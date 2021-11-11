Die Musik trägt vor allem bei GTA Vice City und GTA San Andreas zur Atmosphäre bei. Mit der GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition könnt ihr den Soundtrack nun erneut genießen, müsst aber auf einige Tracks verzichten. Welche Songs und Radiostationen es in die neuen Versionen geschafft haben und welche Lieder fehlen, zeigen wir euch an dieser Stelle.

GTA 3 Facts

GTA Trilogy: Diese 47 Songs fehlen

Während ihr in GTA 3 den vollständigen Soundtrack wie anno 2001 genießen dürft, sind bei GTA Vice City und GTA San Andreas auslaufende Lizenrechte der Grund dafür, dass 47 Songs nicht in der Definitive Edition enthalten sind.

Während in GTA Vice City Songs von Michael Jackson und Lionel Richie schmerzlich vermisst werden, fehlen in GTA San Andreas etwa Tracks von 2Pac, N.W.A, James Brown oder Joe Cocker. In den folgenden Listen bekommt ihr detaillierte Infos zu den fehlenden Liedern.

Fehlende Songs in GTA Vice City

2 Live Crew - Get It Girl

ABC - Poison Arrow

Afrika Bambaataa & the Soulsonic Force - Looking for the Perfect Beat

Alcatrazz - God Blessed Video

Aneka - Japanese Boy

Animotion - Obsession

The Buggles - Video Killed the Radio Star

The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary

The Fixx - One Thing Leads to Another

Gary Numan - Cars

Herbie Hancock - Rockit

Irakere - Añunga Ñunga

Joe Jackson - Steppin‘ Out

John Waite - Missing You

Kate Bush - Wow

Lionel Richie - Running with the Night

Love Fist - Fist Fury

Loverboy - Working for the Weekend

Michael Jackson - Billie Jean

Michael Jackson - Wanna Be Startin‘ Somethin‘

Ozzy Osbourne - Bark at the Moon

Quiet Riot - Cum On Feel the Noize

Sigue Sigue Sputnik - Love Missile F1-11

Trouble Funk - Pump Me Up

Tyrone Brunson - The Smurf

Fehlende Songs in GTA San Andreas

2Pac (ft. Pogo) - I Don't Give a Fuck

Augustus Pablo - King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown

The Blackbyrds - Rock Creek Park

Black Harmony - Don't Let It Go to Your Head

Blood Sisters - Ring My Bell

Bobby Byrd - Hot Pants - I'm Coming, I'm Coming, I'm Coming

Bobby Byrd - I Know You Got Soul

Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band - Express Yourself

Fatback Band - Yum Yum (Gimme Some)

Gap Band - You Dropped a Bomb on Me

George Clinton - Loopzilla

James Brown - Funky President (People It's Bad)

James Brown - The Payback

The JB's - The Grunt

Joe Cocker - Woman to Woman

Lyn Collins - Rock Me Again and Again and Again and Again and Again and Again

Maceo & The Macks - Soul Power 74

N.W.A. - Express Yourself

Ozzy Osbourne - Hellraiser

Rage Against the Machine - Killing in the Name

Roy Ayers - Running Away

Tom Petty - Runnin‘ Down a Dream

Alle Radiostationen & Lieder in der GTA Trilogy (Liste)

Wenn eure Tränen getrocknet sind, könnt ihr nun einen Blick auf die Liste des verbliebenden Soundtracks werfen. Ein Großteil der Songs von damals ist nämlich immer noch in den Spielen vertreten. Alle Radiostationen mit ihren ikonischen Sprechern sind ebenfalls am Start.

Mit den folgenden Listen bekommt ihr den vollständigen Überblick über alle Radiostationen und Songs in GTA 3, GTA Vice City und GTA San Andreas.

Radiostationen & Songs in GTA 3

Double Clef FM

DJ - Morgan Merryweather (Gerry Cosgrove)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Non più andrai farfallone amoroso

Giacomo Puccini – O mio babbino caro

Giuseppe Verdi – Libiamo ne‘ lieti calici

Gaetano Donizetti – Chi mi frena in tal momento

Giuseppe Verdi – La donna è mobile

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Finch'han del vino

K-Jah

DJ - Horace ‘The Pacifist ‚Walsh (Herman Stephens)

Scientist – Dance of the Vampires

Scientist – Your Teeth In My Neck

Scientist – The Corpse Rises

Scientist – The Mummy's Shroud

Scientist – Plague of Zombies

Rise FM

DJ - Andre “The Accelerator“ (André)

Chris Walsh & Dave Beran – Shake (Revolt Clogrock Remix)

Shiver – Deep Time

R.R.D.S. – Innerbattle

Slyder – Score (Original Mix) (2000)

Slyder – Neo (The One) (2000)

Lips 106

DJs - Cliff Lane (Ed McMann) and Andee (Shelley Miller)

Marydancin – Wash Him Off

Fatamarse – Bump To The Music

April's In Paris – Feels Like I Just Can't Take No More

Lucy – Forever

Boyz 2 Girlz – Pray It Goes Ok?

Da Shootaz – Grand Theft Auto (1997)

Funky BJs – Rubber Tip

Game Radio FM

DJs - Stretch Armstrong (von ihm selbst gesprochen) und Lord Sear (von ihm selbst gesprochen)

Reef – Scary Movies (Instrumental)

Royce Da 5′9 – We're Live (Danger)

Nature – Nature Freestyle

JoJo Pellegrino – JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle

Royce Da 5′9 & Pretty Ugly – Spit Game

Royce Da 5′9 – I'm the King

Rush – Instrumental Bed 1, Bed 2

Black Rob – By a Stranger

Agallah & Sean Price – Rising to the Top

MSX FM

DJ - MC Codebreaker (von ihm selbst gesprochen)

Calyx – Quagmire

Rascal & Klone – Get Wild

Ryme Tyme – Judgement Day

Hex – Force

Omni Trio – First Contact

Aquasky – Spectre

Rascal & Klone – Winner Takes All

Ryme Tyme – T Minus

nCode – Spasm

D. Kay – Monolith

Dom & Ryme Tyme – Iceberg

Head Radio

DJ - Michael Hunt (Russ Mottla)

Dil-Don't – Stripe Summer

Whatever – Good Thing

Craig Gray – Fade Away

Conor and Jay – Change

Frankie Fame – See Through You

Scatwerk – Electronic Go Go

Dezma – Life Is But A Mere Supply

Flashback 95.6

DJ - Toni (Maria Chambers)

Debbie Harry – Rush Rush

Elizabeth Daily – Shake It Up

Paul Engemann – Scarface (Push It to the Limit)

Amy Holland – She's On Fire

Elizabeth Daily – I'm Hot Tonight

Chatterbox FM

DJ - Lazlow (von ihm selbst gesprochen)

Keine Musik-Tracks (Talkradio)

Radiostationen & Songs in GTA Vice City

Wave 103

DJ - Adam First (Jamie Canfield)

Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Two Tribes

Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter

Kim Wilde – Kids in America

Blondie – Atomic

A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away)

The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination

Nena – 99 Luftballoons

The Psychedelic Furs - Love My Way

Spandau Ballet – Gold

Thomas Dolby – Hyperactive!

Romeo Void – Never Say Never

Corey Hart – Sunglasses at Night

Flash FM

DJ - Toni (Maria Chambers)

Hall & Oates – Out of Touch

Electric Light Orchestra – Four Little Diamonds

The Outfield – Your Love

Talk Talk – Life's What You Make It

Bryan Adams – Run to You

Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days

Go West – Call Me

Laura Branigan – Self Control

INXS – Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain)

Yes – Owner of a Lonely Heart

Wildstyle Pirate Radio

DJ - Mr. Magic (John Rivas)

Grandmaster Flash-The Furious Five – The Message

Zapp + Roger - More Bounce to the Ounce

Davy DMX – One For the Treble

Mantronix – Bassline

Man Parrish - Hip Hop Be Bop (Don't Stop)

Hashim – Al-Naafiysh (The Soul)

Cybotron – Clear

Run DMC – Rock Box

Kurtis Blow – The Breaks

Whodini – Magic's Wand

Emotion 98.3

DJ - Fernando Martinez (Frank Chavez)

Toto – Africa

Jan Hammer – Crockett's Theme

Cutting Crew – (I Just) Died in Your Arms

Foreigner – Waiting For a Girl Like You

Mr. Mister – Broken Wings

Roxy Music – More Than This

Squeeze – Tempted

REO Speedwagon – Keep on Loving You

Night Ranger – Sister Christian

Luther Vandross – Never Too Much

Fever 105

DJ - Oliver „Ladykiller“ Biscuit (Julius Dyson)

The Whispers – And the Beat Goes On

Fat Larry's Band – Act Like You Know

Oliver Cheatham – Get Down Saturday Night

Pointer Sisters – Automatic

René & Angela – I'll Be Good

Mary Jane Girls – All Night Long

Rick James – Ghetto Life

Evelyn Champagne King – Shame

Teena Marie – Behind the Groove

Mtume – Juicy Fruit

Kool & the Gang – Summer Madness

Indeep – Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life

V-Rock

DJ – Lazlow (von ihm selbst gesprochen)

Judas Priest – You've Got Another Thing Coming

Motley Crue – Too Young to Fall in Love

Megadeth – Peace Sells

Rockstar's Lovefist – Dangerous Bastard

Autograph – Turn Up the Radio

Twisted Sister – I Wanna Rock

Anthrax – Madhouse

Iron Maiden – 2 Minutes to Midnight

Slayer – Raining Blood

Tesla – Comin‘ Atcha Live

David Lee Rose – Yankee Rose

Radio Espantoso

DJ - Pepe (Tony Chiroldes)

Cachao – A Gozar Con Mi Combo

Alpha Banditos – The Bull is Wrong

Tres Apenas Como Eso – Yo Te Miré

Deodato – Latin Flute

Mongo Santamaría – Mama Papa Tú

Mongo Santamaría – Me and You Baby

Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra – Mambo

Mucho Mambo

Unaesta – La Vida Es Una Lenteja

Lonnie Liston Smith – Expansions

Deodato – Super Strut

Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra – Jamay

Benny Moré – Maracaibo Oriental

Tito Puente – Mambo Gozón

VCPR

DJs - Jonathan Freeloader (Patrick Olsen) und Michelle Montanius (Kelly Guest)

Keine Musik-Tracks (Talkradio)

K-Chat

DJ - Amy Sheckenhausen (Leyna Weber)

Keine Musik-Tracks (Talkradio)

Radiostationen & Songs in GTA San Andreas

Playback FM

DJ - Forth Right MC (Chuck D)

Kool G Rap & DJ Polo – Road to the Riches

Big Daddy Kane – Warm It Up, Kane

Spoonie Gee – The Godfather

Masta Ace – Me and the Biz

Slick Rick – Children's Story

Public Enemy - Rebel Without a Pause

Eric B. & Rakim – I Know You Got Soul

Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock – It Takes Two

Gang Starr – B.Y.S.

Biz Markie – The Vapors

Brand Nubian – Brand Nubian

Ultramagnetic MCs – Critical Beatdown

K-DST

DJ - Tommy „The Nightmare“ Smith (Axl Rose)

Foghat – Slow Ride

Creedence Clearwater Revival – Green River

Heart – Barracuda

Kiss – Strutter

Toto – Hold the Line

Rod Stewart – Young Turks

Humble Pie – Get Down to It

Grand Funk Railroad – Some Kind of Wonderful

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird

America – A Horse with No Name

The Who – Eminence Front

Boston – Smokin‘

David Bowie – Somebody Up There Likes Me

Eddie Money – Two Tickets to Paradise

Billy Idol - White Wedding – Pt. 1

Bounce FM

DJ - The Funktipus (George Clinton)

Dazz Band – Let It Whip

Kool & the Gang – Hollywood Swinging

Cameo – Candy

MFSB – Love Is The Message

Johnny Harris – Odyssey

Ohio Players – Love Rollercoaster

The Isley Brothers – Between The Sheets

Zapp – I Can Make You Dance

Rick James – Cold Blooded

Ronnie Hudson and The Street People – West Coast Poplock

Ohio Players – Funky Worm

Maze – Twilight

Lakeside – Fantastic Voyage

SF-UR

DJ - Hans Oberlander (Lloyd Floyd)

Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas – Promised Land

808 State – Pacific 202

A Guy Called Gerald – Voodoo Ray

Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle – Your Love

Raze – Break 4 Love

Cultural Vibe – Ma Foom Bey

Jomanda – Make My Body Rock

CeCe Rogers – Someday

Nightwriters – Let The Music Use You

Mr. Fingers – Can You Feel It?

Marshall Jefferson – Move Your Body

Maurice – This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix)

The Todd Terry Project – Weekend

Fallout – The Morning After (Sunrise Mix)

Robert Owens – I'll Be Your Friend

The 28th Street Crew – I Need A Rhythm

Radio Los Santos

DJ - Julio G (Julio Gonzalez)

Compton's Most Wanted – Hood Took Me Under

Dr.Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Nuthin‘ But A ‚G‘ Thang

Too $hort – The Ghetto

N.W.A. – Alwayz into Somethin‘

Ice Cube (feat. Das EFX) – Check Yo Self (The Message Remix)

Kid Frost – La Raza

Cypress Hill – How I Could Just Kill a Man

Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg & RBX) – Fuck wit Dre Day

The D.O.C. – It's Funky Enough

Ice Cube – It Was a Good Day

Eazy-E – Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn

Above the Law – Murder Rap

Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Deep Cover

Da Lench Mob (feat. Ice Cube) – Guerillas in tha Mist

K-Rose

DJ - Mary-Beth Maybell (Riette Burdick)

Jerry Reed – Amos Moses

Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn – Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man

Hank Williams – Hey Good Lookin‘

Juice Newton – Queen of Hearts

Asleep At The Wheel – The Letter That Johnny Walker Read

The Desert Rose Band – One Step Forward

Willie Nelson – Crazy

Patsy Cline – Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray

Statler Brothers – Bed of Roses

Mickey Gilley – Make the World Go Away

Ed Bruce – Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys

Merle Haggard – Always Wanting You

Whitey Shafer – All My Ex's Live in Texas

Eddie Rabbitt – I Love a Rainy Night

Statler Brothers – New York City

Radio X

DJ - Sage (Jodie Shawback)

Helmet – Unsung

Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus

Faith No More – Midlife Crisis

Danzig – Mother

Living Colour – Cult of Personality

Primal Scream – Movin‘ on Up

Guns N‘ Roses – Welcome to the Jungle

L7 – Pretend We're Dead

Soundgarden – Rusty Cage

Jane's Addiction – Been Caught Stealing

The Stone Roses – Fools Gold

Alice in Chains – Them Bones

Stone Temple Pilots – Plush

CSR-103.9

DJ - Phillip Michaels (Michael Bivins)

SWV – I'm So Into You

Soul II Soul – Keep On Movin‘

Samuelle – You Like What You See

Johnny Gill – Rub You the Right Way

Ralph Tresvant – Sensitivity

Guy – Groove Me

Aaron Hall – Don't Be Afraid

Boyz II Men – Motownphilly

Bell Biv DeVoe – Poison

Today – I Got the Feeling

Wreckx-n-Effect – New Jack Swing

Bobby Brown – Don't Be Cruel

En Vogue – My Lovin‘ (You're Never Gonna Get It)

K-Jah West

DJs - Marshall Peters (Lowell „Sly“ Dunbar) & Johnny Lawton (Robbie Shakespeare)

Shabba Ranks – Wicked Inna Bed

Buju Banton - Batty Rider Augustus Pablo – King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown

Dennis Brown – Revolution

Willi Williams – Armagideon Time

I-Roy – Sidewalk Killer

Toots & The Maytals – Funky Kingston

Dillinger – Cokane In My Brain

Toots & The Maytals – Pressure Drop

Pliers – Bam Bam

Barrington Levy – Here I Come

Reggie Stepper – Drum Pan Sound

Black Uhuru – Great Train Robbery

Max Romeo & The Upsetters – Chase The Devil

Master Sounds 98.3

DJ - Johnny „The Love Giant“ Parkinson (Ricky Harris)

Maceo & The Macks – Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back)

Harlem Underground Band – Smokin‘ Cheeba Cheeba

The Chakachas – Jungle Fever

Bob James – Nautilus

Booker T. & the MG's – Green Onions

Lyn Collins – Think (About It)

War – Low Rider

Gloria Jones – Tainted Love

Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul – So Much Trouble In My Mind

WCTR – West Coast Talk Radio

DJs - verschiedene

Keine Musik-Tracks (Talkradio)

Vermisst ihr die fehlenden Songs in der GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition oder ist es euch egal? Schreibt es uns in den Kommentaren!