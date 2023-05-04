Für das Jahr 2023 wurden bereits viele Spiele angekündigt, auf die Fans und Gamer schon lange warten. Nachfolgend listen wir alle wichtigen Games-Releases im Jahr 2023 auf, damit ihr wisst, worauf ihr euch freuen könnt. Außerdem geben wir euch Empfehlungen zu Spielen, die im Mai erscheinen und auf die wir uns besonders freuen.

Darauf freuen wir uns im Mai 2023 am meisten!

Unsere Werkstudentin Sofia Vvedenskaya hat schon den ersten Teil rauf und runter gespielt und kann den Release des zweiten nicht abwarten. Die Rede ist von Darkest Dungeon 2. „Geht es noch dunkler und düsterer? Das werden wir Rogue-like-Fans am 08. Mai herausfinden. Ich bin schon sehr gespannt, wie es sich anfühlen wird, die Dungeons aus der Kutsche-Perspektive zu erkunden und freue mich zu sehen, ob Altbewährtes und Gutes überhaupt verbessert werden kann.“

Die halbe Redaktion freut sich natürlich auf The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Als wir gefragt haben, warum, hat der Redakteur Robert Schanze bei seiner Begründung den Nagel auf den Kopf getroffen: „Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, weil Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.“ Müssen wir dem noch etwas hinzufügen? Sicherlich nicht. Das Spiel erscheint am 12. Mai und ihr könnt es euch direkt hier vorbestellen:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Das neueste Abenteuer von Link für die Nintendo Switch.

Unser Redakteur Micky Auer ist schon lange als Gamer tätig und vermisst Spiele, die weit vor dem Jahr 2023 erschienen sind. Daher freut er sich besonders auf Trinity Trigger. „Ich brauche dringend ein Spiel, das die Lücke schließt, die durch Games wie Secret of Mana aufgerissen wurde. Trinity Trigger scheint mir ein interessanter Kandidat zu sein: ein Action-RPG mit gefälliger Optik und einer märchenhaften Story ist genau das, was ich jetzt gerne spielen würde.“ Dieses JRPG erscheint am 16. Mai. Hat Micky euer Interesse geweckt? Dann könnt ihr es hier vorbestellen:

Trinity Trigger: Das JRPG bestellen

Die wichtigsten Spiele-Releases 2023

In den folgenden Tabellen haben wir alle bisher bekannten und namhaften beziehungsweise wichtigen Releases aufgelistet. Die Listen werden wir regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Games-Releases im Januar 2023

Erscheinungsdatum Spiel Genre Plattformen 2.1.2023 Heroish MOBA PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 6.1.2023 We Are The Caretakers Strategie, RPG Xbox Series X/S, PC 10.1.2023 Atrio: The Dark Wild Survival, Adventure Xbox Series X/S, PC 10.1.2023 (Early Access) Glimmer in Mirror Jump'n'Run PC 11.1.2023 Children of Silentown Adventure PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC 12.1.2023 Chasing Static Horror, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 12.1.2023 Gatewalkers Action, RPG PC 12.1.2023 KartRider: Drift Arcade Racer PS4, Xbox One, PC 13.1.2023 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Test lesen) Action, RPG PS5, Xbox Series X/S 13.1.2023 One Piece Odyssey (Test lesen) RPG PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 17.1.2023 (Early Access) Surviving the Abyss Simulation PC 19.1.2023 A Space for the Unbound Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 19.1.2023 Tortuga: A Pirate's Tale Strategie, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 20.1.2023 Fire Emblem Engage (Test lesen) Strategie, RPG Nintendo Switch 20.1.2023 Monster Hunter Rise (Test lesen) Action, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S 24.1.2023 Forspoken (Test lesen) Action, RPG PS5, PC 24.1.2023 World War Z: Aftermath (Test lesen) Survival, Action PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 25.1.2023 The Excavation of Hob's Barrow Adventure Nintendo Switch, PC 26.1.2023 Power Chord Strategie, Adventure Nintendo Switch, PC 26.1.2023 Roller Drama Visual Novel, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 27.1.2023 Dead Space Remake (Test lesen) Horror, Action PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC 30.1.2023 Backfirewall Puzzle, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 30.1.2023 PowerWash Simulator Simulation PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 31.1.2023 Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Strategie Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 31.1.2023 (Early Access) Inkulinati Strategie Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 31.1.2023 Season: A letter to the future Adventure PS4, PS5, PC 31.1.2023 SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Arcade, Action PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC 31.1.2023 We Were Here Forever Puzzle, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Games-Releases im Februar 2023

Erscheinungsdatum Spiel Genre Plattformen 2.2.2023 Deliver Us Mars Action, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 2.2.2023 Life is Strange 2 (Test lesen) Adventure Nintendo Switch 2.2.2023 The Pathless Action, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS 3.2.2023 SpellForce: Conquest of Eo Strategie, RPG PC 9.2.2023 Metroid Prime Remastered (Komplettlösung lesen) Action, Adventure Nintendo Switch 10.2.2023 Hogwarts Legacy (Test lesen) Action, Adventure PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC 14.2.2023 Journey to the Savage Planet Action, Adventure PS5, Xbox Series X/S 14.2.2023 Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society Dungeon Crawler PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 14.2.2023 Wanted: Dead Action PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 15.2.2023 Pharaoh: A New Era Aufbaustrategie PC 15.2.2023 Returnal (Test lesen) Action PC 16.2.2023 Shadow Warrior 3 Shooter PS5, Xbox Series X/S 16.2.2023 Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line Musikspiel PS4, Nintendo Switch 17.2.2023 Tales of Symphonia: Remastered (Komplettlösung lesen) JRPG PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 17.2.2023 Wild Hearts (Test lesen) Action, Adventure PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC 21.2.2023 Atomic Heart Action, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 21.2.2023 Like a Dragon: Ishin (Test lesen) Action, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 22.2.2023 Demeo Dungeon Crawler PS5, PC 22.2.2023 Digimon World: Next Order (Test lesen) Action Nintendo Switch, PC 22.2.2023 Horizon: Call of the Mountain Action, Adventure PS5 VR2 22.2.2023 Redemption Reapers RPG, Simulation PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC 23.2.2023 Blood Bowl 3 Sportspiel PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 23.2.2023 Company of Heroes 3 Strategie PC 23.2.2023 Sons of the Forest Survival, Horror PC 24.2.2023 Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key JRPG PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC 24.2.2023 Kerbal Space Program 2 Simulation, Adventure PS4, Xbox One, PC 24.2.2023 Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Jump'n'Run Nintendo Switch 24.2.2023 Octopath Traveler 2 Action PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC 28.2.2023 Destiny 2: Lightfall MMO, Shooter PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 28.2.2023 Scars Above Action, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Games-Releases im März 2023

Erscheinungsdatum Spiel Genre Plattformen 1.3.2023 Bendy and the Dark Revival Horror, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 3.3.2023 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Action PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 7.3.2023 Knights of Pen and Paper 3 Rollenspiel PC 7.3.2023 Outlanders Strategie, Simulation PC 7.3.2023 Someday You'll Return Action, Abenteuer PS4, PS5 7.3.2023 The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition (Test lesen) Action, Rollenspiel PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC 8.3.2023 Paranormsight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo Visual Novel Nintendo Switch, PC 9.3.2023 Clash: Artifacts of Chaos Action, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 9.3.2023 Figment 2: Creed Valley Puzzle, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 9.3.2023 Mari and Bayu: The Road Home Jump'n'Run Nintendo Switch, PC 9.3.2023 Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom Action, Adventure PC (Oculus, Steam VR) 9.3.2023 Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Horror, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 9.3.2023 Transport Fever 2 Wirtschaftssimulation PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 10.3.2023 DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos Action, Rollenspiel PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 10.3.2023 Mato Anomalies RPG, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 13.3.2023 Life of Delta Adventure Nintendo Switch, PC 14.3.2023 The Wreck Visual Novel PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 15.3.2023 Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Action, Rollenspiel PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S 16.3.2023 Anno 1800 (Test lesen) Aufbaustrategie PS5, Xbox Series X/S 16.3.2023 Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Horror PS5 VR2 17.3.2023 WWE 2K23 Kampfspiel PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 17.3.2023 Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Action, Adventure Nintendo Switch 17.3.2023 Flame Keeper Action, Adventure Nintendo Switch, PC 17.3.2023 The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure JRPG PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC 21.3.2023 Remnant: From the Ashes Action Nintendo Switch 21.3.2023 Tchia Action, Adventure PS4, PS5, PC 21.3.2023 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Retribution Survival, Horror PS4 VR, PS5 VR2 22.3.2023 Have a Nice Death Arcade, Action Nintendo Switch, PC 23.3.2023 Die Siedler: Neue Allianzen Aufbaustrategie PC 23.3.2023 Resident Evil 4 Remake (Test lesen) Horror PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC 23.3.2023 Storyteller Adventure Nintendo Switch, PC 24.3.2023 The Crown of Wu Action PS4, PS5, PC 28.3.2023 The Last of Us: Part I Action, Adventure PC 28.3.2023 Crime Boss: Rockay City Shooter PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 28.3.2023 Sifu Action Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S 28.3.2023 Simon the Sorcerer Origins Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 28.3.2023 Terra Nil Aufbau, Simulation PC 30.3.2023 Saga of Sins Action, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 30.3.2023 The Last Worker Adventure PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Games-Releases im April 2023

Erscheinungsdatum Spiel Genre Plattformen 4.4.2023 Meet Your Maker Action, Strategie PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 4.4.2023 Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist Adventure PC 4.4.2023 Road 96: Mile 0 Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 6.4.2023 Across the Valley Simulation PS5 VR2, PC Steam VR 6.4.2023 Batora: Lost Haven Action, Rollenspiel PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 6.4.2023 Curse of the Sea Rats Jump'n'Run PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 6.4.2023 Everspace 2 Action, Simulation PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC 6.4.2023 The Library of Babel Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 7.4.2023 EA Sports PGA Tour Golfspiel PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC 11.4.2023 Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (Test lesen) Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 11.4.2023 Tron: Identity Adventure Nintendo Switch, PC 12.4.2023 Ghostwire: Tokyo (Test lesen) Action, Adventure Xbox Series X/S 12.4.2023 Wartales Strategie, Rollenspiel PC 12.4.2023 Wildfrost Kartenspiel PC, Nintendo Switch 14.4.2023 Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Arcade, Action PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC 18.4.2023 Disney Speedstorm Arcade, Rennspiel PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 18.4.2023 God of Rock Musikspiel PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 18.4.2023 Minecraft Legends Strategie PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 18.4.2023 Puzzle Quest 3 Rollenspiel-Puzzle PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Android, iOS 18.4.2023 The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story Action, Rollenspiel PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 19.4.2023 Fire & Maneuver Strategie PC 19.4.2023 Teslagrad 2 Action, Plattformer PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 20.4.2023 Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly Visual Novel PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 20.4.2023 Stray Blade Action, RPG PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC 20.4.2023 Tin Hearts Puzzle, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 21.4.2023 Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Strategie Nintendo Switch 21.4.2023 Dead Island 2 (Test lesen) Shooter PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 25.4.2023 Afterimage Action, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 25.4.2023 Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord JRPG PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch 25.4.2023 Roots of Pacha Simulation, RPG PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 25.4.2023 Stranded: Alien Dawn Survival, Strategie PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 25.4.2023 Strayed Lights Action, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 26.4.2023 Cassette Beasts JRPG PC 26.4.2023 Desta: The Memories Between Puzzle, Adventure Nintendo Switch, PC 26.4.2023 Honkai: Star Rail Action, Rollenspiel PC, Android, iOS 27.4.2023 Ash of Gods: The Way Strategie, Rollenspiel Nintendo Switch, PC 27.4.2023 Bramble: The Mountain King Horror, Adventure PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 27.4.2023 The Last Case of Benedict Fox Plattformer Xbox Series X/S, PC 28.4.2023 Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Action, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S 28.4.2023 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Action, Adventure PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Games-Releases im Mai 2023

Erscheinungsdatum Spiel Genre Plattformen 2.5.2023 Age of Wonders 4 Strategie PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC 2.5.2023 Redfall Action Xbox Series X/S, PC 2.5.2023 Showgunners Strategie PC 4.5.2023 Ravenlok Action, Rollenspiel Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 5.5.2023 Hogwarts Legacy (Test lesen) Action, Adventure PS4, Xbox One 8.5.2023 Darkest Dungeon II RPG, Adventure PC 9.5.2023 Ys IX: Monstrum Nox JRPG PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC 11.5.2023 Space Engineers Sandbox-Spiel PS4, PS5 12.5.2023 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Action, Adventure Nintendo Switch 16.5.2023 Amnesia: The Bunker Survival, Horror PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 16.5.2023 Trinity Trigger JRPG PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC 18.5.2023 (Early Access) The Outlast Trials Horror PS4, Xbox One, PC 19.5.2023 Lego 2K Drive Arcade-Racer PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 23.5.2023 After Us Adventure PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC 23.5.2023 Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord JRPG PC 23.5.2023 Miasma Chronicles Strategie, Adventure PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC 23.5.2023 Warhammer 40K: Boltgun Shooter PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 25.5.2023 Der Herr der Ringe: Gollum Action, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 30.5.2023 Company of Heroes 3 Strategie PS5, Xbox Series X/S 31.5.2023 Shattered Heaven Strategie, Rollenspiel PC

Games-Releases im Juni 2023

Erscheinungsdatum Spiel Genre Plattformen 1.6.2023 Etrian Odyssey: Origins Collection JRPG Nintendo Switch, PC 2.6.2023 Street Fighter 6 Beat 'em up PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC 5.6.2023 TESO: Necrom MMORPG PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 6.6.2023 Diablo IV Action, RPG PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 6.6.2023 Loop8: Summer of Gods Adventure PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC 8.6.2023 Mask of the Rose Visual Novel PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 8.6.2023 MotoGP 23 Rennsimulation PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 15.6.2023 Goodbye Volcano High Adventure PS4, PS5, PC 16.6.2023 Park Beyond Simulation PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC 16.6.2023 F1 2023 Rennspiel PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 20.6.2023 Aliens: Dark Descent Action, Strategie PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 20.6.2023 Crash Team Rumble Arcade, Racer PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S 22.6.2023 Final Fantasy XVI Action, RPG PS5 23.6.2023 Sonic Origins Plus Arcade, Action PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 27.6.2023 Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Simulation, RPG PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 30.6.2023 Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv Adventure PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC 30.6.2023 Inner Ashes Exploration, Adventure PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 30.6.2023 Master Detective Archives: Rain Code JRPG PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Games-Releases im Juli 2023

Erscheinungsdatum Spiel Genre Plattformen 7.7.2023 The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie JRPG PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC 12.7.2023 Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Adventure PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC 14.7.2023 Exoprimal Action PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S 20.7.2023 Immortals of Aveum Action, Adventure PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC 20.7.2023 Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Strategie, Simulation PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC 21.7.2023 Pikmin 4 Strategie Nintendo Switch 25.7.2023 Hogwarts Legacy (Test lesen) Action, Adventure Nintendo Switch 28.7.2023 Disney Illusion Island Jump'n'Run Nintendo Switch

Games-Releases im August 2023

Erscheinungsdatum Spiel Genre Plattformen 10.8.2023 Atlas Fallen Action, Rollenspiel PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC 24.8.2023 Ride 5 Rennsimulation PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC 29.8.2023 Sea of Stars RPG, Adventure PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC 31.8.2023 Baldur's Gate III Rollenspiel PS5, PC 31.8.2023 War Hospital Strategie, Rollenspiel PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Games-Releases im September 2023

Erscheinungsdatum Spiel Genre Plattformen 6.9.2023 Starfield RPG, Adventure Xbox Series X/S, PC 14.9.2023 Super Bomberman R 2 Arcade, Action PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC 26.9.2023 Mineko's Night Market Adventure, Simulation Nintendo Switch, PC

Games-Releases im Oktober 2023

Erscheinungsdatum Spiel Genre Plattformen 6.10.2023 Sword Art Online: Last Recollection JRPG PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC 19.10.2023 Endless Dungeon Action, RPG PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Games-Releases im November 2023

Erscheinungsdatum Spiel Genre Plattformen 10.11.2023 The Day Before Survival, Action PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

