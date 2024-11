Kommt „Arcane“ Staffel 3? Die Serienschöpfer geben klare Antwort

But, what happened was – I think we had the pilot or a few episodes, but we still hadn't had the green light for a full season. At the time, Nicolo thought it would be really funny to pull me into a room and say 'Hey, I know you haven't had the green light yet, and I decided I'm not going to give it to you'. I sat there, looking pretty upset, before he added 'Because I'm giving you the go-ahead for five seasons!'. We both laughed but it was, you know – It's almost the opposite of what people have interpreted it [the five-season rumor] to be. (Quelle: TechRadar