The Witcher Season 2 — meet the latest cast additions:



Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke

Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart

Liz Carr as Fenn

Graham McTavish as Dijkstra

Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian

Simon Callow as Codringher

Chris Fulton as Rience pic.twitter.com/jkvgTYMfVv