference
  • Trials Fusion
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon
  • Trials Rising
  • Trivial Pursuit Live!
  • Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
  • Uno
  • Watch Dogs: Legion
  • Watch_Dogs
  • Watch_Dogs 2
  • Wheel of Fortune
  • Zombi

Viele Fragen zu Ubisoft+ sind noch offen

Es ist natürlich möglich, dass bis zum Release von Ubisoft+ auf der Xbox noch weitere Spiele in die Liste aufgenommen werden. Einen Termin für den Launch gibt es allerdings noch nicht. Darüber hinaus soll Ubisoft+ auch nicht Teil des Xbox Game Passes werden.

Unklar ist aktuell noch, wie teuer der Abo-Service werden soll. Auf dem PC schlägt er aktuell mit 14,99 Euro im Monat zu Buche. Im Vergleich dazu kostet der normale Game Pass nur 9,99 Euro im Monat.