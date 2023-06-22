Amazon Luna Games: Diese Spiele sind verfügbar (Liste)
Der Cloud-Gaming-Dienst „Amazon Luna“ gibt euch sofortigen Zugang zu ??? Spielen. Dabei gibt es verschiedene Abos, in denen jeweils unterschiedliche Games enthalten sind. Welche Spiele ihr aktuell bei Amazon Luna in welchem Paket findet, seht ihr hier in der Übersicht.
Momentan bietet Amazon vier Pakete mit unterschiedlichen Spielen über ihren Game-Streamingdienst an. Welche Spiele in den monatlich kündbaren Abos enthalten sind, seht ihr hier:
Inhaltsverzeichnis
- 1.Prime
- 2.Luna+
- 3.Ubisoft+
- 4.Jackbox Games
Prime
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Citizen Sleeper
- Fortnite
- Monster Harvest
- SteamWorld Heist
Luna+
- Alien Isolation
- Aragami
- Arcade Paradise
- Are You Smarter Than A 5 Grader
- Baseball Stars 2
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batora Lost Haven
- Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition
- Bee Simulator
- Bug Fables The Everlastin Sapling
- Capcom Arcade Stadium
- Castlevania: Anniversary Collection
- Chicken Police
- Citizen Sleeper
- Close to the Sun
- Contra: Anniversary Collection
- Control - Ultimate Edition
- CrossCode
- Death Squared
- Devil May Cry 5
- Die Schlümpfe: Mission Blattpest
- Dirt 5
- Dragon's Lair
- Dragon's Lair 2: Time Warp
- Dusk
- Earthworm Jim
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Everspace
- Freshly Frosted
- Garfield Kart - Furious Racing
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- Guacamelee! 2
- Horizon Chase Turbo
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning
- Lego DC Super Villains
- Lumines Remastered
- Lumote The Mastermote Chronicles
- Mail Mole
- Martha is Dead
- Mega Man 11
- Metal Slug
- Metal Slug X
- Mighty Switch Force! Collection
- Monster Harvest
- Monster Truck Championship - Rebel Hunter Edition
- Mortal Shell
- Moving Out
- Obduction
- Overcooked!
- Overcooked! 2
- Paper Beast Folded Edition
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Potion Permit
- R-Type Dimensions Ex
- Retro Classix: BreakThru
- Retro Classix: Express Raiders
- Retro Classix: SRD: Super Real Darwin
- Retro Classix: Wizard Fire
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- River City Girls
- Sail Forth
- Samurai Warriors 5
- Shantae and the Pirate Curse
- Shantae ½Genie Hero - Ultimate Edition
- Shantae Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
- Shock Troopers
- Shock Troopers 2nd Squad
- Skatebird
- Sonic Colors - Ultimate
- Sonic Mania Plus
- Space Ace
- SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Heist
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Team Sonic Racing
- Tetris Effect - Connected
- The Adventure Pals
- The Falconeer
- The King of Fighters '97: Global Match
- The King of Fighters '98: Ultimate Match - Final Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero
- The Mummy Demastered
- Thymesia
- Time on Frog Island
- Toki
- Tormented Souls
- Tracks - Toybox Edition
- Twinkle Star Sprites
- Valfaris
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 - Complete Edition
- Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider
- Windjammers 2
- Worms Crazy Golf
- WRC Generations
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yoku's Island Express
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Youtubers Life - OMG Edition
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Ubisoft+
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin's Creed Liberation HD
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed Unity
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Beyond Good & Evil
- Child of Light
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age
- Far Cry 2
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry: New Dawn
- Far Cry: Primal
- Far Cry 6
- From Dust
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- Monopoly Plus
- Monopoly Madness
- Odd Ballers
- Rabbids Party Legends
- Riders Republic
- Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game - Complete Edition
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - Digital Edition
- Steep
- The Crew
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Trackmania
- Trials Fusion
- Tirals Rising
- Uno
- Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition
- Watch_Dogs 2
- Watch_Dogs Legion
Jackbox Games
- Drawful 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9
- The Jackbox Party Starter
