🚨 NEW FACTS: Our new plant-based meatballs, with the same taste and texture as the regular ones, have been created by our chef Alex Magnusson (100% Swedish) in the early 21st century. Let's stick to these facts now!

(We can discuss later your regular meatballs fact)

😅 🇸🇪 😄 pic.twitter.com/7Hoj57kpE2