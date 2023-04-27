Als „Nintendo Switch Online“-Mitglied (kurz: NSO) könnt ihr eine große Auswahl an Retro-Titeln vom NES, Super Nintendo und GameBoy auf eurer Switch spielen. Wer das Erweiterungspaket bucht, hat dazu noch zusätzliche Zugriff auf Spiele des N64, GameBoy Advance und Sega Mega Drive. Welche das genau sind, erfahrt ihr hier.

Was euch das NSO-Abo neben den Oldschool-Titeln noch bietet, was es kostet und was das Erweiterungspaket überhaupt ist, erfahrt ihr hier:

Spiele von Nintendo Switch Online

NES

ADVENTURES OF LOLO

Balloon Fight

Baseball

Blaster Master

City Connection

Clu Clu Land

Crystalis

DAIVA STORY 6 IMPERIAL OF NIRSARTIA

Dig Dug Ⅱ

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong 3

Donkey Kong Jr.

Double Dragon

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Dr. Mario

EarthBound Beginnings (aka Mother)

Eliminator Boat Duel

Excitebike

Fire 'n Ice

Ghosts’n Goblins

Gradius

Ice Climber

Ice Hockey

JOURNEY TO SILIUS

Kid Icarus

Kirby's Adventure

Kung-Fu Heroes

Mappy-Land

Mario Bros.

Metroid

Mighty Bomb Jack

NES Open Tournament Golf

Nightshade

Ninja Gaiden

Ninja JaJaMaru-kun

Pinball

Pro Wrestling

Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream

River City Ransom

Rygar

S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team

Shadow of the Ninja

Soccer

Solomon's Key

Star Soldier

StarTropics

Super Dodge Ball

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels

Tecmo Bowl

Tennis

The Immortal

The Legend of Zelda

TwinBee

Vice: Project Doom

Volleyball

VS. Excitebike

Wario's Woods

Wrecking Crew

XEVIOUS

Yoshi

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

SNES

Bombuzal

BRAWL BROTHERS

Breath Of Fire

Breath of Fire II

Caveman Ninja (aka Joe & Mac)

Claymates

Congo's Caper

Demon's Crest

Donkey Kong Country

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong-Quest

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's

DOOMSDAY WARRIOR

Double Trouble!

EarthBound (aka Mother 2)

Earthworm Jim 2

F-ZERO

Fighter’s History

JellyBoy

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

Kirby Super Star

Kirby's Avalanche

Kirby's Dream Course

Kirby's Dream Land 3

Magical Drop 2

Mario's Super Picross

Natsume Championship Wrestling

Operation Logic Bomb

Panel de Pon

Pilotwings

Pop'n TwinBee

Prehistorik Man

Psycho Dream

Rival Turf!

SIDE POCKET

Smash Tennis

Spanky's Quest

Star Fox (aka Starwing)

Star Fox 2

Stunt Race FX

Super Baseball Simulator 1.000

SUPER E.D.F. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE

Super Ghouls'n Ghosts

Super Mario All-Stars

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario World

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Super Puyo Puyo 2

Super Soccer

Super Tennis

Super Valis IV

The Ignition Factor

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

The Peace Keepers

Tuff E Nuff

Wild Guns

GameBoy

Alone in the Dark - The New Nightmare

BurgerTime Deluxe

Game & Watch Gallery 3

GARGOYLE'S QUEST

Kirby's Dream Land

Kirby’s Dream Land 2

Metroid II - Return of Samus

Super Mario Land 2 - 6 Golden Coins

Tetris

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX

Wario Land 3

Demnächst:

Kirby's Tilt 'N Tumble

Pokémon Trading Card Game

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

Spiele des Erweiterungspakets

N64

Banjo-Kazooie

Dr. Mario 64

F-Zero X

GoldenEye 007

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Lylat Wars

Mario Golf

Mario Kart 64

Mario Party

Mario Party 2

Mario Tennis

OPERATION WINBACK

Paper Mario

Pilotwings 64

Pokémon Puzzle League

Pokémon Snap

Pokémon Stadium

Sin & Punishment

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Wave Race 64

Yoshi's Story

Demnächst:

1080° Snowboarding

Excitebike 64

Mario Party 3

Pokémon Stadium 2

GameBoy Advance

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Metroid Fusion

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

WarioWare, Inc.: Minigame Mania

Demnächst:

F-Zero Maximum Velocity

Fire Emblem

Golden Sun

Kirby & die wundersame Spiegelwelt

Sega Mega Drive

Alien Soldier

Alien Storm

ALISIA DRAGOON

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Castlevania Bloodline

Columns

Comix Zone

Contra Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

Earthworm Jim

Ecco The Dolphin

Flicky

Golden Axe

Golden Axe II

Gunstar Heroes

Kid Chameleon

Light Crusader

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Musha

Phantasy Star IV

Pulseman

Ristar

Shining Force

Shining Force II

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball

Space Harrier II

STREET FIGHTER II‘ : SPECIAL CHAMPION EDITION

Streets of Rage 2

Strider

Super Fantasy Zone

Sword of Vermilion

Target Earth

Thunder Force II

ToeJam & Earl

Virtua Fighter 2

Zero Wing

