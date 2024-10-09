EA FC 25: Weekend League Rewards im Überlick

Der Modus heißt zwar eigentlich Champions, ist aber für fast alle noch unter dem Namen Weekend League bekannt. Im Folgenden erklären wir euch kurz den Modus, listen euch alle Rewards auf und verraten euch, wann ihr die Belohnungen bekommt.
Champions (Weekend League) kurz erklärt
Die UT Champions Finals werden von fast allen Spielern als Weekend League bezeichnet. Durch die Champions Playoffs könnt ihr euch für die Weekend League qualifizieren. Nachdem ihr die Qualifikation geschafft habt, wobei euch die besten Formationen sicherlich helfen können, könnt ihr an den Finals teilnehmen. In den Finals könnt ihr bis zu 15 Matches bestreiten und für jeden Sieg einen Punkt bekommen.
Je mehr Siege ihr holt, desto höher ist euer Rang. Das bedeutet also auch: Je höher euer Rang ist, desto besser sind die Rewards, die ihr am Ende erhaltet. Neben den Division Rivals bietet die Weekend League die besten Belohnungen in Ultimate Team.
Die Weekend League startet immer an einem Freitag und endet auf den darauffolgenden Montag um 9 Uhr morgens. Der Übersicht halber listen wir euch die jeweiligen Ränge mit den benötigten Siegen auf:
Erspielter Rang
Benötigte Siege
Rang 1
15 Siege
Rang 2
13 Siege
Rang 3
11 Siege
Rang 4
10 Siege
Rang 5
9 Siege
Rang 6
8 Siege
Rang 7
7 Siege
Rang 8
6 Siege
Rang 9
4 Siege
Rang 10
2 Siege
Alle Weekend League Rewards im Überblick
Rang 10
Wenn ihr 2 Siege erspielt habt, erhaltet ihr
- 1x Selt.-Goldprofi-Pack (84+) (untauschbar)
- 2x 77+-x7-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
- 5.000 Coins
Rang 9
Wenn ihr 4 Siege erreicht habt, bekommt ihr
- 1x TOTW-Profi-Pack
- 1x 80+-x11-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
- 2x 77+-x7-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
- 15.000 Coins
Rang 8
Wenn ihr 6 Siege erspielt habt, erhaltet ihr
- 1x 81+-x11-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack
- 1x TOTW-Profi-Pack
- 2x 77+-x7-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
- 1x 85+-Seltener-Goldprofi-Pack (untauschbar)
- 20.000 Coins
Rang 7
Wenn ihr 7 Siege errungen habt, bekommt ihr
- 1x 81+-x11-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack
- 1x TOTW-Profi-Pack
- 2x 86+-Seltener-Goldprofi-Pack (untauschbar)
- 2x 77+-x7-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
- 25.000 Coins
Rang 6
Wenn ihr 8 Siege erspielt habt, erhaltet ihr
- 1x 82+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack
- 2x TOTW-Profi-Pack
- 2x 86+-Seltener-Goldprofi-Pack (untauschbar)
- 1x 81+-x15-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
- 30.000 Coins
Rang 5
Wenn ihr 9 Siege erreicht habt, bekommt ihr
- 1x 82+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack
- 1x Basis-Hero-Max.-87-Einzelprofi-Pack (untauschbar)
- 1x TOTW-Profi-Pack
- 1x 81+-x15-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
- 1x 87+-Seltener-Goldprofi-Pack (untauschbar)
- 45.000 Coins
Rang 4
Wenn ihr 10 Siege erspielt habt, erhaltet ihr
- 1x 83+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack
- 1x Basis-Hero-Pack (untauschbar)
- 2x TOTW-Profi-Packs
- 1x 81+-x20-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
- 1x 87+-Seltener-Goldprofi-Pack
- 60.000 Coins
Rang 3
Wenn ihr 11 Siege habt, bekommt ihr
- 1x Flex Profijubel (untauschbar)
- 1x 83+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack
- 1x 87+-x2-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
- 1x Basis-Hero-Pack (untauschbar)
- 2x x3-TOTW-Profis-Pack
- 1x 82+-x20-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
- 80.000 Coins
Rang 2
Wenn ihr 13 Siege geholt habt, erhaltet ihr
- 1x Flex Profijubel (untauschbar)
- 2x 84+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack
- 1x 86+-Basis-Hero-Pack (untauschbar)
- 1x 88+-x2-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
- 1x 82+-x25-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
- 2x x3-TOTW-Profis-Pack
- 110.000 Coins
Rang 1
Mit 15 Siegen bekommt ihr
- 1x Flex Profijubel (untauschbar)
- 1x Invincibles Vereins-Spitzname (untauschbar)
- 1x 85+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack
- 1x 84+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack
- 1x Basis-Icon-Pack (untauschbar)
- 1x 89+-x2-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
- 1x 82+-x30-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
- 3 x3-TOTW-Profis-Pack
- 200.000 Coins