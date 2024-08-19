Anzeige
Star Wars Outlaws: Alle Trophäen und Erfolge

Christopher Bahner
Christopher Bahner,
9 min Lesezeit
Illustration einer futuristischen Landschaft mit zwei Figuren im Vordergrund: Ein humanoider Roboter mit einem großen Koffer auf der Schulter und eine Frau mit einer Tasche und einem kleinen, außerirdischen Wesen auf ihrer Schulter.
Wir zeigen euch alle Trophäen und Erfolge in Star Wars Outlaws. (© Ubisoft/GIGA)
An dieser Stelle zeigen wir euch die komplette Liste aller Trophäen und Erfolge von Star Wars Outlaws. Nach Erscheinen des Weltraumabenteuers findet ihr hier zudem einen Trophäen-Leitfaden samt Roadmap für alle Achievements.

Trophäenliste von Star Wars Outlaws

Insgesamt könnt ihr in Star Wars Outlaws 49 Erfolge (1.000 Gamerscore) beziehungsweise 49 Trophäen (1x Platin, 2x Gold, 11x Silber, 36x Bronze) freischalten.

Der folgenden Liste entnehmt ihr alle Trophäen von Star Wars Outlaws mit ihren Freischaltbedingungen. Nach Release findet ihr zudem weitere Guides bei einzelnen Erfolgen, die euch die Freischaltung erleichtern sollen.

Outlaws

Schalte alle Trophäen von Star Wars Outlaws frei.

  • Trophäe: Platin
  • Gamerscore: -
Ich war’s nicht

Bestich einen imperialen Offizier, um Gesucht-Stufe 5 aufzuheben.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Sie werden ihrem Namen gerecht

Hebe den Gesucht-Status, indem du ein Konfrontations-Ereignis „Todestruppler“ abschließt.

  • Trophäe: Silber
  • Gamerscore: 30

Schieß zuerst

Besiege 6 Gegner gleichzeitig mit Adrenalinschub.

  • Trophäe: Silber
  • Gamerscore: 30

Kein Problem für einen guten Blaster

Verbessere eine Blaster-Modul-Konfiguration auf den Höchstwert.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Ich hab da was für dich

Sammle alle Nix-Schätze.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Galaktischer Gourmet

Koste sämtliches galaktisches Streetfood.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 15

Gute Zuhörerin

Hör dir die längste rührselige Geschichte der Galaxis an.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 15

Erfahrung geht über alles

Schließe alle Expertenquests ab.

  • Trophäe: Silber
  • Gamerscore: 30
Abenteuer und Spannung

Entdecke alle Planetenbereiche.

  • Trophäe: Silber
  • Gamerscore: 30

Gib mir das gute Zeug

Kaufe einen Gegenstand aus dem VIP-Angebot eines Händlers.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Die gute alte Schule

Besorge dir das Ausrüstungsset „Disruptor“.

  • Trophäe: Silber
  • Gamerscore: 30

Ehrliche Arbeit

Schließe 40 Aufträge ab.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 15

Erbarmungslose Politik

Erreiche maximalen Ruf beim Pyke-Syndikat.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Mantel und Degen

Erreiche maximalen Ruf bei Crimson Dawn.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Klare Worte, klare Kante

Erreiche maximalen Ruf beim Huttenkartell.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Das Wort der Königin ist Gesetz

Erreiche maximalen Ruf beim Ashiga-Clan.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Ich hatte keine Wahl

Erreiche den niedrigstmöglichen Ruf bei einer Fraktion.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 15
Das gehört jetzt mir

Besorge dir das Halunken-Ausrüstungsset.

  • Trophäe: Silber
  • Gamerscore: 30

Augen aufs Ziel

Schließe deine erste Info-Kette ab.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Leichtes Opfer

Führe Taschendiebstahl in einer Cantina auf jedem Planeten durch.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 15

Allen Wahrscheinlichkeiten zum Trotz

Gewinne dein erstes manipuliertes Fathiere-Rennen.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Mit Glück hat das nichts zu tun

Gewinne ein Sabacc-Spiel, indem du gegen Lando schummelst.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Es gibt kein Versuchen

Hol dir einen Highscore an einem Spielautomaten.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Das gehört euch

Besiege 20 Gegner mit Gegenständen, die Nix dir geholt hat.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Wie unhöflich

Blende 30 Gegner mit Nix-Angriffen.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Nach oben treten

Besiege das Großkampfschiff jedes Syndikats, ohne selbst Rumpfschaden zu erleiden.

  • Trophäe: Gold
  • Gamerscore: 50

Bitte anschnallen

Fliege mit einer vollständig verbesserten Bahnbrecher in den Weltraum.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 20

Schon gehört?

Besiege 20 Gegner, die durch Beschwatzen abgelenkt wurden.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Desto härter der Fall

Besiege ein Piratenschiff, um den Gesucht-Status aufzuheben.

  • Trophäe: Silber
  • Gamerscore: 30

Manchmal verblüffe ich mich selbst

Besiege ein gegnerisches Schiff nach einem Looping-Manöver.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Sag mir nie, wie meine Chancen stehen

Besiege ein gegnerisches Schiff, ohne den entscheidenden Schlag mit Laser oder Raketen zu landen.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 15

In die Dunkelheit

Zerstöre 10 gegnerische Schiffe im Kijimi-Nebel.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Wie ein Bantha

Führe mit dem Gleiter eine perfekte Landung durch.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Galaxis-Drift

Führe einen 30-sekündigen Drift mit Beschleunigung durch.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 15

Nicht übermütig werden

Besiege 5 Gegner gleichzeitig mit einem Adrenalinschub auf einem Gleiter.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 15

In das System

Hacke 10 fortgeschrittene Konsolen.

  • Trophäe: Silber
  • Gamerscore: 30

Hackervirtuosin

Hacke 20 Konsolen.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Jetzt siehst du mich, jetzt nicht mehr

Deaktiviere einen Alarm an einer Sicherheitskonsole, während der Alarm aktiviert ist.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Im Rhythmus

Knacke 20 Schlösser mit dem Datenstift.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 10

Irgendwie geschafft

Beschaffe einen Blaster, ein Raumschiff und einen Gleiter.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 15

Das Blatt wenden

Schließe alle Hauptquests auf Toshara ab.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 15

Eins nach dem anderen

Schließe alle Hauptquests auf Kijimi ab.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 20

Neue Freundschaften

Entkomme aus Jabbas Palast.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 20

Seltene Freunde

Schließe alle Hauptquests auf Tatooine ab.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 20

Gehackt

Befreie den ursprünglichen Super-Viper-Droiden.

  • Trophäe: Bronze
  • Gamerscore: 20

Spitzenklasse

Schließe alle Hauptquests auf Akiva ab.

  • Trophäe: Silber
  • Gamerscore: 50

Der Direktor

Komme hinter Sliros Geheimnis.

  • Trophäe: Silber
  • Gamerscore: 50

Konzentriert bleiben

Schließe alle Hauptquests in Canto Bight ab.

  • Trophäe: Silber
  • Gamerscore: 50

Gefallen einfordern

Zerstöre die Offenbarer.

  • Trophäe: Gold
  • Gamerscore: 100

