Nintendo Switch Online Spiele: NES, Super Nintendo, N64, GameBoy & Mega Drive
Als „Nintendo Switch Online“-Mitglied (kurz: NSO) könnt ihr eine große Auswahl an Retro-Titeln vom NES, Super Nintendo und GameBoy auf eurer Switch spielen. Wer das Erweiterungspaket bucht, hat dazu noch zusätzliche Zugriff auf Spiele des N64, GameBoy Advance und Sega Mega Drive. Welche das genau sind, erfahrt ihr hier.
Nintendo Switch
Inhaltsverzeichnis
- 1.Spiele von Nintendo Switch Online
- 1.1.NES
- 1.2.SNES
- 1.3.GameBoy
- 2.Spiele des Erweiterungspakets
- 2.1.N64
- 2.2.GameBoy Advance
- 2.3.Sega Mega Drive
Was euch das NSO-Abo neben den Oldschool-Titeln noch bietet, was es kostet und was das Erweiterungspaket überhaupt ist, erfahrt ihr hier:
Spiele von Nintendo Switch Online
NES
- ADVENTURES OF LOLO
- Balloon Fight
- Baseball
- Blaster Master
- City Connection
- Clu Clu Land
- Crystalis
- DAIVA STORY 6 IMPERIAL OF NIRSARTIA
- Dig Dug Ⅱ
- Donkey Kong
- Donkey Kong 3
- Donkey Kong Jr.
- Double Dragon
- Double Dragon II: The Revenge
- Dr. Mario
- EarthBound Beginnings (aka Mother)
- Eliminator Boat Duel
- Excitebike
- Fire 'n Ice
- Ghosts’n Goblins
- Gradius
- Ice Climber
- Ice Hockey
- JOURNEY TO SILIUS
- Kid Icarus
- Kirby's Adventure
- Kung-Fu Heroes
- Mappy-Land
- Mario Bros.
- Metroid
- Mighty Bomb Jack
- NES Open Tournament Golf
- Nightshade
- Ninja Gaiden
- Ninja JaJaMaru-kun
- Pinball
- Pro Wrestling
- Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream
- River City Ransom
- Rygar
- S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team
- Shadow of the Ninja
- Soccer
- Solomon's Key
- Star Soldier
- StarTropics
- Super Dodge Ball
- Super Mario Bros.
- Super Mario Bros. 2
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
- Tecmo Bowl
- Tennis
- The Immortal
- The Legend of Zelda
- TwinBee
- Vice: Project Doom
- Volleyball
- VS. Excitebike
- Wario's Woods
- Wrecking Crew
- XEVIOUS
- Yoshi
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
SNES
- Bombuzal
- BRAWL BROTHERS
- Breath Of Fire
- Breath of Fire II
- Caveman Ninja (aka Joe & Mac)
- Claymates
- Congo's Caper
- Demon's Crest
- Donkey Kong Country
- Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong-Quest
- Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's
- DOOMSDAY WARRIOR
- Double Trouble!
- EarthBound (aka Mother 2)
- Earthworm Jim 2
- F-ZERO
- Fighter’s History
- JellyBoy
- Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
- Kirby Super Star
- Kirby's Avalanche
- Kirby's Dream Course
- Kirby's Dream Land 3
- Magical Drop 2
- Mario's Super Picross
- Natsume Championship Wrestling
- Operation Logic Bomb
- Panel de Pon
- Pilotwings
- Pop'n TwinBee
- Prehistorik Man
- Psycho Dream
- Rival Turf!
- SIDE POCKET
- Smash Tennis
- Spanky's Quest
- Star Fox (aka Starwing)
- Star Fox 2
- Stunt Race FX
- Super Baseball Simulator 1.000
- SUPER E.D.F. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE
- Super Ghouls'n Ghosts
- Super Mario All-Stars
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario World
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Super Puyo Puyo 2
- Super Soccer
- Super Tennis
- Super Valis IV
- The Ignition Factor
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- The Peace Keepers
- Tuff E Nuff
- Wild Guns
GameBoy
- Alone in the Dark - The New Nightmare
- BurgerTime Deluxe
- Game & Watch Gallery 3
- GARGOYLE'S QUEST
- Kirby's Dream Land
- Kirby’s Dream Land 2
- Metroid II - Return of Samus
- Super Mario Land 2 - 6 Golden Coins
- Tetris
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX
- Wario Land 3
Demnächst:
- Kirby's Tilt 'N Tumble
- Pokémon Trading Card Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
Spiele des Erweiterungspakets
N64
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Dr. Mario 64
- F-Zero X
- GoldenEye 007
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Lylat Wars
- Mario Golf
- Mario Kart 64
- Mario Party
- Mario Party 2
- Mario Tennis
- OPERATION WINBACK
- Paper Mario
- Pilotwings 64
- Pokémon Puzzle League
- Pokémon Snap
- Pokémon Stadium
- Sin & Punishment
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Wave Race 64
- Yoshi's Story
Demnächst:
- 1080° Snowboarding
- Excitebike 64
- Mario Party 3
- Pokémon Stadium 2
GameBoy Advance
- Kuru Kuru Kururin
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
- Mario Kart: Super Circuit
- Metroid Fusion
- Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
- The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
- WarioWare, Inc.: Minigame Mania
Demnächst:
- F-Zero Maximum Velocity
- Fire Emblem
- Golden Sun
- Kirby & die wundersame Spiegelwelt
Sega Mega Drive
- Alien Soldier
- Alien Storm
- ALISIA DRAGOON
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Castlevania Bloodline
- Columns
- Comix Zone
- Contra Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
- Dynamite Headdy
- Earthworm Jim
- Ecco The Dolphin
- Flicky
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe II
- Gunstar Heroes
- Kid Chameleon
- Light Crusader
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Musha
- Phantasy Star IV
- Pulseman
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shining Force II
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball
- Space Harrier II
- STREET FIGHTER II‘ : SPECIAL CHAMPION EDITION
- Streets of Rage 2
- Strider
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Sword of Vermilion
- Target Earth
- Thunder Force II
- ToeJam & Earl
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Zero Wing
