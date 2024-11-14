Landwirtschafts-Simulator 25: Konsole aktivieren & Liste aller Konsolenbefehle

Im LS25 könnt ihr die Konsole aktivieren und nützliche Konsolenbefehle eingeben, um etwa die Bildwiederholungsrate anzuzeigen, die Tageszeit umzustellen oder sogar mit eurem Charakter durch die Map zu fliegen. Wie ihr die Konsole benutzen könnt und alle Konsolenbefehle in der Liste seht ihr hier.
Konsole aktivieren und aufrufen
Die Konsole könnt ihr ausschließlich in der PC-Version vom LS25 nutzen. Um sie im Spiel zu aktivieren, geht ihr wie folgt vor:
- Navigiert auf eurem PC zu eurem Ordner mit der "game.xml"-Datei (Standardmäßig C:\Users\EuerPC-Name\OneDrive\Dokumente\My Games\FarmingSimulator2025).
- Öffnet game.xml mit einem beliebigen Texteditor.
- Bei der fünften Zeile von unten findet ihr den Eintrag "<controls>false</controls>".
- Ändert das "false" in "true" um.
- Speichert die Datei ab und startet den LS25.
- Drückt im laufenden Spiel die ^-Taste, um die Konsole aufzurufen.
Ein weiterer Druck der ^-Taste erlaubt euch die Eingabe von Konsolenbefehlen, die ihr immer mit der Enter-Taste bestätigen müsst. Um Konsolenbefehle zu deaktivieren, gebt die Befehle erneut ein. Ein dritter Druck auf die ^-Taste schließt die Konsole wieder.
Die wichtigsten Konsolenbefehle
Wenn ihr einen Buchstaben in die Konsole eingebt, werden euch direkt Vorschläge für Befehle angezeigt, durch die ihr mit den Pfeiltasten durchschalten könnt.
Konsolenbefehl für Geld? Über die Konsole könnt ihr eurem Spiel kein Geld hinzufügen. Allerdings gibt es einen Geld-Cheat im LS25, den ihr stattdessen nutzen könnt. Dieser funktioniert nicht nur auf dem PC, sondern auch in den Konsolenversionen.
Die nützlichsten und spaßigsten Konsolenbefehle mit ihren Effekten entnehmt ihr der folgenden Tabelle:
Konsolenbefehl
Effekt
gsPlayerFlightToggle
Lässt euren Charakter fliegen. Drückt die J-Taste zum Ein-und Ausschalten des Flugmodus. Mit Q und E reguliert ihr die Flughöhe.
showFps
Zeigt die Bildrate (FPS) an. Wird alternativ aber auch mit der F2-Taste angezeigt.
gsWeatherTwisterSpawn
Lässt einen Tornado in eurer Blickrichtung erscheinen.
gsPlayerSuperSpeedToggle
Erhöht eure Bewegungsgeschwindigkeit enorm.
gsHudVisibility
Schaltet alle HUD-Elemente aus. Wichtig, um schöne Screenshots zu machen.
q
Beendet das Spiel sofort und kehrt zum Desktop zurück. Die Befehle "exit" und "quit" haben denselben Effekt.
gsPlayerNoClipToggle
Stellt die Kollisionsabfrage aus.
gsTimeSet
Lässt euch die Tageszeit in Stunden einstellen.
gsWeatherSet
Lässt euch das Wetter verändern. Etwa "gsWeatherSetFog" für Nebel oder "gsWeatherSetCloud" für bewölktes Wetter.
gsPlayerSuperStrengthToggle
Macht euch sehr stark. So könnt ihr schwere Maschinen und Traktoren mit der Hand anheben und schnell umplatzieren.
Alle Konsolenbefehle in alphabetischer Reihenfolge entnehmt ihr der folgenden Liste.
Alle Konsolenbefehle im LS25
- debuggerPopups: Enable/disable debugger popup dialogs
- dmvoTimingLogs: Enable or disable timing logs for DensityMapVisualizationOverlay updates
- dumpXssInputs: Dump XssS Inputs
- enableAnimalStatesDebugRendering: Enable/disable animal states debug rendering
- enableDoF: Enable / Disable DoF
- enableFramerateLimit: Enable/disable frames per second limiter
- enableOccluderDebugRendering: Enable/disable occluder debug rendering
- enablePostFx: Enable/disable postfx
- enableShadingRateImage: Toggles usage of a shading rate image for render passes given in the first parameter (e.g. main, reflections)
- enableTrafficDebugRendering: Enable/disable traffic system debug rendering
- exit: Quits application
- framerateLimitFPS: Frames per second limit attribute
- gsAmbientSoundSystemReload: Reloads the ambient sound system
- gsAmbientSoundSystemToggleDebugView: Toggles the ambient sound system debug view
- gsAsyncManagerToggleDebugView: Toggles the debug view for overlaps and raycasts
- gsAutoSave: Enables/disables auto save
- gsAutoSaveInterval: Sets the auto save interval
- gsBrandUsageList: Prints a list of all used brands
- gsCameraFovSet: Sets camera field of view angle
- gsCameraManagerDebug: Toggle camera manager debug mode
- gsCollisionFlagShowAll: Shows all available collision flags
- gsCollisionMaskMappingReload
- gsCollisionMaskMappingVerbose
- gsCollisionPresetsExport: Export all collision presets to xml files
- gsCustomEnvMapList
- gsCustomEnvMapSet
- gsDebugManagerClearElements: Removes all permanent elements and functions from DebugManager
- gsDebugManagerGroupRemove: Remove group and its debug elements
- gsDebugManagerGroupVisibilitySet: Toggle or set visibility of given group name
- gsDebugManagerGroupsList: List all currently used debug element groups with visibility and number of elements
- gsDebugPhysicsCollisionsGroup: Opens a dialog to modify collision group debug options
- gsDepthOfFieldSetFarParams: Set far depth of field parameters
- gsDepthOfFieldSetNearParams: Set near depth of field parameters
- gsDestructibleObjectsDamageAdd: Add damage to a destructible object camera is pointed at
- gsDestructibleObjectsDebug: Toggle DestructibleMapObjectSystem debug
- gsEnvironmentAreaSystemToggleDebugView: Toggles the environment checker debug view
- gsEnvironmentAutoExposureToggle: Toggles auto exposure
- gsEnvironmentFixedVisualsSet: Sets the visual seasons to a fixed period
- gsEnvironmentMaskSystemToggleDebugView: Toggles environment mask system debug view
- gsEnvironmentReload: Reloads environment
- gsEnvironmentSeasonalShaderDebug: Shows the current seasonal shader parameter
- gsEnvironmentSeasonalShaderSet: Sets the seasonal shader to a forced value
- gsFarmSet: Set farm for current player or vehicle
- gsFruitTypesExportStats: Exports the fruit type stats into a text file
- gsGuidDebug
- gsGuidDrawHelper
- gsGuiFocusDebug
- gsGuiSafeFrameShow
- gsHudVisibility: Toggle HUD visibility
- gsl3DCacheClean: Removes all cached i3d files to ensure the latest versions are loaded from disk
- gs3DCacheShow: Show active i3d cache
- gs3DLoadingDelaySet: Sets loading delay for i3d files
- gs3DPrintActiveLoadings: Print active loadings
- gsIgnitionLockDebug: Toggles the ignition lock debug view
- gsInputContextPrint
- gsInputContextShow
- gsInputDebug
- gsInputDebugControllerSymbols
- gsInputRegisteredActionsShow
- gsLicensePlateCreateAllIcons: Create license plate icons for all vehicles
- gsLightProfileToggle: Toggles between high and low light profile on vehicles & placeables
- gsMaterialManagerDebug: Debug particle effect
- gsNetworkDebug: Toggle network debugging
- gsNetworkShowObjects: Toggle network show objects
- gsNetworkShowTraffic: Toggle network traffic visualization
- gsNetworkShowTrafficClients: Toggle client network traffic visualization
- gsNoteExport: Exports currently created note nodes as i3d file
- gsNoteList: Lists currently created note nodes in console/log
- gsObjectMaskPresetsExport: Export all object mask presets to xml files
- gsOverlayManagerReset: Deletes all currently loaded texture configurations
- gsParticleSystemDebug: Debug particle effect
- gsPedestrianSystemDebug: Debug pedestrian system
- gsPedestrianSystemReload: Reload pedestrian system xml
- gsPedestrianSystemToggle: Toggle pedestrian system
- gsPlayerAnimationDebug: Toggles animation debug view
- gsPlayerAnimationReload: Reloads the animations
- gsPlayerDebugFlagToggle: Toggles the debug display flag with the given name for the player
- gsPlayerDebugFlagVerbosityToggle: Toggles the debug display verbosity flag with the given name for the player
- gsPlayerFlightToggle: Enables flight to be toggled (key J). Use keys Q and E to change altitude
- gsPlayerNoClipToggle: Toggles player collision. First argument is a boolean to determine if collision with the terrain should also be disabled.
- gsPlayerSoundsDebug: Toggles sounds debug view
- gsPlayerSoundsReload: Reloads the sounds
- gsPlayerSuperSpeedToggle: Massively increases the movement speed of the player
- gsPlayerSuperStrengthToggle: Toggles the super strength mode for the player
- gsPowerConsumerSet: Sets properties of the powerConsumer specialization
- gsProductionPointSetFillLevel
- gsProductionPointSetOutputMode
- gsProductionPointSetOwner
- gsProductionPointSetProductionState
- gsProductionPointsList: List all production points on map
- gsProductionPointsPrintAutoDeliveryMapping: Prints which fillTypes are required by which production points
- gsRenderColorAndDepthScreenShot: Captures a screenshot with color and depth information
- gsReverbSystemSettingsReload: Reloads the reverb settings
- gsReverbSystemToggleDebugView: Toggles the reverb debug view
- gsScriptCommandsList: Lists script-based console commands. Use 'help' to get all commands
- gsSearch: Searches for script-based console commands containing the given string (name and description). Use 'help' to get all commands
- gsSetFixedExposureSettings: Sets fixed exposure settings
- gsSetHighQuality: Increase draw and LOD distances of foliage, terrain and objects
- gsShallowWaterSimDebug: Toggle shallow water simulation debug mode
- gsShallowWaterSimExtraDepthSet: Set water simulation extra depth
- gsShallowWaterSimPaint: Paint shape on simulation
- gsShallowWaterSimParamSet: Set water simulation parameters
- gsShallowWaterSimReset: Reset water simulation
- gsShopUIToggle: Toggle shop config screen UI visibility
- gsSoundManagerDebug: Toggle SoundManager global debug mode
- gsSoundMixerDebug: Toggle sound mixer debug mode
- gsSplineDebug: Toggles debug visualization for all splines currently in the scene
- gsStoreItemsReload: Reloads storeItem data
- gsTensionBeltDebug: Toggles the debug tension belt rendering of the vehicle
- gsTimeSet: Sets the day time in hours
- gsToneMapping: Toggle Tone Mapping dialog visibility
- gsTrafficSystemLightsDebug: Reloads traffic system
- gsTrafficSystemReload: Reloads traffic system
- gsTrafficSystemToggleDebug: Enables debug rendering for the collision geometry
- gsTrafficSystemValidate: Validates traffic system setup
- gsVehicleAnalyze: Analyze vehicle
- gsVehicleBottomArmSetWidth: Sets the width of the bottom arm to a certain category width
- gsVehicleDebug: Toggles the vehicle debug values rendering
- gsVehicleDebugAttacherJointConnections: Visualization of the connection hoses and power take offs per attacher joint
- gsVehicleDebugCastShadow: Visualizes all shapes that cast shadows
- gsVehicleDebugCylineredUpdateDebug: Shows the name of each movingPart or movingTool that is updated
- gsVehicleDebugDecalLayer: Visualizes all shapes with decal layer
- gsVehicleDebugLOD: Enables vehicle LOD debug
- gsVehicleDebugLightIESProfiles: Enables and disables IES profiles on the light source (only the automatically assigned profiles)
- gsVehicleDebugMaterial: Visualizes all shapes that got the given material template assigned
- gsVehicleDebugMergeGroups: Visualizes all merge groups
- gsVehicleDebugPassengerSeats: Enables debugging for passenger seat character targets
- gsVehicleDebugPowerTakeOffs: Spawns all power take offs in front of the player
- gsVehicleDebugSharedLights: Spawns all shared lights in front of the player
- gsVehicleDebugToggleWheelDisplacement: Toggles the interaction of the wheels with the displacement
- gsVehicleDebugTopLights: Toggles between top and bottom lights
- gsVehicleDebugWetness: Visualizes the wetness masking of the vehicle
- gsVehicleDebugWheelEffects: Enabled the wheel effects all the time
- gsVehicleExportScenegraph: Exports the vehicle scenegraph to a xml file
- gsVehicleRecordAnimation: Turns on the state recording for the given animationName
- gsVehicleRecordState: Starts and stops vehicle state recording
- gsVehicleReload: Reloads currently entered vehicle or vehicles within a range when second radius parameter is given
- gsVehicleSaleSystemRefresh: Generate new set of sale items
- gsWeatherAdd: Adds a weather object by type
- gsWeatherDebug: Toggles weather debug
- gsWeatherReload: Reloads weather data
- gsWeatherSet: Sets a weather object by type
- gsWeatherSetClouds: Sets cloud data
- gsWeatherSetDebugWind: Sets wind data
- gsWeatherSetFog: Sets fog values
- gsWeatherToggleRandomWindWaving: Toggles waving of random wind
- gsWeatherTwisterSpawn: Adds a twister at current position in current direction
- gsWildlifeRespawnAll: Despawns all current instances
- gsWildlifeForceSpawnAtLookAt: Forces an instance of the given species to spawn at the position the player is looking at
- gsWildlifeSetDisplayedSpecies: Sets the species whose spawn chance is shown on the debug minimap to the species with the given name
- gsWildlifeSetMaximumBudget: Sets the maximum budget of the wildlife manager, determining how many total instances can be spawned
- gsWildlifeSpawnFlyingInstance: Spawns the given number of flying instances that travel over the player
- gsWildlifeToggleAI: Toggles instance AI on/off (does not work for companions, i.e. deer)
- gsWildlifeToggleDebugView: Toggles the debug view for the wildlife system
- gsWildlifeToggleDespawning: Toggles despawning on/off
- gsWildlifeToggleRandomPositionDisplay: Toggles random positions being shown in the debug view every frame, for debugging spawn positions
- gsWildlifeToggleSpawning: Toggles spawning on/off
- gsWiperStateSet: Sets the given wiper state for all vehicles
- gsWorldAttributesToggleDebugView: Toggles the debug view for the local world attributes
- gsXMLGenerateSchemas: Generates xml schemas
- listEntities: Print detailed entity list
- listResources: Print detailed resource list
- parallelRenderingAndPhysics: Enable parallel rendering and physics
- q: Quits application
- quit: Quits application
- qws: Quit without saving (to the main menu)
- reloadAllTextures: Reload all textures
- reloadAnimalConfiguration: Reload configuration data for animals in husbandries
- reloadColorGradingSettings: Reload Color Grading Settings
- reloadResource: Reloads resource with given name (or matching given wildcard)