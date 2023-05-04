Spiele 2023: Liste der Games-Releases und unsere Empfehlungen
Für das Jahr 2023 wurden bereits viele Spiele angekündigt, auf die Fans und Gamer schon lange warten. Nachfolgend listen wir alle wichtigen Games-Releases im Jahr 2023 auf, damit ihr wisst, worauf ihr euch freuen könnt. Außerdem geben wir euch Empfehlungen zu Spielen, die im Mai erscheinen und auf die wir uns besonders freuen.
Darauf freuen wir uns im Mai 2023 am meisten!
Unsere Werkstudentin Sofia Vvedenskaya hat schon den ersten Teil rauf und runter gespielt und kann den Release des zweiten nicht abwarten. Die Rede ist von Darkest Dungeon 2. „Geht es noch dunkler und düsterer? Das werden wir Rogue-like-Fans am 08. Mai herausfinden. Ich bin schon sehr gespannt, wie es sich anfühlen wird, die Dungeons aus der Kutsche-Perspektive zu erkunden und freue mich zu sehen, ob Altbewährtes und Gutes überhaupt verbessert werden kann.“
Die halbe Redaktion freut sich natürlich auf The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Als wir gefragt haben, warum, hat der Redakteur Robert Schanze bei seiner Begründung den Nagel auf den Kopf getroffen: „Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, weil Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.“ Müssen wir dem noch etwas hinzufügen? Sicherlich nicht. Das Spiel erscheint am 12. Mai und ihr könnt es euch direkt hier vorbestellen:
Unser Redakteur Micky Auer ist schon lange als Gamer tätig und vermisst Spiele, die weit vor dem Jahr 2023 erschienen sind. Daher freut er sich besonders auf Trinity Trigger. „Ich brauche dringend ein Spiel, das die Lücke schließt, die durch Games wie Secret of Mana aufgerissen wurde. Trinity Trigger scheint mir ein interessanter Kandidat zu sein: ein Action-RPG mit gefälliger Optik und einer märchenhaften Story ist genau das, was ich jetzt gerne spielen würde.“ Dieses JRPG erscheint am 16. Mai. Hat Micky euer Interesse geweckt? Dann könnt ihr es hier vorbestellen:
Braucht ihr noch weitere Empfehlungen für Mai? Dann werft einen Blick in das folgende Video:
Die wichtigsten Spiele-Releases 2023
In den folgenden Tabellen haben wir alle bisher bekannten und namhaften beziehungsweise wichtigen Releases aufgelistet. Die Listen werden wir regelmäßig aktualisieren.
Games-Releases im Januar 2023
|Erscheinungsdatum
|Spiel
|Genre
|Plattformen
|2.1.2023
|Heroish
|MOBA
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|6.1.2023
|We Are The Caretakers
|Strategie, RPG
|Xbox Series X/S, PC
|10.1.2023
|Atrio: The Dark Wild
|Survival, Adventure
|Xbox Series X/S, PC
|10.1.2023 (Early Access)
|Glimmer in Mirror
|Jump'n'Run
|PC
|11.1.2023
|Children of Silentown
|Adventure
|PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
|12.1.2023
|Chasing Static
|Horror, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|12.1.2023
|Gatewalkers
|Action, RPG
|PC
|12.1.2023
|KartRider: Drift
|Arcade Racer
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|13.1.2023
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Test lesen)
|Action, RPG
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S
|13.1.2023
|One Piece Odyssey (Test lesen)
|RPG
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|17.1.2023 (Early Access)
|Surviving the Abyss
|Simulation
|PC
|19.1.2023
|A Space for the Unbound
|Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|19.1.2023
|Tortuga: A Pirate's Tale
|Strategie, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|20.1.2023
|Fire Emblem Engage (Test lesen)
|Strategie, RPG
|Nintendo Switch
|20.1.2023
|Monster Hunter Rise (Test lesen)
|Action, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
|24.1.2023
|Forspoken (Test lesen)
|Action, RPG
|PS5, PC
|24.1.2023
|World War Z: Aftermath (Test lesen)
|Survival, Action
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|25.1.2023
|The Excavation of Hob's Barrow
|Adventure
|Nintendo Switch, PC
|26.1.2023
|Power Chord
|Strategie, Adventure
|Nintendo Switch, PC
|26.1.2023
|Roller Drama
|Visual Novel, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|27.1.2023
|Dead Space Remake (Test lesen)
|Horror, Action
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|30.1.2023
|Backfirewall
|Puzzle, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|30.1.2023
|PowerWash Simulator
|Simulation
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|31.1.2023
|Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
|Strategie
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|31.1.2023 (Early Access)
|Inkulinati
|Strategie
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|31.1.2023
|Season: A letter to the future
|Adventure
|PS4, PS5, PC
|31.1.2023
|SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
|Arcade, Action
|PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
|31.1.2023
|We Were Here Forever
|Puzzle, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Games-Releases im Februar 2023
|Erscheinungsdatum
|Spiel
|Genre
|Plattformen
|2.2.2023
|Deliver Us Mars
|Action, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|2.2.2023
|Life is Strange 2 (Test lesen)
|Adventure
|Nintendo Switch
|2.2.2023
|The Pathless
|Action, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS
|3.2.2023
|SpellForce: Conquest of Eo
|Strategie, RPG
|PC
|9.2.2023
|Metroid Prime Remastered (Komplettlösung lesen)
|Action, Adventure
|Nintendo Switch
|10.2.2023
|Hogwarts Legacy (Test lesen)
|Action, Adventure
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|14.2.2023
|Journey to the Savage Planet
|Action, Adventure
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S
|14.2.2023
|Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society
|Dungeon Crawler
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|14.2.2023
|Wanted: Dead
|Action
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|15.2.2023
|Pharaoh: A New Era
|Aufbaustrategie
|PC
|15.2.2023
|Returnal (Test lesen)
|Action
|PC
|16.2.2023
|Shadow Warrior 3
|Shooter
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S
|16.2.2023
|Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line
|Musikspiel
|PS4, Nintendo Switch
|17.2.2023
|Tales of Symphonia: Remastered (Komplettlösung lesen)
|JRPG
|PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
|17.2.2023
|Wild Hearts (Test lesen)
|Action, Adventure
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|21.2.2023
|Atomic Heart
|Action, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|21.2.2023
|Like a Dragon: Ishin (Test lesen)
|Action, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|22.2.2023
|Demeo
|Dungeon Crawler
|PS5, PC
|22.2.2023
|Digimon World: Next Order (Test lesen)
|Action
|Nintendo Switch, PC
|22.2.2023
|Horizon: Call of the Mountain
|Action, Adventure
|PS5 VR2
|22.2.2023
|Redemption Reapers
|RPG, Simulation
|PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC
|23.2.2023
|Blood Bowl 3
|Sportspiel
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|23.2.2023
|Company of Heroes 3
|Strategie
|PC
|23.2.2023
|Sons of the Forest
|Survival, Horror
|PC
|24.2.2023
|Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
|JRPG
|PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC
|24.2.2023
|Kerbal Space Program 2
|Simulation, Adventure
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|24.2.2023
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Jump'n'Run
|Nintendo Switch
|24.2.2023
|Octopath Traveler 2
|Action
|PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC
|28.2.2023
|Destiny 2: Lightfall
|MMO, Shooter
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|28.2.2023
|Scars Above
|Action, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Games-Releases im März 2023
|Erscheinungsdatum
|Spiel
|Genre
|Plattformen
|1.3.2023
|Bendy and the Dark Revival
|Horror, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|3.3.2023
|Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
|Action
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|7.3.2023
|Knights of Pen and Paper 3
|Rollenspiel
|PC
|7.3.2023
|Outlanders
|Strategie, Simulation
|PC
|7.3.2023
|Someday You'll Return
|Action, Abenteuer
|PS4, PS5
|7.3.2023
|The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition (Test lesen)
|Action, Rollenspiel
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|8.3.2023
|Paranormsight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
|Visual Novel
|Nintendo Switch, PC
|9.3.2023
|Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
|Action, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|9.3.2023
|Figment 2: Creed Valley
|Puzzle, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|9.3.2023
|Mari and Bayu: The Road Home
|Jump'n'Run
|Nintendo Switch, PC
|9.3.2023
|Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom
|Action, Adventure
|PC (Oculus, Steam VR)
|9.3.2023
|Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
|Horror, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|9.3.2023
|Transport Fever 2
|Wirtschaftssimulation
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|10.3.2023
|DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
|Action, Rollenspiel
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|10.3.2023
|Mato Anomalies
|RPG, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|13.3.2023
|Life of Delta
|Adventure
|Nintendo Switch, PC
|14.3.2023
|The Wreck
|Visual Novel
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|15.3.2023
|Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem
|Action, Rollenspiel
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
|16.3.2023
|Anno 1800 (Test lesen)
|Aufbaustrategie
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S
|16.3.2023
|Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
|Horror
|PS5 VR2
|17.3.2023
|WWE 2K23
|Kampfspiel
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|17.3.2023
|Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
|Action, Adventure
|Nintendo Switch
|17.3.2023
|Flame Keeper
|Action, Adventure
|Nintendo Switch, PC
|17.3.2023
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure
|JRPG
|PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC
|21.3.2023
|Remnant: From the Ashes
|Action
|Nintendo Switch
|21.3.2023
|Tchia
|Action, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, PC
|21.3.2023
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Retribution
|Survival, Horror
|PS4 VR, PS5 VR2
|22.3.2023
|Have a Nice Death
|Arcade, Action
|Nintendo Switch, PC
|23.3.2023
|Die Siedler: Neue Allianzen
|Aufbaustrategie
|PC
|23.3.2023
|Resident Evil 4 Remake (Test lesen)
|Horror
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|23.3.2023
|Storyteller
|Adventure
|Nintendo Switch, PC
|24.3.2023
|The Crown of Wu
|Action
|PS4, PS5, PC
|28.3.2023
|The Last of Us: Part I
|Action, Adventure
|PC
|28.3.2023
|Crime Boss: Rockay City
|Shooter
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|28.3.2023
|Sifu
|Action
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
|28.3.2023
|Simon the Sorcerer Origins
|Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|28.3.2023
|Terra Nil
|Aufbau, Simulation
|PC
|30.3.2023
|Saga of Sins
|Action, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|30.3.2023
|The Last Worker
|Adventure
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
Games-Releases im April 2023
|Erscheinungsdatum
|Spiel
|Genre
|Plattformen
|4.4.2023
|Meet Your Maker
|Action, Strategie
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|4.4.2023
|Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist
|Adventure
|PC
|4.4.2023
|Road 96: Mile 0
|Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|6.4.2023
|Across the Valley
|Simulation
|PS5 VR2, PC Steam VR
|6.4.2023
|Batora: Lost Haven
|Action, Rollenspiel
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|6.4.2023
|Curse of the Sea Rats
|Jump'n'Run
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|6.4.2023
|Everspace 2
|Action, Simulation
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|6.4.2023
|The Library of Babel
|Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|7.4.2023
|EA Sports PGA Tour
|Golfspiel
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|11.4.2023
|Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (Test lesen)
|Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|11.4.2023
|Tron: Identity
|Adventure
|Nintendo Switch, PC
|12.4.2023
|Ghostwire: Tokyo (Test lesen)
|Action, Adventure
|Xbox Series X/S
|12.4.2023
|Wartales
|Strategie, Rollenspiel
|PC
|12.4.2023
|Wildfrost
|Kartenspiel
|PC, Nintendo Switch
|14.4.2023
|Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
|Arcade, Action
|PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC
|18.4.2023
|Disney Speedstorm
|Arcade, Rennspiel
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|18.4.2023
|God of Rock
|Musikspiel
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|18.4.2023
|Minecraft Legends
|Strategie
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|18.4.2023
|Puzzle Quest 3
|Rollenspiel-Puzzle
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Android, iOS
|18.4.2023
|The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story
|Action, Rollenspiel
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|19.4.2023
|Fire & Maneuver
|Strategie
|PC
|19.4.2023
|Teslagrad 2
|Action, Plattformer
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|20.4.2023
|Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
|Visual Novel
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|20.4.2023
|Stray Blade
|Action, RPG
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|20.4.2023
|Tin Hearts
|Puzzle, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|21.4.2023
|Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
|Strategie
|Nintendo Switch
|21.4.2023
|Dead Island 2 (Test lesen)
|Shooter
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|25.4.2023
|Afterimage
|Action, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|25.4.2023
|Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord
|JRPG
|PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch
|25.4.2023
|Roots of Pacha
|Simulation, RPG
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|25.4.2023
|Stranded: Alien Dawn
|Survival, Strategie
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|25.4.2023
|Strayed Lights
|Action, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|26.4.2023
|Cassette Beasts
|JRPG
|PC
|26.4.2023
|Desta: The Memories Between
|Puzzle, Adventure
|Nintendo Switch, PC
|26.4.2023
|Honkai: Star Rail
|Action, Rollenspiel
|PC, Android, iOS
|27.4.2023
|Ash of Gods: The Way
|Strategie, Rollenspiel
|Nintendo Switch, PC
|27.4.2023
|Bramble: The Mountain King
|Horror, Adventure
|PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|27.4.2023
|The Last Case of Benedict Fox
|Plattformer
|Xbox Series X/S, PC
|28.4.2023
|Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
|Action, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
|28.4.2023
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|Action, Adventure
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Games-Releases im Mai 2023
|Erscheinungsdatum
|Spiel
|Genre
|Plattformen
|2.5.2023
|Age of Wonders 4
|Strategie
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|2.5.2023
|Redfall
|Action
|Xbox Series X/S, PC
|2.5.2023
|Showgunners
|Strategie
|PC
|4.5.2023
|Ravenlok
|Action, Rollenspiel
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|5.5.2023
|Hogwarts Legacy (Test lesen)
|Action, Adventure
|PS4, Xbox One
|8.5.2023
|Darkest Dungeon II
|RPG, Adventure
|PC
|9.5.2023
|Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
|JRPG
|PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC
|11.5.2023
|Space Engineers
|Sandbox-Spiel
|PS4, PS5
|12.5.2023
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Action, Adventure
|Nintendo Switch
|16.5.2023
|Amnesia: The Bunker
|Survival, Horror
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|16.5.2023
|Trinity Trigger
|JRPG
|PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC
|18.5.2023 (Early Access)
|The Outlast Trials
|Horror
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|19.5.2023
|Lego 2K Drive
|Arcade-Racer
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|23.5.2023
|After Us
|Adventure
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|23.5.2023
|Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord
|JRPG
|PC
|23.5.2023
|Miasma Chronicles
|Strategie, Adventure
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|23.5.2023
|Warhammer 40K: Boltgun
|Shooter
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|25.5.2023
|Der Herr der Ringe: Gollum
|Action, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|30.5.2023
|Company of Heroes 3
|Strategie
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S
|31.5.2023
|Shattered Heaven
|Strategie, Rollenspiel
|PC
Games-Releases im Juni 2023
|Erscheinungsdatum
|Spiel
|Genre
|Plattformen
|1.6.2023
|Etrian Odyssey: Origins Collection
|JRPG
|Nintendo Switch, PC
|2.6.2023
|Street Fighter 6
|Beat 'em up
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|5.6.2023
|TESO: Necrom
|MMORPG
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|6.6.2023
|Diablo IV
|Action, RPG
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|6.6.2023
|Loop8: Summer of Gods
|Adventure
|PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
|8.6.2023
|Mask of the Rose
|Visual Novel
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|8.6.2023
|MotoGP 23
|Rennsimulation
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|15.6.2023
|Goodbye Volcano High
|Adventure
|PS4, PS5, PC
|16.6.2023
|Park Beyond
|Simulation
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|16.6.2023
|F1 2023
|Rennspiel
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|20.6.2023
|Aliens: Dark Descent
|Action, Strategie
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|20.6.2023
|Crash Team Rumble
|Arcade, Racer
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
|22.6.2023
|Final Fantasy XVI
|Action, RPG
|PS5
|23.6.2023
|Sonic Origins Plus
|Arcade, Action
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|27.6.2023
|Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
|Simulation, RPG
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|30.6.2023
|Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv
|Adventure
|PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
|30.6.2023
|Inner Ashes
|Exploration, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|30.6.2023
|Master Detective Archives: Rain Code
|JRPG
|PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC
Games-Releases im Juli 2023
|Erscheinungsdatum
|Spiel
|Genre
|Plattformen
|7.7.2023
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie
|JRPG
|PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC
|12.7.2023
|Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
|Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC
|14.7.2023
|Exoprimal
|Action
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
|20.7.2023
|Immortals of Aveum
|Action, Adventure
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|20.7.2023
|Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening
|Strategie, Simulation
|PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC
|21.7.2023
|Pikmin 4
|Strategie
|Nintendo Switch
|25.7.2023
|Hogwarts Legacy (Test lesen)
|Action, Adventure
|Nintendo Switch
|28.7.2023
|Disney Illusion Island
|Jump'n'Run
|Nintendo Switch
Games-Releases im August 2023
|Erscheinungsdatum
|Spiel
|Genre
|Plattformen
|10.8.2023
|Atlas Fallen
|Action, Rollenspiel
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|24.8.2023
|Ride 5
|Rennsimulation
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|29.8.2023
|Sea of Stars
|RPG, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC
|31.8.2023
|Baldur's Gate III
|Rollenspiel
|PS5, PC
|31.8.2023
|War Hospital
|Strategie, Rollenspiel
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Games-Releases im September 2023
|Erscheinungsdatum
|Spiel
|Genre
|Plattformen
|6.9.2023
|Starfield
|RPG, Adventure
|Xbox Series X/S, PC
|14.9.2023
|Super Bomberman R 2
|Arcade, Action
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|26.9.2023
|Mineko's Night Market
|Adventure, Simulation
|Nintendo Switch, PC
Games-Releases im Oktober 2023
|Erscheinungsdatum
|Spiel
|Genre
|Plattformen
|6.10.2023
|Sword Art Online: Last Recollection
|JRPG
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|19.10.2023
|Endless Dungeon
|Action, RPG
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
Games-Releases im November 2023
|Erscheinungsdatum
|Spiel
|Genre
|Plattformen
|10.11.2023
|The Day Before
|Survival, Action
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Verschoben und ohne genaues Datum
|Erscheinungsdatum
|Spiel
|Genre
|Plattformen
|6.2023
|Harmony: The Fall of Reverie
|Adventure
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|6.2023
|Layers of Fears
|Horror, Adventure
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|7.2023
|EA Sports FC
|Fußballspiel
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC
|7.2023
|Sprout Valley
|Simulation, Adventure
|PC
|8.2023 (Early Access)
|Baldur's Gate 3
|RPG
|PC
|8.2023
|Lies of P
|Action, RPG
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|9.2023
|Ad Infinitum
|Horror, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|9.2023
|Monster Hunter Now
|Action, Adventure
|Android, iOS
|9.2023
|RoboCop: Rogue City
|Action
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|11.2023
|Diplomacy is Not an Option
|Strategie, Simulation
|PC
|2023
|Skull & Bones
|Action, Adventure
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC