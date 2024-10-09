EA FC 25: Weekend League Rewards im Überlick

Der Modus heißt zwar eigentlich Champions, ist aber für fast alle noch unter dem Namen Weekend League bekannt. Im Folgenden erklären wir euch kurz den Modus, listen euch alle Rewards auf und verraten euch, wann ihr die Belohnungen bekommt.

Champions (Weekend League) kurz erklärt

Die UT Champions Finals werden von fast allen Spielern als Weekend League bezeichnet. Durch die Champions Playoffs könnt ihr euch für die Weekend League qualifizieren. Nachdem ihr die Qualifikation geschafft habt, wobei euch die besten Formationen sicherlich helfen können, könnt ihr an den Finals teilnehmen. In den Finals könnt ihr bis zu 15 Matches bestreiten und für jeden Sieg einen Punkt bekommen.



Je mehr Siege ihr holt, desto höher ist euer Rang. Das bedeutet also auch: Je höher euer Rang ist, desto besser sind die Rewards, die ihr am Ende erhaltet. Neben den Division Rivals bietet die Weekend League die besten Belohnungen in Ultimate Team.



Die Weekend League startet immer an einem Freitag und endet auf den darauffolgenden Montag um 9 Uhr morgens. Der Übersicht halber listen wir euch die jeweiligen Ränge mit den benötigten Siegen auf:

Erspielter Rang Benötigte Siege Rang 1 15 Siege Rang 2 13 Siege Rang 3 11 Siege Rang 4 10 Siege Rang 5 9 Siege Rang 6 8 Siege Rang 7 7 Siege Rang 8 6 Siege Rang 9 4 Siege Rang 10 2 Siege

Alle Weekend League Rewards im Überblick

Rang 10

Wenn ihr 2 Siege erspielt habt, erhaltet ihr

1x Selt.-Goldprofi-Pack (84+) (untauschbar)

2x 77+-x7-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)

5.000 Coins

Rang 9

Wenn ihr 4 Siege erreicht habt, bekommt ihr

1x TOTW-Profi-Pack

1x 80+-x11-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)

2x 77+-x7-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)

15.000 Coins

Rang 8

Wenn ihr 6 Siege erspielt habt, erhaltet ihr

1x 81+-x11-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack

1x TOTW-Profi-Pack

2x 77+-x7-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)

1x 85+-Seltener-Goldprofi-Pack (untauschbar)

20.000 Coins

Rang 7

Wenn ihr 7 Siege errungen habt, bekommt ihr

1x 81+-x11-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack

1x TOTW-Profi-Pack

2x 86+-Seltener-Goldprofi-Pack (untauschbar)

2x 77+-x7-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)

25.000 Coins

Rang 6

Wenn ihr 8 Siege erspielt habt, erhaltet ihr

1x 82+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack

2x TOTW-Profi-Pack

2x 86+-Seltener-Goldprofi-Pack (untauschbar)

1x 81+-x15-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)

30.000 Coins

Rang 5

Wenn ihr 9 Siege erreicht habt, bekommt ihr

1x 82+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack

1x Basis-Hero-Max.-87-Einzelprofi-Pack (untauschbar)

1x TOTW-Profi-Pack

1x 81+-x15-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)

1x 87+-Seltener-Goldprofi-Pack (untauschbar)

45.000 Coins

Rang 4

Wenn ihr 10 Siege erspielt habt, erhaltet ihr

1x 83+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack

1x Basis-Hero-Pack (untauschbar)

2x TOTW-Profi-Packs

1x 81+-x20-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)

1x 87+-Seltener-Goldprofi-Pack

60.000 Coins

Rang 3

Wenn ihr 11 Siege habt, bekommt ihr

1x Flex Profijubel (untauschbar)

1x 83+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack

1x 87+-x2-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)

1x Basis-Hero-Pack (untauschbar)

2x x3-TOTW-Profis-Pack

1x 82+-x20-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)

80.000 Coins

Rang 2

Wenn ihr 13 Siege geholt habt, erhaltet ihr

1x Flex Profijubel (untauschbar)

2x 84+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack

1x 86+-Basis-Hero-Pack (untauschbar)

1x 88+-x2-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)

1x 82+-x25-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)

2x x3-TOTW-Profis-Pack

110.000 Coins

Rang 1

Mit 15 Siegen bekommt ihr

1x Flex Profijubel (untauschbar)

1x Invincibles Vereins-Spitzname (untauschbar)

1x 85+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack

1x 84+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack

1x Basis-Icon-Pack (untauschbar)

1x 89+-x2-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)

1x 82+-x30-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)

3 x3-TOTW-Profis-Pack

200.000 Coins