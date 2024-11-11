Amazon Luna Games: Alle Spiele aller Abos in der Übersicht (Liste)

Der Cloud-Gaming-Dienst „Amazon Luna“ gibt euch Zugang zu über 200 Spielen. Dabei gibt es verschiedene Abos, in denen jeweils unterschiedliche Games enthalten sind. Welche Spiele ihr aktuell bei Amazon Luna in welchem Paket findet, seht ihr hier in der Übersicht.

Momentan bietet Amazon vier Pakete mit unterschiedlichen Spielen über ihren Game-Streamingdienst an. Welche Spiele in den monatlich kündbaren Abos enthalten sind, seht ihr hier:

Anzeige

Prime

Endling - Extinction is Forever Fallout 3 Fallout: New Vegas Fortnite Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Festival Infinite Minigolf Lego Fortnite Moving Out! Rocket Racing Saints Row The Third: Remastered The Jackbox Party Pack 7 Trackmania XDefiant

Anzeige

Luna+

A Little Golf Journey Airhead Alien Isolation Amid Evil Aragami Arcade Paradise Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader Baseball Stars 2 Batman: Arkham Knight Batora: Lost Haven Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition Bee Simulator Blazing Chrome Brave: The Video Game Bug Fables: Der immerwährende Sprössling Cars Mater-National Championship Chicken Assassin: Reloaded Chicken Police – Paint it RED! Citizen Sleeper ClayFighter Clem Control - Ultimate Edition Death Squared Death Stranding Director's Cut Devil May Cry 5 Die Schlümpfe: Mission Blattpest Die Schlümpfe Kart Disney Planes Doomblade Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine Driftce Dusk Earthworm Jim Earthworm Jim 2 El Hijo Endling - Extinction is Forever Endzone - A World Apart Encodya Eternal Threads Fallout 3 Fallout: New Vegas Freshly Frosted Garfield Kart - Furious Racing Garfield Lasagna Party Get Packed: Couch Chaos Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Guacamelee! 2 Haven Hot Wheels Unleashed Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged Inertial Drift: Twilight Rivals Edition Infinite Minigolf Inside My Radio Kitaria Fables Kunai Lego DC Super Villains Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures Lego Pirates of the Caribbean Lego Star Wars – The Complete Saga Lego Star Wars III – The Clone Wars Mail Mole Max: The Curse of Brotherhood Mega Man 11 Metal Slug Metal Slug X Metro Exodus Mighty Switch Force! Collection Middle-earth: Shadow of War Monster Harvest Monster Truck Championship - Rebel Hunter Edition Mortal Shell Moving Out Once Upon A Jester Orbital Bullet Overcooked! Overcooked! 2 Packed Couch Chaos Paper Beast Folded Edition Perish Pile Up! Potion Permit Q.U.B.E. 2 Ultimate Edition Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary Rescue Party: Live! Resident Evil 2 Ride 4 Riptide GP: Renegade River City Girls Sail Forth Saints Row: The Third Remastered Shantae and the Pirate Curse Shantae ½Genie Hero - Ultimate Edition Shantae Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut Shock Troopers 2nd Squad Skatebird Sonic Colors - Ultimate Sonic Mania Plus Spells & Secrets Spitlings Split/Second SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated Star Wars Pinball Strayed Lights Strange Horticulture SteamWorld Dig 2 SteamWorld Heist SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech Super Meat Boy Super Meat Boy Forever Team Sonic Racing Tetris Effect - Connected The Adventure Pals The Expanse: A Telltale Series - Deluxe Edition The King of Fighters '97: Global Match The King of Fighters '98: Ultimate Match - Final Edition The Last Hero of Nostalgia The Magical Mixture Mill The Metronomicon – Deluxe Edition The Mummy Demastered Time on Frog Island Tiny Lands Tormented Souls Tracks – Toybox Edition Trepang² Ultrakill Valfaris Wall-E Webbledogs Whisker Waters Windjammers 2 Worms Crazy Golf Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap WRC Generations Yakuza 4 Remastered Yakuza 5 Remastered Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Young Souls Youtubers Life - OMG Edition

Anzeige

Ubisoft+

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia Assassin's Creed Liberation HD Assassin'c Creed Mirage Assassin's Creed Odyssey Assassin's Creed Origins Assassin's Creed Syndicate Assassin's Creed Unity Assassin's Creed Valhalla Avatar: Frontier of Padora Beyond Good & Evil Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition Child of Light Die Siedler – Neue Allianzen Discovery Tour: Viking Age Far Cry 2 Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Far Cry 4 Far Cry 5 Far Cry: New Dawn Far Cry: Primal Far Cry 6 From Dust Immortals: Fenyx Rising Monopoly Monopoly Plus Monopoly Madness Odd Ballers Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Rabbids: Party of Legends Riders Republic Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game - Complete Edition Skull & Bones Starlink: Battle for Atlas - Digital Edition Star Wars Outlaws Steep The Crew Motorfest Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Trackmania Trials Fusion Tirals Rising Uno Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition Watch_Dogs 2 Watch_Dogs Legion XDefiant

Anzeige

Ubisoft+ Multi Access jetzt auf der Xbox

Jackbox Games

Drawful 2 The Jackbox Naughty Pack The Jackbox Party Pack The Jackbox Party Pack 2 The Jackbox Party Pack 3 The Jackbox Party Pack 4 The Jackbox Party Pack 5 The Jackbox Party Pack 6 The Jackbox Party Pack 7 The Jackbox Party Pack 8 The Jackbox Party Pack 9 The Jackbox Party Pack 10 The Jackbox Party Starter The Jackbox Survey Scramble

Amazon Luna Controller (kabellos) Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 11.11.2024 18:57 Uhr

Erkennst du das Game? Videospiele in einem Satz zusammengefasst!

Hat dir der Beitrag gefallen? Folge uns auf WhatsApp und Google News und verpasse keine Neuigkeit rund um Technik, Games und Entertainment.