Amazon Luna Games: Alle Spiele aller Abos in der Übersicht (Liste)

Der Cloud-Gaming-Dienst „Amazon Luna“ gibt euch Zugang zu über 200 Spielen. Dabei gibt es verschiedene Abos, in denen jeweils unterschiedliche Games enthalten sind. Welche Spiele ihr aktuell bei Amazon Luna in welchem Paket findet, seht ihr hier in der Übersicht.
Momentan bietet Amazon vier Pakete mit unterschiedlichen Spielen über ihren Game-Streamingdienst an. Welche Spiele in den monatlich kündbaren Abos enthalten sind, seht ihr hier:
Prime
- Endling - Extinction is Forever
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Fortnite
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- Fortnite Festival
- Infinite Minigolf
- Lego Fortnite
- Moving Out!
- Rocket Racing
- Saints Row The Third: Remastered
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- Trackmania
- XDefiant
Luna+
- A Little Golf Journey
- Airhead
- Alien Isolation
- Amid Evil
- Aragami
- Arcade Paradise
- Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader
- Baseball Stars 2
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batora: Lost Haven
- Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition
- Bee Simulator
- Blazing Chrome
- Brave: The Video Game
- Bug Fables: Der immerwährende Sprössling
- Cars Mater-National Championship
- Chicken Assassin: Reloaded
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
- Citizen Sleeper
- ClayFighter
- Clem
- Control - Ultimate Edition
- Death Squared
- Death Stranding Director's Cut
- Devil May Cry 5
- Die Schlümpfe: Mission Blattpest
- Die Schlümpfe Kart
- Disney Planes
- Doomblade
- Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine
- Driftce
- Dusk
- Earthworm Jim
- Earthworm Jim 2
- El Hijo
- Endling - Extinction is Forever
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Encodya
- Eternal Threads
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Freshly Frosted
- Garfield Kart - Furious Racing
- Garfield Lasagna Party
- Get Packed: Couch Chaos
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- Guacamelee! 2
- Haven
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged
- Inertial Drift: Twilight Rivals Edition
- Infinite Minigolf
- Inside My Radio
- Kitaria Fables
- Kunai
- Lego DC Super Villains
- Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- Lego Pirates of the Caribbean
- Lego Star Wars – The Complete Saga
- Lego Star Wars III – The Clone Wars
- Mail Mole
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Mega Man 11
- Metal Slug
- Metal Slug X
- Metro Exodus
- Mighty Switch Force! Collection
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Monster Harvest
- Monster Truck Championship - Rebel Hunter Edition
- Mortal Shell
- Moving Out
- Once Upon A Jester
- Orbital Bullet
- Overcooked!
- Overcooked! 2
- Packed Couch Chaos
- Paper Beast Folded Edition
- Perish
- Pile Up!
- Potion Permit
- Q.U.B.E. 2 Ultimate Edition
- Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary
- Rescue Party: Live!
- Resident Evil 2
- Ride 4
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- River City Girls
- Sail Forth
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- Shantae and the Pirate Curse
- Shantae ½Genie Hero - Ultimate Edition
- Shantae Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
- Shock Troopers 2nd Squad
- Skatebird
- Sonic Colors - Ultimate
- Sonic Mania Plus
- Spells & Secrets
- Spitlings
- Split/Second
- SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
- Star Wars Pinball
- Strayed Lights
- Strange Horticulture
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Heist
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Super Meat Boy
- Super Meat Boy Forever
- Team Sonic Racing
- Tetris Effect - Connected
- The Adventure Pals
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - Deluxe Edition
- The King of Fighters '97: Global Match
- The King of Fighters '98: Ultimate Match - Final Edition
- The Last Hero of Nostalgia
- The Magical Mixture Mill
- The Metronomicon – Deluxe Edition
- The Mummy Demastered
- Time on Frog Island
- Tiny Lands
- Tormented Souls
- Tracks – Toybox Edition
- Trepang²
- Ultrakill
- Valfaris
- Wall-E
- Webbledogs
- Whisker Waters
- Windjammers 2
- Worms Crazy Golf
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
- WRC Generations
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Young Souls
- Youtubers Life - OMG Edition
Ubisoft+
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin's Creed Liberation HD
- Assassin'c Creed Mirage
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed Unity
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Avatar: Frontier of Padora
- Beyond Good & Evil
- Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition
- Child of Light
- Die Siedler – Neue Allianzen
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age
- Far Cry 2
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry: New Dawn
- Far Cry: Primal
- Far Cry 6
- From Dust
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- Monopoly
- Monopoly Plus
- Monopoly Madness
- Odd Ballers
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Rabbids: Party of Legends
- Riders Republic
- Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game - Complete Edition
- Skull & Bones
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - Digital Edition
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Steep
- The Crew Motorfest
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Trackmania
- Trials Fusion
- Tirals Rising
- Uno
- Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition
- Watch_Dogs 2
- Watch_Dogs Legion
- XDefiant
Jackbox Games
- Drawful 2
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10
- The Jackbox Party Starter
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble