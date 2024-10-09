Anzeige
  5. EA FC 25: Weekend League Rewards im Überlick

Olaf Fries
Olaf Fries,
4 min Lesezeit
Wir listen euch alle Rewards der Weekend League von EA Sports FC 25 auf. (© Bild: EA Sports / Bearbeitung: GIGA)
Der Modus heißt zwar eigentlich Champions, ist aber für fast alle noch unter dem Namen Weekend League bekannt. Im Folgenden erklären wir euch kurz den Modus, listen euch alle Rewards auf und verraten euch, wann ihr die Belohnungen bekommt.

Inhaltsverzeichnis
  1. 1.Champions (Weekend League) kurz erklärt
  2. 2.Alle Weekend League Rewards im Überblick
  3. 2.1.Rang 10
  4. 2.2.Rang 9
  5. 2.3.Rang 8
  6. 2.4.Rang 7
  7. 2.5.Rang 6
  8. 2.6.Rang 5
  9. 2.7.Rang 4
  10. 2.8.Rang 3
  11. 2.9.Rang 2
  12. 2.10.Rang 1
Champions (Weekend League) kurz erklärt

Die UT Champions Finals werden von fast allen Spielern als Weekend League bezeichnet. Durch die Champions Playoffs könnt ihr euch für die Weekend League qualifizieren. Nachdem ihr die Qualifikation geschafft habt, wobei euch die besten Formationen sicherlich helfen können, könnt ihr an den Finals teilnehmen. In den Finals könnt ihr bis zu 15 Matches bestreiten und für jeden Sieg einen Punkt bekommen.

Je mehr Siege ihr holt, desto höher ist euer Rang. Das bedeutet also auch: Je höher euer Rang ist, desto besser sind die Rewards, die ihr am Ende erhaltet. Neben den Division Rivals bietet die Weekend League die besten Belohnungen in Ultimate Team.

Die Weekend League startet immer an einem Freitag und endet auf den darauffolgenden Montag um 9 Uhr morgens. Der Übersicht halber listen wir euch die jeweiligen Ränge mit den benötigten Siegen auf:

Erspielter Rang

Benötigte Siege

Rang 1

15 Siege

Rang 2

13 Siege

Rang 3

11 Siege

Rang 4

10 Siege

Rang 5

9 Siege

Rang 6

8 Siege

Rang 7

7 Siege

Rang 8

6 Siege

Rang 9

4 Siege

Rang 10

2 Siege

Alle Weekend League Rewards im Überblick

Rang 10

Wenn ihr 2 Siege erspielt habt, erhaltet ihr

  • 1x Selt.-Goldprofi-Pack (84+) (untauschbar)
  • 2x 77+-x7-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 5.000 Coins

Rang 9

Wenn ihr 4 Siege erreicht habt, bekommt ihr

  • 1x TOTW-Profi-Pack
  • 1x 80+-x11-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 2x 77+-x7-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 15.000 Coins

Rang 8

Wenn ihr 6 Siege erspielt habt, erhaltet ihr

  • 1x 81+-x11-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack
  • 1x TOTW-Profi-Pack
  • 2x 77+-x7-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 1x 85+-Seltener-Goldprofi-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 20.000 Coins

Rang 7

Wenn ihr 7 Siege errungen habt, bekommt ihr

  • 1x 81+-x11-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack
  • 1x TOTW-Profi-Pack
  • 2x 86+-Seltener-Goldprofi-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 2x 77+-x7-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 25.000 Coins

Rang 6

Wenn ihr 8 Siege erspielt habt, erhaltet ihr

  • 1x 82+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack
  • 2x TOTW-Profi-Pack
  • 2x 86+-Seltener-Goldprofi-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 1x 81+-x15-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 30.000 Coins
Rang 5

Wenn ihr 9 Siege erreicht habt, bekommt ihr

  • 1x 82+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack
  • 1x Basis-Hero-Max.-87-Einzelprofi-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 1x TOTW-Profi-Pack
  • 1x 81+-x15-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 1x 87+-Seltener-Goldprofi-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 45.000 Coins

Rang 4

Wenn ihr 10 Siege erspielt habt, erhaltet ihr

  • 1x 83+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack
  • 1x Basis-Hero-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 2x TOTW-Profi-Packs
  • 1x 81+-x20-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 1x 87+-Seltener-Goldprofi-Pack
  • 60.000 Coins

Rang 3

Wenn ihr 11 Siege habt, bekommt ihr

  • 1x Flex Profijubel (untauschbar)
  • 1x 83+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack
  • 1x 87+-x2-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 1x Basis-Hero-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 2x x3-TOTW-Profis-Pack
  • 1x 82+-x20-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 80.000 Coins

Rang 2

Wenn ihr 13 Siege geholt habt, erhaltet ihr

  • 1x Flex Profijubel (untauschbar)
  • 2x 84+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack
  • 1x 86+-Basis-Hero-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 1x 88+-x2-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 1x 82+-x25-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 2x x3-TOTW-Profis-Pack
  • 110.000 Coins

Rang 1

Mit 15 Siegen bekommt ihr

  • 1x Flex Profijubel (untauschbar)
  • 1x Invincibles Vereins-Spitzname (untauschbar)
  • 1x 85+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack
  • 1x 84+-x10-Selt.-Goldprofis-Pack
  • 1x Basis-Icon-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 1x 89+-x2-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 1x 82+-x30-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar)
  • 3 x3-TOTW-Profis-Pack
  • 200.000 Coins
