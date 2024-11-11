Anzeige
Amazon Luna Games: Alle Spiele aller Abos in der Übersicht (Liste)

Thomas Kolkmann
Thomas Kolkmann,
5 min Lesezeit
Junges Paar spielt Videospiele auf dem Sofa
© Addictive Stock via IMAGO / Bearbeitung: GIGA
Der Cloud-Gaming-Dienst „Amazon Luna“ gibt euch Zugang zu über 200 Spielen. Dabei gibt es verschiedene Abos, in denen jeweils unterschiedliche Games enthalten sind. Welche Spiele ihr aktuell bei Amazon Luna in welchem Paket findet, seht ihr hier in der Übersicht.

Momentan bietet Amazon vier Pakete mit unterschiedlichen Spielen über ihren Game-Streamingdienst an. Welche Spiele in den monatlich kündbaren Abos enthalten sind, seht ihr hier:

Inhaltsverzeichnis
  1. 1.Prime
  2. 2.Luna+
  3. 3.Ubisoft+
  4. 4.Jackbox Games
Direkt zum Angebot von Amazon Luna

Prime

  1. Endling - Extinction is Forever
  2. Fallout 3
  3. Fallout: New Vegas
  4. Fortnite
  5. Fortnite Battle Royale
  6. Fortnite Festival
  7. Infinite Minigolf
  8. Lego Fortnite
  9. Moving Out!
  10. Rocket Racing
  11. Saints Row The Third: Remastered
  12. The Jackbox Party Pack 7
  13. Trackmania
  14. XDefiant
Luna+

  1. A Little Golf Journey
  2. Airhead
  3. Alien Isolation
  4. Amid Evil
  5. Aragami
  6. Arcade Paradise
  7. Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader
  8. Baseball Stars 2
  9. Batman: Arkham Knight
  10. Batora: Lost Haven
  11. Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition
  12. Bee Simulator
  13. Blazing Chrome
  14. Brave: The Video Game
  15. Bug Fables: Der immerwährende Sprössling
  16. Cars Mater-National Championship
  17. Chicken Assassin: Reloaded
  18. Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
  19. Citizen Sleeper
  20. ClayFighter
  21. Clem
  22. Control - Ultimate Edition
  23. Death Squared
  24. Death Stranding Director's Cut
  25. Devil May Cry 5
  26. Die Schlümpfe: Mission Blattpest
  27. Die Schlümpfe Kart
  28. Disney Planes
  29. Doomblade
  30. Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine
  31. Driftce
  32. Dusk
  33. Earthworm Jim
  34. Earthworm Jim 2
  35. El Hijo
  36. Endling - Extinction is Forever
  37. Endzone - A World Apart
  38. Encodya
  39. Eternal Threads
  40. Fallout 3
  41. Fallout: New Vegas
  42. Freshly Frosted
  43. Garfield Kart - Furious Racing
  44. Garfield Lasagna Party
  45. Get Packed: Couch Chaos
  46. Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
  47. Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
  48. Guacamelee! 2
  49. Haven
  50. Hot Wheels Unleashed
  51. Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged
  52. Inertial Drift: Twilight Rivals Edition
  53. Infinite Minigolf
  54. Inside My Radio
  55. Kitaria Fables
  56. Kunai
  57. Lego DC Super Villains
  58. Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
  59. Lego Pirates of the Caribbean
  60. Lego Star Wars – The Complete Saga
  61. Lego Star Wars III – The Clone Wars
  62. Mail Mole
  63. Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
  64. Mega Man 11
  65. Metal Slug
  66. Metal Slug X
  67. Metro Exodus
  68. Mighty Switch Force! Collection
  69. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  70. Monster Harvest
  71. Monster Truck Championship - Rebel Hunter Edition
  72. Mortal Shell
  73. Moving Out
  74. Once Upon A Jester
  75. Orbital Bullet
  76. Overcooked!
  77. Overcooked! 2
  78. Packed Couch Chaos
  79. Paper Beast Folded Edition
  80. Perish
  81. Pile Up!
  82. Potion Permit
  83. Q.U.B.E. 2 Ultimate Edition
  84. Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary
  85. Rescue Party: Live!
  86. Resident Evil 2
  87. Ride 4
  88. Riptide GP: Renegade
  89. River City Girls
  90. Sail Forth
  91. Saints Row: The Third Remastered
  92. Shantae and the Pirate Curse
  93. Shantae ½Genie Hero - Ultimate Edition
  94. Shantae Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
  95. Shock Troopers 2nd Squad
  96. Skatebird
  97. Sonic Colors - Ultimate
  98. Sonic Mania Plus
  99. Spells & Secrets
  100. Spitlings
  101. Split/Second
  102. SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
  103. Star Wars Pinball
  104. Strayed Lights
  105. Strange Horticulture
  106. SteamWorld Dig 2
  107. SteamWorld Heist
  108. SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
  109. Super Meat Boy
  110. Super Meat Boy Forever
  111. Team Sonic Racing
  112. Tetris Effect - Connected
  113. The Adventure Pals
  114. The Expanse: A Telltale Series - Deluxe Edition
  115. The King of Fighters '97: Global Match
  116. The King of Fighters '98: Ultimate Match - Final Edition
  117. The Last Hero of Nostalgia
  118. The Magical Mixture Mill
  119. The Metronomicon – Deluxe Edition
  120. The Mummy Demastered
  121. Time on Frog Island
  122. Tiny Lands
  123. Tormented Souls
  124. Tracks – Toybox Edition
  125. Trepang²
  126. Ultrakill
  127. Valfaris
  128. Wall-E
  129. Webbledogs
  130. Whisker Waters
  131. Windjammers 2
  132. Worms Crazy Golf
  133. Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
  134. WRC Generations
  135. Yakuza 4 Remastered
  136. Yakuza 5 Remastered
  137. Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
  138. Young Souls
  139. Youtubers Life - OMG Edition
Ubisoft+

  1. Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China
  2. Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India
  3. Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia
  4. Assassin's Creed Liberation HD
  5. Assassin'c Creed Mirage
  6. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  7. Assassin's Creed Origins
  8. Assassin's Creed Syndicate
  9. Assassin's Creed Unity
  10. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  11. Avatar: Frontier of Padora
  12. Beyond Good & Evil
  13. Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition
  14. Child of Light
  15. Die Siedler – Neue Allianzen
  16. Discovery Tour: Viking Age
  17. Far Cry 2
  18. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
  19. Far Cry 4
  20. Far Cry 5
  21. Far Cry: New Dawn
  22. Far Cry: Primal
  23. Far Cry 6
  24. From Dust
  25. Immortals: Fenyx Rising
  26. Monopoly
  27. Monopoly Plus
  28. Monopoly Madness
  29. Odd Ballers
  30. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  31. Rabbids: Party of Legends
  32. Riders Republic
  33. Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game - Complete Edition
  34. Skull & Bones
  35. Starlink: Battle for Atlas - Digital Edition
  36. Star Wars Outlaws
  37. Steep
  38. The Crew Motorfest
  39. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
  40. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  41. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
  42. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  43. Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition
  44. Tom Clancy's The Division 2
  45. Trackmania
  46. Trials Fusion
  47. Tirals Rising
  48. Uno
  49. Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition
  50. Watch_Dogs 2
  51. Watch_Dogs Legion
  52. XDefiant
Ubisoft+ Multi Access jetzt auf der Xbox

Jackbox Games

  1. Drawful 2
  2. The Jackbox Naughty Pack
  3. The Jackbox Party Pack
  4. The Jackbox Party Pack 2
  5. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  6. The Jackbox Party Pack 4
  7. The Jackbox Party Pack 5
  8. The Jackbox Party Pack 6
  9. The Jackbox Party Pack 7
  10. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
  11. The Jackbox Party Pack 9
  12. The Jackbox Party Pack 10
  13. The Jackbox Party Starter
  14. The Jackbox Survey Scramble
