Der Cloud-Gaming-Dienst „Amazon Luna“ gibt euch sofortigen Zugang zu ??? Spielen. Dabei gibt es verschiedene Abos, in denen jeweils unterschiedliche Games enthalten sind. Welche Spiele ihr aktuell bei Amazon Luna in welchem Paket findet, seht ihr hier in der Übersicht.

Momentan bietet Amazon vier Pakete mit unterschiedlichen Spielen über ihren Game-Streamingdienst an. Welche Spiele in den monatlich kündbaren Abos enthalten sind, seht ihr hier:

Prime

Batman: Arkham Knight Citizen Sleeper Fortnite Monster Harvest SteamWorld Heist

Luna+

Alien Isolation Aragami Arcade Paradise Are You Smarter Than A 5 Grader Baseball Stars 2 Batman: Arkham Knight Batora Lost Haven Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition Bee Simulator Bug Fables The Everlastin Sapling Capcom Arcade Stadium Castlevania: Anniversary Collection Chicken Police Citizen Sleeper Close to the Sun Contra: Anniversary Collection Control - Ultimate Edition CrossCode Death Squared Devil May Cry 5 Die Schlümpfe: Mission Blattpest Dirt 5 Dragon's Lair Dragon's Lair 2: Time Warp Dusk Earthworm Jim Earthworm Jim 2 Endzone - A World Apart Everspace Freshly Frosted Garfield Kart - Furious Racing Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Guacamelee! 2 Horizon Chase Turbo Hot Wheels Unleashed Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning Lego DC Super Villains Lumines Remastered Lumote The Mastermote Chronicles Mail Mole Martha is Dead Mega Man 11 Metal Slug Metal Slug X Mighty Switch Force! Collection Monster Harvest Monster Truck Championship - Rebel Hunter Edition Mortal Shell Moving Out Obduction Overcooked! Overcooked! 2 Paper Beast Folded Edition Pile Up! Box by Box Potion Permit R-Type Dimensions Ex Retro Classix: BreakThru Retro Classix: Express Raiders Retro Classix: SRD: Super Real Darwin Retro Classix: Wizard Fire Riptide GP: Renegade River City Girls Sail Forth Samurai Warriors 5 Shantae and the Pirate Curse Shantae ½Genie Hero - Ultimate Edition Shantae Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut Shock Troopers Shock Troopers 2nd Squad Skatebird Sonic Colors - Ultimate Sonic Mania Plus Space Ace SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated SteamWorld Dig 2 SteamWorld Heist SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech Team Sonic Racing Tetris Effect - Connected The Adventure Pals The Falconeer The King of Fighters '97: Global Match The King of Fighters '98: Ultimate Match - Final Edition The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero The Mummy Demastered Thymesia Time on Frog Island Toki Tormented Souls Tracks - Toybox Edition Twinkle Star Sprites Valfaris Valkyria Chronicles 4 - Complete Edition Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider Windjammers 2 Worms Crazy Golf WRC Generations Yakuza Kiwami Yakuza Kiwami 2 Yoku's Island Express Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Youtubers Life - OMG Edition Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Ubisoft+

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia Assassin's Creed Liberation HD Assassin's Creed Odyssey Assassin's Creed Origins Assassin's Creed Syndicate Assassin's Creed Unity Assassin's Creed Valhalla Beyond Good & Evil Child of Light Discovery Tour: Viking Age Far Cry 2 Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Far Cry 4 Far Cry 5 Far Cry: New Dawn Far Cry: Primal Far Cry 6 From Dust Immortals: Fenyx Rising Monopoly Plus Monopoly Madness Odd Ballers Rabbids Party Legends Riders Republic Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game - Complete Edition Starlink: Battle for Atlas - Digital Edition Steep The Crew Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Trackmania Trials Fusion Tirals Rising Uno Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition Watch_Dogs 2 Watch_Dogs Legion

Ubisoft+ Multi Access jetzt auf der Xbox

Jackbox Games

Drawful 2 The Jackbox Party Pack The Jackbox Party Pack 2 The Jackbox Party Pack 3 The Jackbox Party Pack 4 The Jackbox Party Pack 5 The Jackbox Party Pack 6 The Jackbox Party Pack 7 The Jackbox Party Pack 8 The Jackbox Party Pack 9 The Jackbox Party Starter

