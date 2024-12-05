UFL: Alle Trophäen und Erfolge freischalten

Auch in der Fußballsimulation UFL könnt ihr Erfolge und Trophäen freischalten. Im Folgenden verraten wir euch, wie ihr die 100 % erreicht und alle Achievements bekommt.
Leitfaden & Roadmap für alle Trophäen und Erfolge
Insgesamt könnt ihr in UFL 26 Trophäen (1x Platin, 6x Gold, 10x Silber, 9x Bronze) und 25 Erfolge (1.000 Gamerscore) freischalten. Der folgenden Übersicht könnt ihr alle Achievements mit ihren Freischaltbedingungen entnehmen. Die meisten Trophäen benötigten übrigens keine weitere Hilfestellung, da sie selbsterklärend sind. Außerdem gibt es die Beschreibungen nur in englischer Sprache:
All Trophies
- Freischaltbedingung: Get all trophies
- Trophäe: Platin
- Gamerscore: -
Game on!
- Freischaltbedingung: Complete the first Ranked Match.
- Trophäe: Bronze
- Gamerscore: 15 G
All That Hard Work
- Freischaltbedingung: Claim a reward for any completed quest.
- Trophäe: Silber
- Gamerscore: 30 G
Football Agent
- Freischaltbedingung: Sell any of your players on the Transfer Market.
- Trophäe: Bronze
- Gamerscore: 15 G
Tactician
- Freischaltbedingung: Change the tactical formation of your squad.
- Trophäe: Silber
- Gamerscore: 30 G
Total Look
- Freischaltbedingung: Add your squad's third kit in Customization.
- Trophäe: Gold
- Gamerscore: 90 G
Individualist
- Freischaltbedingung: Customize the kit of a single player.
- Trophäe: Bronze
- Gamerscore: 15 G
Good Deal
- Freischaltbedingung: Loan a player.
- Trophäe: Bronze
- Gamerscore: 15 G
High Stakes
- Freischaltbedingung: Buy a player with a rating of 80 or higher on the Transfer Market.
- Trophäe: Gold
- Gamerscore: 90 G
Star Player
- Freischaltbedingung: Buy a player with a rating of 90 or higher on the Transfer Market.
- Trophäe: Gold
- Gamerscore: 90 G
You Shall Not Pass!
- Freischaltbedingung: Buy a goalkeeper with a rating of 85 or higher on the Transfer Market.
- Trophäe: Gold
- Gamerscore: 90 G
Not a Rookie Anymore
- Freischaltbedingung: Build a Starting XI of players with an average rating of 75.
- Trophäe: Bronze
- Gamerscore: 15 G
Promising Start
- Freischaltbedingung: Build a Starting XI of players with an average rating of 80 or higher.
- Trophäe: Silber
- Gamerscore: 30 G
Private Club
- Freischaltbedingung: Build a Starting XI of players with an average rating of 85 or higher.
- Trophäe: Gold
- Gamerscore: 115 G
Scout
- Freischaltbedingung: In your Starting XI get 5 or more players with a rating of 75 or higher.
- Trophäe: Bronze
- Gamerscore: 15 G
Master Scout
- Freischaltbedingung: In your Starting XI get 5 or more players with a rating of 85 or higher.
- Trophäe: Silber
- Gamerscore: 30 G
Elite Scout
- Freischaltbedingung: In your Starting XI get 2 players with a rating of 90 or higher.
- Trophäe: Gold
- Gamerscore: 90 G
Troublemaker
- Freischaltbedingung: Get a yellow card during a Ranked Match.
- Trophäe: Bronze
- Gamerscore: 15 G
Hooligan
- Freischaltbedingung: Get a red card during a Ranked Match.
- Trophäe: Silber
- Gamerscore: 30 G
Deadlock
- Freischaltbedingung: Draw a Ranked Match.
- Trophäe: Bronze
- Gamerscore: 15 G
Constant Growth
- Freischaltbedingung: Upgrade a skill for any player.
- Trophäe: Silber
- Gamerscore: 30 G
Expansion
- Freischaltbedingung: Buy a free spot to get more space in your Reserve.
- Trophäe: Silber
- Gamerscore: 30 G
Bombardier
- Freischaltbedingung: Score 3 or more goals in a single Ranked Match.
- Trophäe: Silber
- Gamerscore: 30 G
Master Bombardier
- Freischaltbedingung: Score 5 or more goals in a single Ranked Match.
- Trophäe: Silber
- Gamerscore: 30 G
What a Game!
- Freischaltbedingung: Win a Ranked Match by at least two goals.
- Trophäe: Silber
- Gamerscore: 30 G
Game of Change
- Freischaltbedingung: Substitute 3 players in a single Ranked Match.
- Trophäe: Bronze
- Gamerscore: 15 G