GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Diese 47 Songs fehlen (Liste aller Radiostationen & Lieder)
Die Musik trägt vor allem bei GTA Vice City und GTA San Andreas zur Atmosphäre bei. Mit der GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition könnt ihr den Soundtrack nun erneut genießen, müsst aber auf einige Tracks verzichten. Welche Songs und Radiostationen es in die neuen Versionen geschafft haben und welche Lieder fehlen, zeigen wir euch an dieser Stelle.
GTA 3
Inhaltsverzeichnis
- 1.GTA Trilogy: Diese 47 Songs fehlen
- 1.1.Fehlende Songs in GTA Vice City
- 1.2.Fehlende Songs in GTA San Andreas
- 2.Alle Radiostationen & Lieder in der GTA Trilogy (Liste)
- 3.Radiostationen & Songs in GTA 3
- 3.1.Double Clef FM
- 3.2.K-Jah
- 3.3.Rise FM
- 3.4.Lips 106
- 3.5.Game Radio FM
- 3.6.MSX FM
- 3.7.Head Radio
- 3.8.Flashback 95.6
- 3.9.Chatterbox FM
- 4.Radiostationen & Songs in GTA Vice City
- 4.1.Wave 103
- 4.2.Flash FM
- 4.3.Wildstyle Pirate Radio
- 4.4.Emotion 98.3
- 4.5.Fever 105
- 4.6.V-Rock
- 4.7.Radio Espantoso
- 4.8.VCPR
- 4.9.K-Chat
- 5.Radiostationen & Songs in GTA San Andreas
- 5.1.Playback FM
- 5.2.K-DST
- 5.3.Bounce FM
- 5.4.SF-UR
- 5.5.Radio Los Santos
- 5.6.K-Rose
- 5.7.Radio X
- 5.8.CSR-103.9
- 5.9.K-Jah West
- 5.10.Master Sounds 98.3
- 5.11.WCTR – West Coast Talk Radio
GTA Trilogy: Diese 47 Songs fehlen
Während ihr in GTA 3 den vollständigen Soundtrack wie anno 2001 genießen dürft, sind bei GTA Vice City und GTA San Andreas auslaufende Lizenrechte der Grund dafür, dass 47 Songs nicht in der Definitive Edition enthalten sind.
Während in GTA Vice City Songs von Michael Jackson und Lionel Richie schmerzlich vermisst werden, fehlen in GTA San Andreas etwa Tracks von 2Pac, N.W.A, James Brown oder Joe Cocker. In den folgenden Listen bekommt ihr detaillierte Infos zu den fehlenden Liedern.
Fehlende Songs in GTA Vice City
- 2 Live Crew - Get It Girl
- ABC - Poison Arrow
- Afrika Bambaataa & the Soulsonic Force - Looking for the Perfect Beat
- Alcatrazz - God Blessed Video
- Aneka - Japanese Boy
- Animotion - Obsession
- The Buggles - Video Killed the Radio Star
- The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary
- The Fixx - One Thing Leads to Another
- Gary Numan - Cars
- Herbie Hancock - Rockit
- Irakere - Añunga Ñunga
- Joe Jackson - Steppin‘ Out
- John Waite - Missing You
- Kate Bush - Wow
- Lionel Richie - Running with the Night
- Love Fist - Fist Fury
- Loverboy - Working for the Weekend
- Michael Jackson - Billie Jean
- Michael Jackson - Wanna Be Startin‘ Somethin‘
- Ozzy Osbourne - Bark at the Moon
- Quiet Riot - Cum On Feel the Noize
- Sigue Sigue Sputnik - Love Missile F1-11
- Trouble Funk - Pump Me Up
- Tyrone Brunson - The Smurf
Fehlende Songs in GTA San Andreas
- 2Pac (ft. Pogo) - I Don't Give a Fuck
- Augustus Pablo - King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown
- The Blackbyrds - Rock Creek Park
- Black Harmony - Don't Let It Go to Your Head
- Blood Sisters - Ring My Bell
- Bobby Byrd - Hot Pants - I'm Coming, I'm Coming, I'm Coming
- Bobby Byrd - I Know You Got Soul
- Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band - Express Yourself
- Fatback Band - Yum Yum (Gimme Some)
- Gap Band - You Dropped a Bomb on Me
- George Clinton - Loopzilla
- James Brown - Funky President (People It's Bad)
- James Brown - The Payback
- The JB's - The Grunt
- Joe Cocker - Woman to Woman
- Lyn Collins - Rock Me Again and Again and Again and Again and Again and Again
- Maceo & The Macks - Soul Power 74
- N.W.A. - Express Yourself
- Ozzy Osbourne - Hellraiser
- Rage Against the Machine - Killing in the Name
- Roy Ayers - Running Away
- Tom Petty - Runnin‘ Down a Dream
Alle Radiostationen & Lieder in der GTA Trilogy (Liste)
Wenn eure Tränen getrocknet sind, könnt ihr nun einen Blick auf die Liste des verbliebenden Soundtracks werfen. Ein Großteil der Songs von damals ist nämlich immer noch in den Spielen vertreten. Alle Radiostationen mit ihren ikonischen Sprechern sind ebenfalls am Start.
Mit den folgenden Listen bekommt ihr den vollständigen Überblick über alle Radiostationen und Songs in GTA 3, GTA Vice City und GTA San Andreas.
Radiostationen & Songs in GTA 3
Double Clef FM
DJ - Morgan Merryweather (Gerry Cosgrove)
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Non più andrai farfallone amoroso
- Giacomo Puccini – O mio babbino caro
- Giuseppe Verdi – Libiamo ne‘ lieti calici
- Gaetano Donizetti – Chi mi frena in tal momento
- Giuseppe Verdi – La donna è mobile
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Finch'han del vino
K-Jah
DJ - Horace ‘The Pacifist ‚Walsh (Herman Stephens)
- Scientist – Dance of the Vampires
- Scientist – Your Teeth In My Neck
- Scientist – The Corpse Rises
- Scientist – The Mummy's Shroud
- Scientist – Plague of Zombies
Rise FM
DJ - Andre “The Accelerator“ (André)
- Chris Walsh & Dave Beran – Shake (Revolt Clogrock Remix)
- Shiver – Deep Time
- R.R.D.S. – Innerbattle
- Slyder – Score (Original Mix) (2000)
- Slyder – Neo (The One) (2000)
Lips 106
DJs - Cliff Lane (Ed McMann) and Andee (Shelley Miller)
- Marydancin – Wash Him Off
- Fatamarse – Bump To The Music
- April's In Paris – Feels Like I Just Can't Take No More
- Lucy – Forever
- Boyz 2 Girlz – Pray It Goes Ok?
- Da Shootaz – Grand Theft Auto (1997)
- Funky BJs – Rubber Tip
Game Radio FM
DJs - Stretch Armstrong (von ihm selbst gesprochen) und Lord Sear (von ihm selbst gesprochen)
- Reef – Scary Movies (Instrumental)
- Royce Da 5′9 – We're Live (Danger)
- Nature – Nature Freestyle
- JoJo Pellegrino – JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle
- Royce Da 5′9 & Pretty Ugly – Spit Game
- Royce Da 5′9 – I'm the King
- Rush – Instrumental Bed 1, Bed 2
- Black Rob – By a Stranger
- Agallah & Sean Price – Rising to the Top
MSX FM
DJ - MC Codebreaker (von ihm selbst gesprochen)
- Calyx – Quagmire
- Rascal & Klone – Get Wild
- Ryme Tyme – Judgement Day
- Hex – Force
- Omni Trio – First Contact
- Aquasky – Spectre
- Rascal & Klone – Winner Takes All
- Ryme Tyme – T Minus
- nCode – Spasm
- D. Kay – Monolith
- Dom & Ryme Tyme – Iceberg
Head Radio
DJ - Michael Hunt (Russ Mottla)
- Dil-Don't – Stripe Summer
- Whatever – Good Thing
- Craig Gray – Fade Away
- Conor and Jay – Change
- Frankie Fame – See Through You
- Scatwerk – Electronic Go Go
- Dezma – Life Is But A Mere Supply
Flashback 95.6
DJ - Toni (Maria Chambers)
- Debbie Harry – Rush Rush
- Elizabeth Daily – Shake It Up
- Paul Engemann – Scarface (Push It to the Limit)
- Amy Holland – She's On Fire
- Elizabeth Daily – I'm Hot Tonight
Chatterbox FM
DJ - Lazlow (von ihm selbst gesprochen)
- Keine Musik-Tracks (Talkradio)
Radiostationen & Songs in GTA Vice City
Wave 103
DJ - Adam First (Jamie Canfield)
- Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Two Tribes
- Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter
- Kim Wilde – Kids in America
- Blondie – Atomic
- A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away)
- The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination
- Nena – 99 Luftballoons
- The Psychedelic Furs - Love My Way
- Spandau Ballet – Gold
- Thomas Dolby – Hyperactive!
- Romeo Void – Never Say Never
- Corey Hart – Sunglasses at Night
Flash FM
DJ - Toni (Maria Chambers)
- Hall & Oates – Out of Touch
- Electric Light Orchestra – Four Little Diamonds
- The Outfield – Your Love
- Talk Talk – Life's What You Make It
- Bryan Adams – Run to You
- Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days
- Go West – Call Me
- Laura Branigan – Self Control
- INXS – Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain)
- Yes – Owner of a Lonely Heart
Wildstyle Pirate Radio
DJ - Mr. Magic (John Rivas)
- Grandmaster Flash-The Furious Five – The Message
- Zapp + Roger - More Bounce to the Ounce
- Davy DMX – One For the Treble
- Mantronix – Bassline
- Man Parrish - Hip Hop Be Bop (Don't Stop)
- Hashim – Al-Naafiysh (The Soul)
- Cybotron – Clear
- Run DMC – Rock Box
- Kurtis Blow – The Breaks
- Whodini – Magic's Wand
Emotion 98.3
DJ - Fernando Martinez (Frank Chavez)
- Toto – Africa
- Jan Hammer – Crockett's Theme
- Cutting Crew – (I Just) Died in Your Arms
- Foreigner – Waiting For a Girl Like You
- Mr. Mister – Broken Wings
- Roxy Music – More Than This
- Squeeze – Tempted
- REO Speedwagon – Keep on Loving You
- Night Ranger – Sister Christian
- Luther Vandross – Never Too Much
Fever 105
DJ - Oliver „Ladykiller“ Biscuit (Julius Dyson)
- The Whispers – And the Beat Goes On
- Fat Larry's Band – Act Like You Know
- Oliver Cheatham – Get Down Saturday Night
- Pointer Sisters – Automatic
- René & Angela – I'll Be Good
- Mary Jane Girls – All Night Long
- Rick James – Ghetto Life
- Evelyn Champagne King – Shame
- Teena Marie – Behind the Groove
- Mtume – Juicy Fruit
- Kool & the Gang – Summer Madness
- Indeep – Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life
V-Rock
DJ – Lazlow (von ihm selbst gesprochen)
- Judas Priest – You've Got Another Thing Coming
- Motley Crue – Too Young to Fall in Love
- Megadeth – Peace Sells
- Rockstar's Lovefist – Dangerous Bastard
- Autograph – Turn Up the Radio
- Twisted Sister – I Wanna Rock
- Anthrax – Madhouse
- Iron Maiden – 2 Minutes to Midnight
- Slayer – Raining Blood
- Tesla – Comin‘ Atcha Live
- David Lee Rose – Yankee Rose
Radio Espantoso
DJ - Pepe (Tony Chiroldes)
- Cachao – A Gozar Con Mi Combo
- Alpha Banditos – The Bull is Wrong
- Tres Apenas Como Eso – Yo Te Miré
- Deodato – Latin Flute
- Mongo Santamaría – Mama Papa Tú
- Mongo Santamaría – Me and You Baby
- Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra – Mambo
- Mucho Mambo
- Unaesta – La Vida Es Una Lenteja
- Lonnie Liston Smith – Expansions
- Deodato – Super Strut
- Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra – Jamay
- Benny Moré – Maracaibo Oriental
- Tito Puente – Mambo Gozón
VCPR
DJs - Jonathan Freeloader (Patrick Olsen) und Michelle Montanius (Kelly Guest)
- Keine Musik-Tracks (Talkradio)
K-Chat
DJ - Amy Sheckenhausen (Leyna Weber)
- Keine Musik-Tracks (Talkradio)
Radiostationen & Songs in GTA San Andreas
Playback FM
DJ - Forth Right MC (Chuck D)
- Kool G Rap & DJ Polo – Road to the Riches
- Big Daddy Kane – Warm It Up, Kane
- Spoonie Gee – The Godfather
- Masta Ace – Me and the Biz
- Slick Rick – Children's Story
- Public Enemy - Rebel Without a Pause
- Eric B. & Rakim – I Know You Got Soul
- Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock – It Takes Two
- Gang Starr – B.Y.S.
- Biz Markie – The Vapors
- Brand Nubian – Brand Nubian
- Ultramagnetic MCs – Critical Beatdown
K-DST
DJ - Tommy „The Nightmare“ Smith (Axl Rose)
- Foghat – Slow Ride
- Creedence Clearwater Revival – Green River
- Heart – Barracuda
- Kiss – Strutter
- Toto – Hold the Line
- Rod Stewart – Young Turks
- Humble Pie – Get Down to It
- Grand Funk Railroad – Some Kind of Wonderful
- Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird
- America – A Horse with No Name
- The Who – Eminence Front
- Boston – Smokin‘
- David Bowie – Somebody Up There Likes Me
- Eddie Money – Two Tickets to Paradise
- Billy Idol - White Wedding – Pt. 1
Bounce FM
DJ - The Funktipus (George Clinton)
- Dazz Band – Let It Whip
- Kool & the Gang – Hollywood Swinging
- Cameo – Candy
- MFSB – Love Is The Message
- Johnny Harris – Odyssey
- Ohio Players – Love Rollercoaster
- The Isley Brothers – Between The Sheets
- Zapp – I Can Make You Dance
- Rick James – Cold Blooded
- Ronnie Hudson and The Street People – West Coast Poplock
- Ohio Players – Funky Worm
- Maze – Twilight
- Lakeside – Fantastic Voyage
SF-UR
DJ - Hans Oberlander (Lloyd Floyd)
- Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas – Promised Land
- 808 State – Pacific 202
- A Guy Called Gerald – Voodoo Ray
- Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle – Your Love
- Raze – Break 4 Love
- Cultural Vibe – Ma Foom Bey
- Jomanda – Make My Body Rock
- CeCe Rogers – Someday
- Nightwriters – Let The Music Use You
- Mr. Fingers – Can You Feel It?
- Marshall Jefferson – Move Your Body
- Maurice – This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix)
- The Todd Terry Project – Weekend
- Fallout – The Morning After (Sunrise Mix)
- Robert Owens – I'll Be Your Friend
- The 28th Street Crew – I Need A Rhythm
Radio Los Santos
DJ - Julio G (Julio Gonzalez)
- Compton's Most Wanted – Hood Took Me Under
- Dr.Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Nuthin‘ But A ‚G‘ Thang
- Too $hort – The Ghetto
- N.W.A. – Alwayz into Somethin‘
- Ice Cube (feat. Das EFX) – Check Yo Self (The Message Remix)
- Kid Frost – La Raza
- Cypress Hill – How I Could Just Kill a Man
- Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg & RBX) – Fuck wit Dre Day
- The D.O.C. – It's Funky Enough
- Ice Cube – It Was a Good Day
- Eazy-E – Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn
- Above the Law – Murder Rap
- Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Deep Cover
- Da Lench Mob (feat. Ice Cube) – Guerillas in tha Mist
K-Rose
DJ - Mary-Beth Maybell (Riette Burdick)
- Jerry Reed – Amos Moses
- Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn – Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man
- Hank Williams – Hey Good Lookin‘
- Juice Newton – Queen of Hearts
- Asleep At The Wheel – The Letter That Johnny Walker Read
- The Desert Rose Band – One Step Forward
- Willie Nelson – Crazy
- Patsy Cline – Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray
- Statler Brothers – Bed of Roses
- Mickey Gilley – Make the World Go Away
- Ed Bruce – Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys
- Merle Haggard – Always Wanting You
- Whitey Shafer – All My Ex's Live in Texas
- Eddie Rabbitt – I Love a Rainy Night
- Statler Brothers – New York City
Radio X
DJ - Sage (Jodie Shawback)
- Helmet – Unsung
- Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus
- Faith No More – Midlife Crisis
- Danzig – Mother
- Living Colour – Cult of Personality
- Primal Scream – Movin‘ on Up
- Guns N‘ Roses – Welcome to the Jungle
- L7 – Pretend We're Dead
- Soundgarden – Rusty Cage
- Jane's Addiction – Been Caught Stealing
- The Stone Roses – Fools Gold
- Alice in Chains – Them Bones
- Stone Temple Pilots – Plush
CSR-103.9
DJ - Phillip Michaels (Michael Bivins)
- SWV – I'm So Into You
- Soul II Soul – Keep On Movin‘
- Samuelle – You Like What You See
- Johnny Gill – Rub You the Right Way
- Ralph Tresvant – Sensitivity
- Guy – Groove Me
- Aaron Hall – Don't Be Afraid
- Boyz II Men – Motownphilly
- Bell Biv DeVoe – Poison
- Today – I Got the Feeling
- Wreckx-n-Effect – New Jack Swing
- Bobby Brown – Don't Be Cruel
- En Vogue – My Lovin‘ (You're Never Gonna Get It)
K-Jah West
DJs - Marshall Peters (Lowell „Sly“ Dunbar) & Johnny Lawton (Robbie Shakespeare)
- Shabba Ranks – Wicked Inna Bed
- Buju Banton - Batty Rider Augustus Pablo – King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown
- Dennis Brown – Revolution
- Willi Williams – Armagideon Time
- I-Roy – Sidewalk Killer
- Toots & The Maytals – Funky Kingston
- Dillinger – Cokane In My Brain
- Toots & The Maytals – Pressure Drop
- Pliers – Bam Bam
- Barrington Levy – Here I Come
- Reggie Stepper – Drum Pan Sound
- Black Uhuru – Great Train Robbery
- Max Romeo & The Upsetters – Chase The Devil
Master Sounds 98.3
DJ - Johnny „The Love Giant“ Parkinson (Ricky Harris)
- Maceo & The Macks – Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back)
- Harlem Underground Band – Smokin‘ Cheeba Cheeba
- The Chakachas – Jungle Fever
- Bob James – Nautilus
- Booker T. & the MG's – Green Onions
- Lyn Collins – Think (About It)
- War – Low Rider
- Gloria Jones – Tainted Love
- Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul – So Much Trouble In My Mind
WCTR – West Coast Talk Radio
DJs - verschiedene
- Keine Musik-Tracks (Talkradio)
