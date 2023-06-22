Der Cloud-Gaming-Dienst „Amazon Luna“ gibt euch sofortigen Zugang zu ??? Spielen. Dabei gibt es verschiedene Abos, in denen jeweils unterschiedliche Games enthalten sind. Welche Spiele ihr aktuell bei Amazon Luna in welchem Paket findet, seht ihr hier in der Übersicht.

 
Momentan bietet Amazon vier Pakete mit unterschiedlichen Spielen über ihren Game-Streamingdienst an. Welche Spiele in den monatlich kündbaren Abos enthalten sind, seht ihr hier:

  1. 1.Prime
  2. 2.Luna+
  3. 3.Ubisoft+
  4. 4.Jackbox Games

Prime

  1. Batman: Arkham Knight
  2. Citizen Sleeper
  3. Fortnite
  4. Monster Harvest
  5. SteamWorld Heist

Luna+

  1. Alien Isolation
  2. Aragami
  3. Arcade Paradise
  4. Are You Smarter Than A 5 Grader
  5. Baseball Stars 2
  6. Batman: Arkham Knight
  7. Batora Lost Haven
  8. Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition
  9. Bee Simulator
  10. Bug Fables The Everlastin Sapling
  11. Capcom Arcade Stadium
  12. Castlevania: Anniversary Collection
  13. Chicken Police
  14. Citizen Sleeper
  15. Close to the Sun
  16. Contra: Anniversary Collection
  17. Control - Ultimate Edition
  18. CrossCode
  19. Death Squared
  20. Devil May Cry 5
  21. Die Schlümpfe: Mission Blattpest
  22. Dirt 5
  23. Dragon's Lair
  24. Dragon's Lair 2: Time Warp
  25. Dusk
  26. Earthworm Jim
  27. Earthworm Jim 2
  28. Endzone - A World Apart
  29. Everspace
  30. Freshly Frosted
  31. Garfield Kart - Furious Racing
  32. Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
  33. Guacamelee! 2
  34. Horizon Chase Turbo
  35. Hot Wheels Unleashed
  36. Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning
  37. Lego DC Super Villains
  38. Lumines Remastered
  39. Lumote The Mastermote Chronicles
  40. Mail Mole
  41. Martha is Dead
  42. Mega Man 11
  43. Metal Slug
  44. Metal Slug X
  45. Mighty Switch Force! Collection
  46. Monster Harvest
  47. Monster Truck Championship - Rebel Hunter Edition
  48. Mortal Shell
  49. Moving Out
  50. Obduction
  51. Overcooked!
  52. Overcooked! 2
  53. Paper Beast Folded Edition
  54. Pile Up! Box by Box
  55. Potion Permit
  56. R-Type Dimensions Ex
  57. Retro Classix: BreakThru
  58. Retro Classix: Express Raiders
  59. Retro Classix: SRD: Super Real Darwin
  60. Retro Classix: Wizard Fire
  61. Riptide GP: Renegade
  62. River City Girls
  63. Sail Forth
  64. Samurai Warriors 5
  65. Shantae and the Pirate Curse
  66. Shantae ½Genie Hero - Ultimate Edition
  67. Shantae Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
  68. Shock Troopers
  69. Shock Troopers 2nd Squad
  70. Skatebird
  71. Sonic Colors - Ultimate
  72. Sonic Mania Plus
  73. Space Ace
  74. SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
  75. SteamWorld Dig 2
  76. SteamWorld Heist
  77. SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
  78. Team Sonic Racing
  79. Tetris Effect - Connected
  80. The Adventure Pals
  81. The Falconeer
  82. The King of Fighters '97: Global Match
  83. The King of Fighters '98: Ultimate Match - Final Edition
  84. The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero
  85. The Mummy Demastered
  86. Thymesia
  87. Time on Frog Island
  88. Toki
  89. Tormented Souls
  90. Tracks - Toybox Edition
  91. Twinkle Star Sprites
  92. Valfaris
  93. Valkyria Chronicles 4 - Complete Edition
  94. Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider
  95. Windjammers 2
  96. Worms Crazy Golf
  97. WRC Generations
  98. Yakuza Kiwami
  99. Yakuza Kiwami 2
  100. Yoku's Island Express
  101. Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
  102. Youtubers Life - OMG Edition
  103. Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Ubisoft+

  1. Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China
  2. Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India
  3. Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia
  4. Assassin's Creed Liberation HD
  5. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  6. Assassin's Creed Origins
  7. Assassin's Creed Syndicate
  8. Assassin's Creed Unity
  9. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  10. Beyond Good & Evil
  11. Child of Light
  12. Discovery Tour: Viking Age
  13. Far Cry 2
  14. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
  15. Far Cry 4
  16. Far Cry 5
  17. Far Cry: New Dawn
  18. Far Cry: Primal
  19. Far Cry 6
  20. From Dust
  21. Immortals: Fenyx Rising
  22. Monopoly Plus
  23. Monopoly Madness
  24. Odd Ballers
  25. Rabbids Party Legends
  26. Riders Republic
  27. Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game - Complete Edition
  28. Starlink: Battle for Atlas - Digital Edition
  29. Steep
  30. The Crew
  31. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
  32. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  33. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
  34. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  35. Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition
  36. Tom Clancy's The Division 2
  37. Trackmania
  38. Trials Fusion
  39. Tirals Rising
  40. Uno
  41. Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition
  42. Watch_Dogs 2
  43. Watch_Dogs Legion
Ubisoft+ Multi Access jetzt auf der Xbox

Jackbox Games

  1. Drawful 2
  2. The Jackbox Party Pack
  3. The Jackbox Party Pack 2
  4. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  5. The Jackbox Party Pack 4
  6. The Jackbox Party Pack 5
  7. The Jackbox Party Pack 6
  8. The Jackbox Party Pack 7
  9. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
  10. The Jackbox Party Pack 9
  11. The Jackbox Party Starter
